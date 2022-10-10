Bumble Partners with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso to Make ‘Bantr’ Dating App Real

Women-first dating and social network app Bumble has announced a new partnership to make the fictitious dating app Bantr from the Ted Lasso series a reality.

Bantr, the dating app used in the show about an American soccer coach trying his luck in the English Premier League, makes people chat without seeing any pictures of the other person.

Real life users and fans of the show will be able to RSVP to a weekly Bantr Live experience free of charge within Bumble’s Date Mode and people on Bumble can RSVP directly within the app beginning today. The first one is due to kick off on Thursday at 7 pm.

The Ted Lasso branded experience within the Bumble app will mirror the format seen in the show by putting personality first and connecting people in a fun, pressure-free way to briefly chat with a timed conversation without any photos shared. After three minutes, each person will be asked if they would like to continue the conversation and if both people choose to match, their chat will live in their Date Mode queue and their profile will then be available to view.

Ted Lasso, which started out as a series of promos for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League is now something of hit on Apple TV+ and has been nominated for 20 Primetime Emmy awards.

“As huge fans of Ted Lasso, we were so excited to bring the Bantr Live experience to our community,” said Olivia Yu, Global VP of partnerships.

“The spirit and themes of the show connect deeply with our mission and values, and the premise of Bantr is a dating experience many of our members have expressed interest in over the years. Bantr Live enables our community to connect with someone unexpected and learn more about a person before seeing them. We look forward to people on Bumble having fun with Bantr Live and connecting and dating in a new and exciting way.”