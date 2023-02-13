Boy Hospitalised As KSI & Logan Paul Drive Fans Crazy Outside Nine Offices

Boy Hospitalised As KSI & Logan Paul Drive Fans Crazy Outside Nine Offices
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul have caused quite a stir in North Sydney this morning outside the Nine offices.

Due for an appearance on the network’s Today Show with Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo, the pair had thousands of fans queuing around the block just for a glimpse.

The pair told the presenters “it was like GTA, when we got to the airport we had four cars chasing us” and that the fans in Australia were “a different level.”

The pair then headed out to a balcony on the Nine offices and were greeted with cheers and jumping fans.

Stefanovic even asked Paul if he could run for US President on the strength of his support.

The pair were touring Australia, having flown in from Perth this morning and heading over to Melbourne later today to launch their energy drink, Prime.

However, one 14 year-old fan was reportedly caught up in the furore surrounding the pair and is believed to have been rushed to hospital following a suspected fall. Ambulances were called to the Nine offices around 8.30 am — shortly after Paul and KSI took the balcony. Other fans were also in need of treatment.

A security guard monitoring the crowd outside the offices was thrown to the floor, according to the Daily Telegraph, after being caught behind the concrete barricade separating him and crowd. He was also treated by paramedics.

After being told that Paul and KSI would be at ground level giving out free samples of the Prime energy drink — which was reportedly being resold in the UK for ten times its retail price — fans shoved their way to the concrete divide and pushed it over.

Police cancelled the appearance early and directed fans away from the street. One fan reportedly stopped traffic for doing a shoey with the drink, causing fans to congregate on the road and cheer him on.

The pair also released a Super Bowl commercial promoting Prime, featuring clips of them working out, boxing each other, and naturally seas of fans losing their mind for the drink.

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

KSI Logan Paul Nine

Latest News

Sarah Norris Appointed Head Of Food Across Nine’s Mastheads
  • Media

Sarah Norris Appointed Head Of Food Across Nine’s Mastheads

Journalist and editor Sarah Norris (lead image) has been appointed Head of Food at The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WAToday to oversee an ambitious plan to supercharge the Good Food brand in the marketplace to drive subscriber growth. Norris has built an enviable reputation across the food and beverage industry in […]

Half Dome Wins Energy Retailer Nectr’s Digital Media
  • Media

Half Dome Wins Energy Retailer Nectr’s Digital Media

Australian award-winning energy retailer Nectr has appointed independent media agency Half Dome to undertake the company’s digital media planning, buying and strategy. Following a competitive pitch, Half Dome has been charged with delivering results through performance media planning and buying across performance media channels.

The Media Store Wins Travel Texas’ Media
  • Media

The Media Store Wins Travel Texas’ Media

Independent media agency The Media Store  has won the FY23 Travel Texas account for the Australia and New Zealand markets, following a competitive pitch. With a third of all Australian adults and 23 per cent of New Zealanders now intending to travel overseas in the next 12 months, cutting through the clutter of destination messages […]

Rest Super Unveils Oddball Spot Via BMF
  • Campaigns

Rest Super Unveils Oddball Spot Via BMF

Rest, one of Australia’s largest profit-to-member superannuation funds, has launched a new brand campaign featuring a boundary-breaking body percussion performance designed to capture how it feels to be a Rest member. Developed in collaboration with BMF, the campaign features real Rest members and artists and its unique creative platform is a first of its kind […]

Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth
  • Media

Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth

Research and testing platform, Stickybeak, has appointed Anna Fitzgerald as its first head of global growth. Previously based in London as hospitality software company Edify systems’ operations director, Fitzgerald’s new role will involve driving global growth for Stickybeak and growing its customer base. She will report into CEO Anna Henwood. “We are beyond excited to […]

Startup Tracksuit Raises $6.8M To Build The Future Of Brand Marketing In Australia
  • Technology

Startup Tracksuit Raises $6.8M To Build The Future Of Brand Marketing In Australia

Tracksuit, the brand tracking startup, announced a $6.8 million seed round led by Blackbird. Tracksuit’s affordable and always-on brand tracking took the market research model and made it easier to understand and more affordable. This gave businesses the power to make data-driven decisions around brand marketing at a fraction of the cost of traditional brand […]

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]