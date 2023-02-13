Boy Hospitalised As KSI & Logan Paul Drive Fans Crazy Outside Nine Offices

YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul have caused quite a stir in North Sydney this morning outside the Nine offices.

Due for an appearance on the network’s Today Show with Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo, the pair had thousands of fans queuing around the block just for a glimpse.

The pair told the presenters “it was like GTA, when we got to the airport we had four cars chasing us” and that the fans in Australia were “a different level.”

The pair then headed out to a balcony on the Nine offices and were greeted with cheers and jumping fans.

Stefanovic even asked Paul if he could run for US President on the strength of his support.

The pair were touring Australia, having flown in from Perth this morning and heading over to Melbourne later today to launch their energy drink, Prime.

However, one 14 year-old fan was reportedly caught up in the furore surrounding the pair and is believed to have been rushed to hospital following a suspected fall. Ambulances were called to the Nine offices around 8.30 am — shortly after Paul and KSI took the balcony. Other fans were also in need of treatment.

A security guard monitoring the crowd outside the offices was thrown to the floor, according to the Daily Telegraph, after being caught behind the concrete barricade separating him and crowd. He was also treated by paramedics.

After being told that Paul and KSI would be at ground level giving out free samples of the Prime energy drink — which was reportedly being resold in the UK for ten times its retail price — fans shoved their way to the concrete divide and pushed it over.

Police cancelled the appearance early and directed fans away from the street. One fan reportedly stopped traffic for doing a shoey with the drink, causing fans to congregate on the road and cheer him on.

The pair also released a Super Bowl commercial promoting Prime, featuring clips of them working out, boxing each other, and naturally seas of fans losing their mind for the drink.