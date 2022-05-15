Commercial Radio Ad Revenue Soars 8.8% YOY In April Thanks To Election Spends

Commercial radio ad revenue was in positive territory in April up 8.8 per cent compared to April 2021, according to data released today by industry body Commercial Radio Australia.

Ad revenue for the five major Australian capital city markets totalled $56.184 million during the month compared to $51.636 million a year ago.

Ford Ennals (main photo), chief executive officer of CRA said the steady increase in ad revenue growth reflected key sectors rebounding post pandemic and turning to radio advertising to drive their business.

“The April commercial radio revenue shows sustained and strong growth. With Australians out and about again we’ve seen a wide range of business sectors rebounding such as travel, leisure, entertainment events and live music, resulting in higher levels of commercial radio spend.”

Ennals said election related advertising would have also positively impacted ad revenue figures.

Melbourne stations reported a 13.7 per cent year on year increase in ad revenue to $18.761 million in the month of April compared to last year. Perth stations were also strong with a 13.3 per cent increase to $7.443 million. Sydney was up 6.9 per cent to $16.862 million, and Adelaide rose 5.4 per cent to $5.046 million, Brisbane stations increased 0.9 per cent to $8.072 million.