Match & Wood Wins InstantScripts Media Account

Match & Wood has been appointed as media agency of record for InstantScripts.

Lead image: Match & Wood CEO Lyndelle O’Keefe.

The $9 million account was previously held by Omnicom’s Hearts & Science.

InstantScripts is Australia’s largest online healthcare provider, with over one million Australians using the service. Wesfarmers Health purchased market leader InstantScripts in July 2023.

Match & Wood is responsible for all media strategy, planning and buying for InstantScripts.

Steven Blakers, InstantScripts marketing acquisition manager, said ‘Match & Wood are the perfect fit for us. We stand for convenience, simplicity, and trust, and it was clear from our first meeting with the team that they could offer us exactly that. Their data and tech capabilities outsmarted others and we were impressed with their ability to build solutions that will set us up for the future. Our business has always been focused on disrupting the market, and we know Match & Wood will continue to unlock growth for us.’

Commenting on the win, Match & Wood CEO Lyndelle O’Keefe said, ‘We thoroughly enjoyed the pitch process and feel a strong synergy with the InstantScripts team, who are fast-moving, innovative and paving the way for their category. This partnership is also testament to the skills and unwavering commitment of our team, and we’re excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings.’

Hearts & Science managing partner, Gerard Max, said: “We feel tremendous pride in our long-standing partnership with InstantScripts. From the early days in 2020 of advising and elevating the brand in media as it grew from new entrant in an emerging healthcare category, through to the ecommerce success story that it is today. Together we delivered outstanding work that produced brand growth. However, we understand Instant Scripts’ decision to consolidate their account into a Wesfarmers-aligned agency following their purchase by Wesfarmers’. We concluded our partnership on the most positive terms, and we wish the Instant Scripts team the very best in the journey ahead.”

The move is now effective and the account will be managed by Match & Wood’s Melbourne office.