Copywriter Sarah Spence Launches Content Rebels Podcast Exploring The Future Of Marketing

Sarah Spence, founder of award-winning content marketing agency Content Copywriting, has launched The Content Rebels, a new podcast designed to explore the future of marketing, the messy middle of running a business and adapting to the unpredictable world of work in 2023 (and beyond).

From AI and Chat GPT to mental health, productivity, digital marketing, managing a growing team and what it’s REALLY like to run a business as a neurodivergent business leader, The Content Rebels is a podcast that asks big questions of bold and rebellious leaders.

Spence is a founder who’s obsessed with creating a culture that values creativity, curiosity and empathy. Her warmth, wisdom and vulnerability open the door to honest and engaging conversations with her carefully curated list of Season 1 guests.

From how we quantify and cultivate workplace happiness (and why we should care) to crystal ball gazing into the future of digital marketing and the marketing landscape. The Content Rebels podcast dives into discussions with Cherie Clonan from The Digital Picnic, Declan Edwards from BU Happiness, digital marketing mentor Kate Toon, Molly Benjamin from the Ladies Finance Club and proud Wakka Wakka man, David Williams from Gilimbaa.

“There’s so much out there about success, but I want to talk about the messy middle,” Spence said.

“As an ‘accidental’ agency founder, I’ve rapidly scaled from solopreneur to managing a team of 20 people within two years and it’s been a huge learning curve. This podcast is about reflecting on what we’ve learned along the way and being honest about what we’re still learning. From marketing industry trends to future workplace predictions, our wise guides shed light on what it really means to build a profitable and purposeful business. Every one of these conversations is full of lightbulb moments and exciting ideas.”

Declan Edwards, head of vision and impact at BU Happiness College, is one of the guests in season one:

Edwards said: “Sarah’s ability to ask valuable, thought-provoking questions, whilst keeping the conversation fun and engaging is unparalleled. I loved being a guest on the show and I’m looking forward to being a regular listener.”

Aimed at marketing leaders, CMOs, content creators, marketing newbies, startups, scale-ups and small businesses, The Content Rebels is a fresh and engaging listen. It’s created to help you stay rebellious in how you practice marketing and show up in your workplace.

The first three episodes of Season 1 go live on Thursday, 3 August. Listen at: https://contentcopywriting.com.au/podcast/ or via your preferred podcast platform.