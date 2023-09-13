CHEP Unveils First Work For Wesfarmers’ OnePass

Wesfarmers OnePass has launched a new brand campaign that showcases the membership program’s new range of benefits.

The new campaign, CHEP Network, introduces “Onesie” – a CGI penguin with a gruff voice – to help spread the news about the supercharged offering for OnePass members, including the ability for in-store shoppers at Kmart, Target, Bunnings and Officeworks to earn five times Flybuys points on every shop.

The campaign is the first from CHEP Network since the agency was appointed as the brand’s creative agency earlier this year.

OnePass chief customer and marketing officer, Kellie Cordner, said, “We know budgets are tight for many Aussie households, and we’re looking to help ease the pressure through a range of supercharged benefits for members of our program. What better way to introduce Aussie families to the new and improved OnePass than with a CGI penguin showing them a smarter way to get more value from their favourite retailers.”

CHEP Network Melbourne Managing Director, Thomas Penn, added, “It’s been brilliant partnering with the team at OnePass as the business finds new and innovative ways to provide value for Australian families. We’re looking forward to continuing to support the brand’s ongoing growth and success.”

The campaign is rolling out across free-to-air TV, online video, cinema, OOH, social, influencers and in-store at OnePass affiliated retailers.