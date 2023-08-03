Copywriter Sarah Spence Launches Content Rebels Podcast Exploring The Future Of Marketing
Sarah Spence, founder of award-winning content marketing agency Content Copywriting, has launched The Content Rebels, a new podcast designed to explore the future of marketing, the messy middle of running a business and adapting to the unpredictable world of work in 2023 (and beyond).
From AI and Chat GPT to mental health, productivity, digital marketing, managing a growing team and what it’s REALLY like to run a business as a neurodivergent business leader, The Content Rebels is a podcast that asks big questions of bold and rebellious leaders.
Spence is a founder who’s obsessed with creating a culture that values creativity, curiosity and empathy. Her warmth, wisdom and vulnerability open the door to honest and engaging conversations with her carefully curated list of Season 1 guests.
From how we quantify and cultivate workplace happiness (and why we should care) to crystal ball gazing into the future of digital marketing and the marketing landscape. The Content Rebels podcast dives into discussions with Cherie Clonan from The Digital Picnic, Declan Edwards from BU Happiness, digital marketing mentor Kate Toon, Molly Benjamin from the Ladies Finance Club and proud Wakka Wakka man, David Williams from Gilimbaa.
“There’s so much out there about success, but I want to talk about the messy middle,” Spence said.
“As an ‘accidental’ agency founder, I’ve rapidly scaled from solopreneur to managing a team of 20 people within two years and it’s been a huge learning curve. This podcast is about reflecting on what we’ve learned along the way and being honest about what we’re still learning. From marketing industry trends to future workplace predictions, our wise guides shed light on what it really means to build a profitable and purposeful business. Every one of these conversations is full of lightbulb moments and exciting ideas.”
Declan Edwards, head of vision and impact at BU Happiness College, is one of the guests in season one:
Edwards said: “Sarah’s ability to ask valuable, thought-provoking questions, whilst keeping the conversation fun and engaging is unparalleled. I loved being a guest on the show and I’m looking forward to being a regular listener.”
Aimed at marketing leaders, CMOs, content creators, marketing newbies, startups, scale-ups and small businesses, The Content Rebels is a fresh and engaging listen. It’s created to help you stay rebellious in how you practice marketing and show up in your workplace.
The first three episodes of Season 1 go live on Thursday, 3 August. Listen at: https://contentcopywriting.com.au/podcast/ or via your preferred podcast platform.
Please login with linkedin to commentSarah Spence
Latest News
News Corp Announces Partners For National Bush Summit
News Corp Australia has unveiled more partners for its 2023 Bush Summit, being held nationally this year for the first time to explore the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia.
David Jones Launches Amplify “Retail Media Like No Other”
David Jones today enters the multibillion-dollar Australian retail media market with the launch of its stand alone retail media department David Jones Amplify. David Jones Amplify is designed to be Australia’s number one media ecosystem targeting the premium shopper giving advertisers access to more than 475 in store formats, 102 digital formats and 70 print […]
Meta’s AI-Created Ad Underwhelms At Advertising Week
At Advertising Week APAC, Jason Juma-Ross, director, technology industry strategy at Meta, extolled the virtues of artificial intelligence (AI) to an audience of adland professionals. However, while Juma-Ross was able to wow the crowd with his pathos on AI and the potential futures it might create, when it came to current applications the crowd were […]
Here We Go! B&T’s Top 10 Best Of The Best Commercial Directors – Creative, Presented By Finecast
B&T's counting down creative's top 10 commercial directors! Next week it's adland's best long lunchers & wine snobs.
Exclusive Interview: Russel Howcroft Unravels The Past, Present, and Future of Advertising at AWAPAC
B&T never misses the chance to chat "shop" with Mr Howcroft. We find Todd tends to always drone on about his TV shows.
Magnite Tells Adland To Tune Out From Linear TV At Advertising Week
Magnite used its Ad Week presentation to shitcan linear TV, as James Warburton seen keying cars in the car park.
“F*ck The Tories!” Pissed Pom Interrupts Vox Pop, As Second Reporter Slammed Over “Cringeworthy” Barbie Comments
It's been a big 24-hours for live-to-air TV reporter stuff-ups. As always, B&T's got you covered with the latest.
The Difference Between Good & Bad Marketing Is How We Apply Creativity: Supermassive’s Laura Aldington
B&T wrapping-up from a successful Ad Week at Sydney's Luna Park. Not that we'd know if it was successful or not.
Wednesday TV Ratings: It’s A Win For 10 With Launch Of ‘Thank God You’re Here!’
10 execs madly searching for the liquor cabinet key after returning 'Thank God You're Here' proves Wednesday night hit.
A Traffic Jam’s The Star Of New Macca’s Ad, As Brand Again Eschews Showing Restaurants Or Burgers
Often think advertising is an overly optimistic pastiche on life? Confirm it with this obscenely cheery traffic jam ad.
Cricket Australia Renews ASICS Partnership
ASICS renews its Cricket Australia partnership. Choosing to stay mum on the whole Jonny Bairstow runout fiasco.
Budweiser Loses The Bud In New Campaign Tackling Male Friendships
Beer brand tackles lost mateships in new work. Seemingly far less concerned about dramatically enlarging your stomach.
VOZ Is Having A Slower Than Expected Impact On Media Spend With Industry Waiting On ‘Gold Standard’
It's B&T's report card into VOZ's first three months. It's like your school report but less yelling from your parents.
Asian Student Is Turned WHITE After She Asks AI Tool To Make Her A Professional LinkedIn Picture
AI's not only coming for your job, it appears to be turning into a racist version of your inappropriate grandparents.
Former GroupM & Initiative Strategist David Fish Launches Guide To Winning Presentations
Do your presentations elicit excessive yawning and eye glazing? Add some va-va-voom with this new adland-centric tome.
How AI & Human Skills Unite To Shape The Future Of Meaningful Work
Has HR told you that the ACME Robo-Tron 3000 will be "joining the team on Monday"? Allay possible AI work fears here.
Nova’s Michael Graham Jumps Behind The Wheel As CarExpert.Com.Au’s Commercial Director
Michael Graham the person to bail-up at BBQs if you want the lowdown on a secondhand Volvo after joining CarExpert.Com.
Reddit Made Me Buy It! Why Recommendations On Reddit Are Built Differently
Not yet using Reddit in your marketing kitbag? Learn its ways here while avoiding the grating term "marketing kitbag".
The IMAA Unveils E-Learning Model ‘Out-of-Home 101’
The IMAA unveils a course into the merits of outdoor ads that sadly doesn't come with a sun-loving dash of vitamin D.
Microsoft Joins Viral ‘My Ken’ Barbie TikTok Trend With HILARIOUS Comment
Rather eat glass than sit through the Barbie movie? Join in the endless office conversation with this news.
Zenith Unveils 13-Person “Next Generation Board”
Zenith goes "full NRL team" with 13-person board appointment, as caterer's bill for finger sandwiches set to double.
Lite n’ Easy Eats Out On New Brand Campaign Via Hardhat
Read into it what you will, bit if there's one thing that never gets nicked from the B&T fridge it's Lite n’ Easy.
Brisbane Times Launches “It’s Brisbane’s Time” Campaign Via Publicis Worldwide
Brisbane set to throw off its Bris-Vegas tag for a Bris-New York one such is is the city's cool cachet at the moment.
YouTube Adds Extra Shorts Creation Tools As It Ramps Up TikTok Fight
The YouTube-TikTok fight is hotting up. Still not in the same league as the Balboa-Drago fight in the fourth instalment.
Meta Ends News Access In Canada In Spat Over Publisher Payments
Meta has started to end access to news publications on its platforms in Canada with the changes expected to roll out over the coming weeks as it continues to argue about a proposed law that would force the company to pay news publishers. Writing on X, Andy Stone, the company’s communications director said that Canada’s […]
Dove Ambassador Lizzo Is Accused Of Forcing Dancers To Eat Bananas From Sex Workers’ Vaginas In Bombshell Claim
Dove ambassador Lizzo soon to be ex-Dove ambassador as rather salacious allegations surface.
Nine Promotes Ex-Bauer CEO Matt Stanton To CFO As Maria Phillips Departs
Nine names new CFO who declares he'll be keeping a very close eye on sales staff ordering $300 bottles of pinot.
Musk Sues Anti-Hate Research Organisation Over “Scare Campaign” To Drive Off Advertisers
Being the world's richest person aside, B&T's quite certain there's a lot keeping Elon awake at night.
Qantas In Damage Control After Staff Online Chat Reveals Serious Misogyny At The Airline
Qantas needs to quickly add the Barbie movie to its inflight entertainment if these awful claims of misogyny are true.
Nine Adds Mandy Pattinson To Board
Nine announces new addition to its board and just as the order of new mid back faux leather boardroom chairs arrive.
Nunn Media Sandwiches Bakers Delight’s Media Away From PHD
The Atkins diet officially banned from Nunn Media's offices after agency lands high-carb retailer, Bakers Delight.
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Stuns In Racy Handbag Campaign For Aussie Designer Dion Lee
B&T giving this a NSFW warning. Particularly if you work in a monk's abbott, all-boys Catholic school or the government.
B&T TV – Forbes Australia On The REAL Reason Aussies Don’t Like To Show Off Their Wealth
A treat on B&T TV today as Chris Taylor chats with Forbes' Ben Pellow. Alas, no duet of Let's Call The Whole Thing Off.
“These Are The Arguments Put Forward By ChatGPT!” Advertising Week APAC’s Fiery AI Debate
Ad Week attendees privy to a rather fiery AI session. Apparently it was far more subdued at programmatic next door.
Tuesday TV Ratings: England Vs China Makes The Top 20 With Expats Signing Up To Watch
England smacked China 6-1 in last night's Women's World Cup. China still winning in food home delivery, however.
Jaimes Leggett’s New Agency Today The Brave Launches Media Offering To Be Headed By Jacqui Capel
Today The Brave unveils dedicated media offering. Ironically, no one hang gliding into the office, however.