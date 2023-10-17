Deloitte Digitial Partners With Balter For Arvo Brew

Balter Brewers have announced the launch of a new Australian-made Mexican style lager, Balter Cerveza, via a new campaign developed in collaboration with Deloitte Digital.

The campaign highlights the perfect time to open a refreshing cold Balter Cerveza…”the arvo”.

“If you’re the beer of the afternoon, you’re usually the beer of the evening. People don’t seem to switch beer gears, especially when you’re as delicious as these Balter Cervezas. So we’ve romanticised the occasion. Just your regular Aussie arvos… hanging with Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson” said Matt Lawson, APAC chief creative officer.

“We think good beer shares a lot of qualities with a good host – they are both approachable, thoughtful, and value character over currency. Above all, both help bring a wide range of people together to get them smiling. This campaign and this beer embody all those traits” said brand director and co-founder of Balter Brewing Company, Stirling Howland.

The campaign is running across digital, social, outdoor, TV, and in venues across the country