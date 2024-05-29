Who Rules The Roost In Indie Agency Land? Best Of The Best Media Agency Leaders – Independent
Welcome back to B&T’s Best Of The Best! For this week’s entry, we’re looking at the bosses guiding some of the biggest indie media shops in the country – not a holding co in sight.
There are ten names on this list, but there are plenty more who just missed out. We’ve based this list on the agency’s success, the quality of work that they produce, how stable they are, and how they’re set for growth in challenging times.
These lists are very subjective, and the gap between some of the placements is barely a hair’s breadth. Trust us, we took no joy in separating these leaders, but we had to.
10. Nick Behr, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Kaimera
Behr first launched Kaimera in 2016, accumulating more than 25 years of experience building successful agencies that do crucial and effective work and get real results for clients. Behr got his start in the media industry in London in 1999, working as a planner for The Media Shop.
Moving to Australia in 2004, Behr moved up the ranks, starting out as a client services director at EssenceMediaCom and quickly moving into managing director roles. Since 2020, Behr has been a founding member of the Independent Media Agencies Australia (IMAA) board.
9. Morris Bryant, Partner, Sparro by Brainlabs
After over ten years with the company, it’s safe to say that very few know the ins and outs of Sparro by Brainlabs better than Bryant. Having first started the company alongside his brother Cameron Bryant back in 2013, he leads the business direction.
Sparro By Brainlabs is one of Australia’s largest independent digital media agencies. Its clients include Domino’s Pizza, Webjet, Temple & Webster, Catch, Destination NSW, Estee Lauder Companies, PetBarn and Bing Lee.
8. Stephen Fisher, National Chief Executive Officer, Hatched
Fisher is an experienced media professional with 20+ years working across the Australian, UK, European and Asian markets. He has been at Hatched for over seven years, having first started as a General Manager in 2016 and moving into a Managing Partner role in 2019 alongside Adrian Roeling. Fisher and Roeling became CEO and COO respectively in 2022.
Prior to this, Fisher worked at IPG Mediabrands for 13 years culminating in a number of leadership roles at Initiative.
In 2023, Fisher led Hatched to be named as one of B&T’s biggest winning agencies, winning accounts for Forty Winks, Who Gives A Crap and Reece, amongst others.
7. Lyndelle O’Keefe, CEO, Match & Wood
O’Keefe founded Match & Wood in November 2017 after completing a six-year stint as a strategy director at Initiative. She first got her start in the media space in 2000, working as a business manager at EssenceMediaCom.
Match & Wood won big at the 2023 B&T awards, taking home the award for Best CTV Campaign alongside a high commendation for B&T Media Agency of the Year. Just last month, O’Keefe led Match & Wood to a $9 million InstantScripts media account win.
6. Matthew Nunn, Managing Director, Nunn Media
Skilled in digital strategy, media buying, digital marketing, and digital media, Matthew Nunn has been the Managing Director of Nunn Media since its inception in 2002. Prior to this, Nunn held a number of media director and sales roles across Channel 9 and WIN Networks.
Earlier this year, he led Nunn media to a huge win, pikcing up the circa $90 million Spotlight media account from the incumbent PHD.
5. Daniel Cutrone, Managing Partner, Avenue C
Cutrone founded Avenue C back in 2017 alongside his brother, Hugo. Largely self-funded, the pair did not take a salary for the first twelve months of the agency’s operation.
Equipped with over 15 years of experience in media investment and planning, Cutrone previously drove efficiencies for Match Media/Blue 449 as head of national investment, hiss speciality is masterminding complex negotiations that drive meaningful value to improve his client’s bottom line.
Earlier this year, Cutrone, alongside his brother, led the agency to a huge win, snaring the KitchenAid media account off Havas.
4. Tom Frazer, Managing Director, Half Dome
It was 2017 when Frazer first co-founded Half Dome alongside his brother Joe. Now, seven years later, with a number of job titles added to his resume, he proudly calls himself the Managing Director of the indie agency.
It’s been a big year for Half Dome all around, being named as one of the top ten in the AFR’s best places to work and recently being shortlisted for a Cairns Crocodile Award, with the winners set to be announced in Cairns next week!
3. Jacquie Alley, Chief Operating Officer, The Media Store
Alley is no stranger to the ins and outs of The Media Store, having founded the agency in 1997. A second-generation indie agency owner and the mother of four boys, she is passionate about people and purpose, with the hope to leave the industry a better place than when she found it.
Alley is not just a regular name inside the Media Store; she has frequently popped up in the B&T offices, having won the 2022 B&T Women in Media Social Change Maker & 2023 Executive Leader awards.
2. Jimmy Hyett, CEO & Founder, This Is Flow
Hyett has been the face of This Is Flow since founding the indie agency back in 2015. He previously made his name in the media industry as a group business director at EssenceMediaCom, winning a B&T 30 Under 30 award in 2014.
Hyett is a passionate force in the media who heads up an equally passionate team. In 2020, he was appointed as a director to the MFA board of directors. This year, he led This Is Flow to be named the AFR’s number-one place to work in the media and marketing category.
This is Flow also won a coveted People & Culture Award at the 2023 MFA Awards.
1. Claire Fenner, CEO & Partner, Atomic 212º
Fenner first broke onto the scene at Atomic 212º in 2014, working as the general manager before moving up the ranks to become CEO in February of last year. Prior to this, Fenner did a stint at Carat, working as a business director. A dedicated, employee-focused leader, Fenner has made a name for herself while leading the agency to be considered one of the top media shops in the industry.
In 2023, Fenner led the agency to retain the $20 million BMW media account. She has had a cracking start to 2024 with a number of wins, including the Northern Territory Events Company media account.
As a mother and proud advocate for the advancement of female voices in the industry, Fenner was given a special shout-out in this year’s Women In Media Power List, long list.
In an interview with B&T earlier this year, Fenner said that her priority for the year was, as it always has been, “the people in our business and ensuring we’re supporting them to do their best work, enjoy what they do and continue to grow”.
And that’s why Fenner is B&T’s Best of the Best Indie Media Agency Bosses!
Please login with linkedin to commentBest of the best
Latest News
Ash Barty & Michael Hooper Among Sport Superstars Joining Stan Olympic Coverage
With less than two months until the world’s eyes turn to Paris, B&T was delighted to be in attendance at the beautiful Bennelong Restaurant at the iconic Sydney Opera House as Stan Sport announced its comprehensive coverage plans for 2024’s showpiece event – the Olympic Games. Stan Sport will feature every event from Paris 2024 […]
TV Ratings (28/05/2024): Aussies Tune In To Watch Ava Being Ousted On The Summit
As much as B&T enjoys Nine's The Summit, we felt Sylvester Stallone's 'Cliffhanger' had a far better eviction process.
Leading Brands And Agencies To Share Insights In Boomtown MasterClass, Following Brand Success In Regional Australia
Look no further than the value of regional areas than these testimonials. Or listen to Icehouse's Great Southern Land.
Richard And Christian Wilkins Delve Into The Family Dynamics Of Well-Loved Celebs In New Podcast
Best known for his brazen fashion sense, Christian Wilkins joins dad Richard on this new & decidedly frock-free podcast.
Reconciliation Australia Launches National Reconciliation Week Campaign Via Carbon Creative
Here's important work from Reconciliation Australia. Plus, there's no John Farnham songs or a trip to a polling booth.
The Benevolent Society Empowers Aussies To Live Life Their Way In Latest Brand Campaign
The Benevolent Society is much like the office clean freak - doing good for everyone, just without the obvious OCD.
Nine Metro Mastheads Launch Get Fit Content Series With Colonial First State
Nine's mastheads to ramp up its financial advice beyond two-minute noodles & moving back in with your parents.
Married At First Sight New Zealand Returns To 9Now
You can now watch MAFS New Zealand on 9Now. Although the media company probably has bigger problems at the moment.
Shark Tank’s Sabri Suby Ranks Influencer E-Commerce Businesses To See What Businesses Can Learn To Do (And Not Do)
Who hasn't dreamed of chucking it all in for their own ecommerce business? Here's tips for picking a stud from a dud.
Rising Festival Partners With News Corp To Revive mX Newspaper
Melbourne commuters to be given free mystery media platform from last century. Yes, print returns for a short time.
Carsales & Sydney Swans Launch First Collaborative Ad Campaign
Carsales teams with the top-of-the-table Swans in latest campaign. Also cue the bandwagon jumping Sydney supporters.
Porsche Reviews Creative Agency
Nothing says "midlife crisis" like a Porsche, does it? Or for men who can't afford one - the ill-thought-out ponytail.
Footy Fans Front & Centre In Youi’s Latest Partnership Platform
Insurer acknowledges passionate footy fans in latest campaign. Although not the drunk, abusive, streaking type.
Deloitte Digital Named Adobe Partner Of The Year
Anyone using Photoshop for staff leaving cards never got a look-in.
Are Media Gives Australian Women A Brand New Way To Shop
Are Media is giving women a "brand new way to shop". Not that B&T thought they needed anymore encouragement.
ARN iHeart Launches Series To Unearth Next Gen Of Podcasting Talent
Is your passion gardening manures, trifles or decoupage? Think it would make a great podcast? Here's your chance.
Ahm And Hoyts Launch 2-For-1 Movie Tickets On Fridays
Are you an ahm member? Well, get set to bore colleagues senseless with your Mad Max review with this free movie offer.
GumGum Snares Niall Hogan From Ogury Singapore
GumGum nabs Singapore-based Niall Hogan for GM role. Says he's looking forward to the chewing gum & beer after 10.30.
Experts Unpack The Future Of Loyalty Programs & Gen AI
Think artichoke belongs on pizza? What about AI's impact on loyalty programs? Alas, just one of those answered here.
Qantas Magazine Promotes Genevra Leek To Editor-In-Chief
Nothing soothes the numbness in the arse on a long haul flight quite like the Qantas Magazine. And the drinks trolley.
Today The Brave Appointed Westmead Fertility Centre Agency Of Record
Agency declares "it's set to deliver" after winning Westmead Fertility Centre. Promises no fluffy ducks in the ads, too.
Connection Is Key: Wavemaker’s Peter Andrew’s Lessons From LA
Peter Andrew is back from a stint at Wavemaker's LA office. And, sadly, not a single brush with an ex-Neighbours star.
European OOH Firm Appoints oOh! Co-Founder Noel Cook To Lead Australian Expansion
The OMA Christmas drinks set to turn nasty as European interloper looks at local expansion in already crowded market.
Claxon Announces Pro-Bono Partnership With Serving Our People
Well done to the Claxon crew on this excellent pro bono initiative. Hopefully their reward is sleeping better.
Turtle Bay CMO: ‘AI Has Swept Away Our Competitors’
Not yet caught the AI wave? Well, mark this as a must-read. 'AI For Dummies' possibly another place to start.
Neighbourhood Strategy Wins Global Brand Architecture Strategy Work With Canva
The best thing about a billion dollar client like Canva isn't the work but the hope they'll pay their bills on time.
PHD Hires Brendan Hewitt To Replace Remi Barker As Sydney Head Of Strategy
Following extensive negotiations on office car parking spot, PHD has snared Brendan Hewitt as its strategy lead.
Former Couriers Please Marketer Launches B2B Marketing Consultancy Three Zero Nine
Seasoned marketer Ben King launches his own mysteriously named agency, Three Zero Nine. Unravel its mysteries here.
Dentsu Sports Analytics & Fonto Launch SponsorshipBI Following Pilot With Cricket Australia
In possibly bad news for synchronised swimming, a new analytics platform set to measure sports marketing's ROI.
Baby Boomers Less Likely To Watch Olympics With Inclusion Of Breaking & Skateboarding
Study finds older Aussies dismissive of newer Olympic sports amid calls for athletes to compete nude like ancient times.
Submissions Open For SXSW Sydney Pitch 2024
SXSW Sydney continues to unveil its plans ahead of October. Yet, still no news on dodgems or a Wild Mouse.
Taste Unveils ‘Taste Healthy’ Across Multiple Platforms With Content For Consumers To Achieve Their Health Goals
News Corp's food site Taste set to amp up the health offerings. Admits total & utter defeat on the kale front.
The Thrills Wins Melbourne Royal Show
The Melbourne Royal Show announces its new creative agency. The Bertie Beetle factory already ramping up supply.
Fast 10: Thinkerbell’s Margie Reid On Magic Dust And Chalk & Cheese Staff
The Thinkerbell CEO reveals the secrets to the indie's success. Declined to comment on Ferrier's hobo-inspired hairdo.
TV Ratings (27/05/2024): Trekkers Bid Emotional Farewell To Bali Bombings Survivor
Nine's The Summit turns emotional & pulls in viewers. Still not as dramatic as Nine's newsroom at present.
How Hästens’ CMO Combines Craftsmanship & Technology In Marketing Its $200K Beds To The World’s Elite
Nothing adds panache & zeros to a sales price like saying "Swedish designed". Although school's still out on the Volvo.