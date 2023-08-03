Copywriter Sarah Spence Launches Content Rebels Podcast Exploring The Future Of Marketing

Copywriter Sarah Spence Launches Content Rebels Podcast Exploring The Future Of Marketing
Erin Huckle
By Erin Huckle
SHARE
THIS



Sarah Spence, founder of award-winning content marketing agency Content Copywriting, has launched The Content Rebels,  a new podcast designed to explore the future of marketing, the messy middle of running a business and adapting to the unpredictable world of work in 2023 (and beyond).

From AI and Chat GPT to mental health, productivity, digital marketing, managing a growing team and what it’s REALLY like to run a business as a neurodivergent business leader, The Content Rebels is a podcast that asks big questions of bold and rebellious leaders.

Spence is a founder who’s obsessed with creating a culture that values creativity, curiosity and empathy. Her warmth, wisdom and vulnerability open the door to honest and engaging conversations with her carefully curated list of Season 1 guests.

From how we quantify and cultivate workplace happiness (and why we should care) to crystal ball gazing into the future of digital marketing and the marketing landscape. The Content Rebels podcast dives into discussions with Cherie Clonan from The Digital Picnic, Declan Edwards from BU Happiness, digital marketing mentor Kate Toon, Molly Benjamin from the Ladies Finance Club and proud Wakka Wakka man, David Williams from Gilimbaa.

“There’s so much out there about success, but I want to talk about the messy middle,” Spence said.

“As an ‘accidental’ agency founder, I’ve rapidly scaled from solopreneur to managing a team of 20 people within two years and it’s been a huge learning curve. This podcast is about reflecting on what we’ve learned along the way and being honest about what we’re still learning. From marketing industry trends to future workplace predictions, our wise guides shed light on what it really means to build a profitable and purposeful business. Every one of these conversations is full of lightbulb moments and exciting ideas.”

Declan Edwards, head of vision and impact at BU Happiness College, is one of the guests in season one:

Edwards said: “Sarah’s ability to ask valuable, thought-provoking questions, whilst keeping the conversation fun and engaging is unparalleled. I loved being a guest on the show and I’m looking forward to being a regular listener.”

Aimed at marketing leaders, CMOs, content creators, marketing newbies, startups, scale-ups and small businesses, The Content Rebels is a fresh and engaging listen. It’s created to help you stay rebellious in how you practice marketing and show up in your workplace.

The first three episodes of Season 1 go live on Thursday, 3 August. Listen at: https://contentcopywriting.com.au/podcast/ or via your preferred podcast platform.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Sarah Spence

Latest News

News Corp Announces Partners For National Bush Summit
  • Media

News Corp Announces Partners For National Bush Summit

News Corp Australia has unveiled more partners for its 2023 Bush Summit, being held nationally this year for the first time to explore the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia.

David Jones Launches Amplify “Retail Media Like No Other”
  • Media

David Jones Launches Amplify “Retail Media Like No Other”

David Jones today enters the multibillion-dollar Australian retail media market with the launch of its stand alone retail media department David Jones Amplify. David Jones Amplify is designed to be Australia’s number one media ecosystem targeting the premium shopper giving advertisers access to more than 475 in store formats, 102 digital formats and 70 print […]

Meta’s AI-Created Ad Underwhelms At Advertising Week
  • Technology

Meta’s AI-Created Ad Underwhelms At Advertising Week

At Advertising Week APAC, Jason Juma-Ross, director, technology industry strategy at Meta, extolled the virtues of artificial intelligence (AI) to an audience of adland professionals. However, while Juma-Ross was able to wow the crowd with his pathos on AI and the potential futures it might create, when it came to current applications the crowd were […]

Meta Ends News Access In Canada In Spat Over Publisher Payments
  • Technology

Meta Ends News Access In Canada In Spat Over Publisher Payments

Meta has started to end access to news publications on its platforms in Canada with the changes expected to roll out over the coming weeks as it continues to argue about a proposed law that would force the company to pay news publishers. Writing on X, Andy Stone, the company’s communications director said that Canada’s […]