Celebs In Ads! Posh Finds Elixir Of Youth For Eponymous Perfume Launch; Meanwhile Kim Has A Tequila Clanger

Amid reports she’s eaten the exact same meal every day – steamed fish and veggies – for the past 25 years, a new campaign possibly shows it’s proving a boon for an age-defying Victoria Beckham.

With the former Spice Girl, fashionista and entrepreneur a mere seven months away from her 50th birthday, Beckham has stunned in a new advert for her brand new perfume range to be called, ummm, Victoria Beckham.

The perfume range is being teased on her website Victoria Beckham Beauty, with users able to sign up to a waitlist. It officially goes on sale on the 29th of this month.

So far, Beckham has only launched a teaser image to her Instagram followers spruiking the coming scent. The ad sees Posh wearing a black bra and lace veil across her face, complemented with a smoky eye and matte red lip.

Meanwhile, in other news of filthy rich celebs making way too much money flogging products comes news of brand maestra (that’s a female maestro), Kim Kardashian, promoting her sister, Kendall’s, 818 Tequila.

In an interesting marketing approach, the 42-year-old Kim is seen wakeboarding before whipping out a bottle of Kendall’s firewater from her life jacket.

Sadly, it all ends in disaster as recently single Kim ends up in the drink, but not before saving the 818 (which retails in Liquorland for a not insignificant $130.)

Kardashian posted the video to her socials with the tag “Save the @drink818 at all costs! @kendalljenner’s”.

Watch how very simple an ad can be…