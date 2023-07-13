Coke Pops “Believing is Magic” Campaign For FIFA Women’s World Cup

Coca-Cola has announced its FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 campaign under the theme of “Believing is Magic”. The campaign builds on the long-standing partnership between Coca-Cola and FIFA and aims to uplift and refresh the shared experience of the FIFA World Cup, creating excitement for football fans around the world.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 takes place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. This is the first time that two nations will co-host the tournament, emphasising the power of believing in magic.

FIFA Women’s World Cup is the biggest female sporting event in the world, and the momentum around women’s sports has never been stronger. The 2023 tournament is on track to be the biggest and best sporting event of the year with 32 teams set to compete to the delight of an estimated two billion people following the tournament around the world.

Coca-Cola, a proud supporter of every FIFA Women’s World Cup since the inaugural tournament in 1991, invites fans to experience the magic as players chase their dreams on the global stage. The partnership between Coca-Cola and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ embodies the optimism, inclusion, equality, and progress that drives the world of sports and inspires us all.

To celebrate this historic event, Coca-Cola presents a series of consumer experiences:

The Hero Film: Coca-Cola’s new TVC is set to air in New Zealand from 19 July and in Australia from 20 July and is now available on YouTube . It showcases fans from around the world coming together to watch the games and cheer for their heroes while enjoying an ice-cold bottle of Coca-Cola. The ad highlights Coca-Cola’s ability to bring fans and players closer by tapping into the magic that inspired their heroes to reach the world stage.

Player Stories: Check out the inspiring stories of Team Coke players including Australia’s Ellie Carpenter and New Zealand’s Katie Bowen, who have all defied the odds and broken through barriers to achieve greatness in sport. These short films will be shared across Coca-Cola’s social channels.

Stadium Activations: Join fellow football fans for on-ground activations at the stadiums, including Stadium Australia (Sydney), Brisbane Rectangular Stadium and Eden Park (Auckland). Fans can immerse themselves in the magic by visiting the Coca-Cola experience tunnel and then capture the excitement with a unique photo opportunity.

Fan Zones Activations : Visit the Coca-Cola recycling stand and selfie-photo wall to capture moments of celebration and magic a t the Fan Zones at Tumbalong Park (Sydney), Federation Square (Melbourne) and The Cloud (Auckland). Recycle your can or bottle and Spin the Wheel to win prizes, including Coca-Cola tote bags and drinks vouchers.

Support Recycling : Coca-Cola is providing nearly 500 waste and recycling bins across the stadiums and fan zones, encouraging spectators to recycle their bottles and cans. Coca-Cola is also investing in a new smart bin trial to help minimise waste contamination. Directional signage and flags with ‘recycle here’ messaging will be located around stadiums to make the recycling zones easy to locate.

Diversity and inclusion : The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ represents positive change in society, embodying the belief that anything is possible. In the spirit of this message, on Friday, 18 August, Coca-Cola is hosting a one-day diversity and inclusion summit in Sydney, continuing to push for progress for women and under-represented groups across business and society.

Kate Miller, marketing director at Coca-Cola Australia said, “Coca-Cola is committed to bringing people together, which is reflective of the essence of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™. It is more than just a football tournament – it is a celebration of positive change in society and a testament to the unwavering spirit of believing in magic. When we unite and believe in the impossible, anything can be achieved. We want everyone to embrace the power of optimism, see what happens when you believe in magic and be part of this incredible journey at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.”