Can We Get A Round Of Applause? The Women In Media Power List Long List Is Here!!!

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for! The B&T Women In Media Power List, Long List is here!

This list represents the cream of the crop, the very best of a huge number of exemplary women working in advertising, marketing, and media in Australia and New Zealand.

Over the next few months, our judges will narrow the list down even further to the final 2024 Women In Media Power List, which will be announced at the exclusive B&T Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media.

Enter B&T’s Women in Media Awards Now!

So… without further ado, here they are, a huge, long list of exceptional women who have achieved success in their professional arenas and have provided invaluable contributions to their industry through their leadership, innovation, and courage:

Abby Bacon – Head of Agency Sales NSW, Mamamia

Adele Burke – General Manager, EssenceMediaCom Sydney

Adele Wieser – Regional Managing Director, APAC, Index Exchange

Aimee Buchanan – CEO GroupM Australia & New Zealand

Aimee Coleman – Director – AlphaLab & Principal, Principals

Ainslee O’Brien – GM Commercial Networks, News Corp Australia

Aleisha McCall – Founder & CEO, Ultimate Edge Communications

Alex Sloane – Senior Director, Marketing – Enterprise and Business, Optus

Alice Moore – Director & Founder, Élysée Collective

Alicia Ng – Director, Social & Editorial, Paramount+

Alicia Olson-Keating – Managing Director, Nielsen

Alison Briers – Director, People Development, Paramount Australia

Alison Hurbert-Burns – Executive Director, BINGE

Alison Tilling – CSO, VML

Aliya Hasan – Director – Head of Strategy, Nature

Alyce Wilson – Head of AX & Personalisation, SCA

Amanda Laing – Chief Commercial & Content Officer, Foxtel

Amanda Paterson – News Director, 9News Brisbane

Amanda Poulos – Head of TV Publicity, Nine Entertainment Co.

Amanda Unwin – Head of Sales – Perth, SCA

Amelia Ward – Head of Buyer Development, Index Exchange

Amy Mills – Director of Marketing Solutions, Head of Enterprise ANZ, LinkedIn

Anastasia Panoutsopoulos – Events & Projects Coordinator, Komo Technologies

Anathea Ruys – CEO, UM

Andrea Martens – CEO, ADMA

Andrea Rule – Head of Enterprise, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions

Andrea Salmon – Sales Director – Melbourne, Nine Entertainment Co.

Andreana Walton – Head of Marketing – Broadcast & Digital, Paramount ANZ

Angela Hampton – Founder & Managing Director, WiredCo.

Angela Morris – National Chief Strategy Officer, Bastion Creative

Anna Bohler – Head of Digital Experience, Big Red Group

Anna Boucat – Head of Digital Programs, Howatson+Co

Anna Cherry – Chief Media Officer, CHEP Network

Annalise Dry – Business Director/Audience Lead, OMD Australia

Anne Ngo – Customer Strategy & Martech Director, Akcelo

Anny Havercroft – Head of Global Business Marketing, South East Asia, Global Marketing Solutions APAC TikTok and Non-Executive Board Director, The Startup Network

Ash Humby – Global Leader – Employer Branding, Atlassian

Ash Smithies – Account Director, Silver Lining Agency

Ashleigh Grier – Marketing Director Asia Pacific, NBC

Aurelia Harjono – Data & Strategy Director, Sparro

Azadeh Williams – Managing Director, AZK Media

Azar Marashian – Interim Senior Director, Content PlutoTV and Head of Acquisition, Paramount Australia

Barbara Humphries – Executive Creative Director, The Monkeys

Bec Brideson – Executive Director, BB.CO

Bec Brown – Founder & Managing Director, The Comms Department

Bec Haagsma – Chief Product Officer, Nine Entertainment Co.

Bel Cook – Head of Audio Sales, Mamamia

Bel Harper – Executive Group Director – Product Strategy, oOh!media

Belinda Drew – Chief Client Officer, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Belinda Jennings – Founder & Managing Editor, Mum Central

Belinda Murray – Founder & Director, Formless

Belinda Rowe – Non-Executive Director, ARN Media & Sky New Zealand

Bettina Brown – Director – Consumer Marketing, News Corp Australia

Beverley McGarvey – President, Network 10 and Head of Streaming, Paramount Australia & New Zealand

Bobbi Mahlab – Jurror, Mahlab, Mentor Walks, Women NSW, Cartier Women’s Initiative and Fellow, Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University

Brigette Slattery – Director, Marketing Samsung Ads & Samsung TV Plus APAC, Samsung Ads

Brodee Myers-Cooke – Editorial Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mass Food/taste.com.au, News Corp Australia

Bronwyn Fardon – Head of Corporate Communications, Paramount Australia

Bronwyn Heys – CEO, AMI

Brooke Aniseko – Head of Digital and Data – ANZ, PMX

Camilla Calvert – Business Marketing Lead – International, Reddit

Carla Dawson – Marketing Director, Universal Networks and DTC, APAC, NBC

Carly O’Grady – National Paid Media Director, Reprise Australia

Carmela Soares – Creative Strategist, Meta

Caroline Cleland – Senior Director, Programming and Acquisitions Universal Networks and DTC, APAC, NBC

Carolyn Bollaci – Head of Media ANZ, Facebook

Carrie Barker – CEO, the projects and Director, Machine Hall Precinct

Cass Gilbert – Agency Lead, Pinterest

Cassandra Cameron – Group Director – Strategy, oOh!media

Cassie Day – Head of Marketing, QMS

Cate Hefele – Executive Director, Kayo Sports

Cate Stuart-Robertson – Chief Client Officer, dentsu Creative

Catherine Donovan – VP Publicity & Communications, Paramount Australia

Catherine Krantz – Executive Director Solutions: Strategy & Operations, dentsu International

Catherine Rushton – Chief Strategy Officer & Partner, This Is Flow

Cathy O’Connor – CEO & Managing Director, Ooh!Media

Celia Wright – Chief Operating Officer, EssenceMediacom Australia

Chiquita King – Founder & MD, Cocogun

Chloe Leamon – Marketing Director, Half Dome

Christina Aventi – Chief Strategy Officer, BMF Australia

Christine Lester – Head of Direct Sales, SCA

Claire Bisset – Executive Director – Digital, Clemenger BBDO

Claire Butterworth – National Head of Investment, GroupM

Claire Fenner – CEO & Partner, Atomic 212°

Claire Harvey – Editorial Director, The Australian Editorial

Claire Patterson – Senior Manager PMO SVOD, Paramount+

Claire Waring – Co-Founder, Gether

Claire Woods – Head of Marketing Communications, oOh!media

Clare Nash – Senior Manager – Marketing, Snapchat

Clare Stewart-Hunter – Director/Head of Client & Creative Services, Gemba

Claudia Alvarado – Solutions Director, JustEggs Digital

Claudine Hall – Head of Commercial Marketing, Brand Partnerships & PR, Are Media

Cosima Marriner – Managing Editor, The Australian Financial Review

Dayna Aspite – Branded Content Associate, Man Of Many

Deb O’Sullivan – Enterprise Sales Director, Databricks

Dee Madigan – Executive Creative Director, Campaign Edge

Dena Vassallo – CEO & Founder, SOCIETY Marketing Communications Pty Ltd

Denise Barnes – Client Project Director, The Brag Media

Diana Kay – General Manager Events & Experiences, News Corp Australia

Diane Ho – National Digital Sales Director, Paramount ANZ

Dina Bailey – Head of Agency Development, Snap Inc.

Dom Hickey – CSO, Howatson+Co

Edwina McCann – Editorial Director- News Prestige, Vogue, Vogue Living, GQ, News Corp Australia

EJ Granleese – Founder & CEO, History Will Be Kind

Elaine Li – Creative Director, Howatson+Co

Elise Taylor – National Commercial Director – Fly and Group Director – Enterprise (Airports, Office Towers, Universities), oOh!media

Eliza Mackenzie – Founder & Chief Storyteller – EM Strategic Consulting

Eliza Sorman-Nilsson – Editor in Chief, Mamamia

Elizabeth Fox – Director of Small Business Ad Sales, APAC; Disability & Inclusion Executive Sponsor, APAC, Google

Elizabeth McIntyre – CEO, OMA

Elle Bullen – Executive Creative Director, Bullfrog

Ellen Roel – Senior Marketing Manager- MX, Rest

Ellena Mills – Head of Craft, Howatson+Co

Emily Bolton – EA to CEO ANZ, Spark Foundry

Emily Cook – General Manager, Dentsu QLD

Emily Foat – Head of Agency & Sales ANZ, Twitter

Emily Mays – Film Director & Creative, Chisel

Emily Murren – Director of Brand Marketing, Carma

Emily Qureshi – Client Solutions Manager ANZ, Meta

Emily Smith – Head of Commercial Transformation, Paramount Australia

Emily Terracini – Sr Legal Counsel (Programming), Paramount Australia

Emily White – Head of Content, 6PR

Emily Yri – Vice President – International Marketing, PubMatic

Emma Beaumont – Program Director APAC, The Marketing Academy

Emma Hegg – Group Director – Platforms, oOh!media

Emma Lo Russo – Co-Founder & CEO, Digivizer

Emma Montgomery – Chief Executive Officer, DDB

Emma Robbins – ECD, M&C Saatchi Melbourne

Emma Tommasini – Partner, Nature

Erin Edwards – Executive Editor, 10 News Queensland, Paramount Australia

Erin Holt – Director of Advertising, Gumtree, Carsguide & Auto Trader GCA Media

Erin Hunter – Managing Partner, VML COMMERCE AUNZ

Esther Carlsen – Digital Commercial Director, NOVA Entertainment

Esther Clerehan – Founder & CEO, CLEREHAN

Evelyn Bishop – Marketing Lead ANZ, Meta

Fiona Buffini – Editor, The Australian Financial Review

Fiona Johnston – Chief Client Officer ANZ, Dentsu

Fiona Lang – General Manager, BBC Studios ANZ / NED / INSEAD

Fiona Nilsson – Managing Director – Food, Health and Travel, News Corp Australia

Fiona Pie – Executive Producer – A Current Affair, Nine Entertainment Co.

Fiona Roberts – Managing Director, MiQ

Fiorella Di Santo – COO, Medium Rare Content Agency

Fran Clayton – CSO, DDB Sydney

Gabriela Stewart – Client Managing Partner, Wavemaker ANZ

Gai Le Roy – CEO, IAB Australia

Gayle While – CEO Havas Host

Geena Valos – Branded Content Manager, Man of Many

Gemma Dawkins – National Head of Digital, PHD

Genevieve Clay-Smith – Non-Executive Director, Co-Owner, Co-Founder, Taste Creative & Bus Stop Films

Genevieve Jacobs – Chief Executive Officer, Hands Across Canberra

Georgi Oates – Head of Media, SCA

Georgie Nichols – Sales Director NSW, Seven West Media

Georgie Pownall – Managing Partner, By All Means

Georgina Evans – Product Manager SEO, eBay Australia

Gerda Jezuchowski – Executive Editor & Producer, 10 News First Adelaide, Paramount Australia

Hannah Cooper – Global Agency Director, APAC, MiQ

Hannah Jones- Group General Manager, Sparro

Hannah Mansur – Head of Commercial Projects, Mamamia

Hannah Moreno – Founder & CEO, Third Hemisphere

Harrie Jack – Creative Director, Mamamia

Hayley Olsson – Head of Production, Jack Nimble

Heather Edell – Asia Pacific Digital Media & ANZ Communications Lead, Adobe

Heidi Davidson – Chief People Officer, OMG Australia

Helen Trinca – Editor & Associate Editor, The Australian, News Corp Australia

Helena O’Dowd – Director of Growth & Retention, Nine Entertainment Co.

Helena Snowdon – Head of New Business, Media Brands, Publicis Groupe

Hilary Wensor – Senior Marketing Manager, oOh! Media

Holly Alexander – Head of Production, Howatson+Co

Holly Yates – Head of Independent & Direct Agency Sales, Mamamia

Ilda Jamison – Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand, Ebiquity

Imogen Hewitt – CEO ANZ, Spark Foundry and Chief Media Officer, Publicis Groupe ANZ

Iona MacGregor – Chief Strategy Officer, whiteGREY

Isabelle Seeto – General Manager, CHISEL

Jacqueline Witts – Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Neighbourhood Strategy

Jacquie Alley – Chief Operating Officer, The Media Store

Jamie Francis – Head of People and Culture, Howatson+Co

Jane Chan – Senior Marketing Manager – ANZ, Magnite

Jane Huxley – CEO, Are Media

Jane McLaren – Head of PR / Communications, Universal Networks and DTC, APAC and NBC

Jane Palfreyman – Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer, SBS

Jane Stanley – CEO AUNZ, Hearts & Science

Jane Sullivan – Managing Director, Wavemaker

Janette Higginson – Vice President, Buyer Development, JAPAC, Index Exchange

Jasmin Bedir – CEO, Innocean and Creator, Fck the Cupcakes

Jemma Hawksford – Marketing Manager – ANZ, ESPN

Jen Sharpe – Founder & Managing Director, Think HQ

Jennifer Lloyd – Finance & Commercial Director, Spark Foundry

Jenny Parkes – Managing Director, Audience360

Jessica Steele – Group Business Director, Sparro and Head of Client Services, Jack Nimble

Jessica White – CEO & Partner, Cassette

Jessie-Lee Klass – Content Director, Podcasts, Mamamia

Jo Clasby – Director of Sales Total Publishing, Nine Entertainment Co.

Jo de Fina – Executive Producer & Founder, The OTTO Empire

Jo McAlister – Managing Director, Initiative, Sydney

Jo Scard – Founder & CEO, Fifty Acres

Joan Warner – Principal, Gillooly Warner & Associates

Joanna Barnes – National Head of Investment, PHD

Joanne Gray – Executive Director, Pollination

Joanne Painter – Co-founder & Managing Director, Icon Agency

Jodi Rosenthal – Head of People & Culture, QMS

Jodie Koning – GM Marketing & Insights, Cartology

Jody Elston – Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), 303 MullenLowe

Jonelle Lawrence – Managing Consultant – PR & Production, Clear Hayes ConsultingJudy Sahay –

Founder & Managing Director, Crowd Media Group

Julia Lefort – Director Communications, National Intermodal

Julia Naughton – Head of Life – Publishing, Nine Entertainment Co.

Julie Dormand – Managing Director, The Works

Kandiese Villella – Head of Performance (National), Mindshare Australia & New Zealand

Karen Clements – Sales Director VIC/SA, QMS

Karen Dewey – CEO, Lumi.Media

Karen Halligan – Chief Executive Officer, OzTAM Pty Ltd

Karen Song – Head of Network Design, Paramount Australia

Karina Pike – General Manager, Resolution Digital

Karly Leach – Senior Performance Consultant, Performance By Design

Kat Droulers – Acting Sales Director Brisbane, Paramount Australia

Kate Cullen – Senior Account Director, Jack Nimble

Kate Duffield – Head of SEO & Content, G Squared

Kate Merrin – Co-Founder & Production Producer, Palomina and Co-Owner, Palopay

Kate O’Ryan Roeder – Managing Director Sydney, Mindshare

Kate Solomon – Group Chief Financial Officer, QMS

Kath Blackham – Founder & CEO, VERSA

Kathy Schokman – General Manager of Brand Advertising & Content, Sportsbet

Katie Barclay – Founder and CEO, Hopeful Monsters

Katie Finney – Director – 7RED, Seven Network

Katie Firth – Managing Director, Dentsu Creative ANZ

Katie Rigg-Smith – Chief Strategy Officer, WPP ANZ

Katie-Jane Michael – Client PartnerClient Partner, Carat

Katrina Alvarez-Jarrett – ECD, TBWA/Sydney

Katrina McCarter – Founder, CEO & Marketing Strategist, Marketing to Mums & Partnership Mastery

Katrina Strickland – Editor – Good Weekend Magazine, Nine Entertainment Co.

Katrina Troughton – VP & MD, Adobe

Katy Denis – Founder & CEO, Extollo

Kellie Dawson – Managing Director, MediaCom Brisbane

Kellie Northwood – Chief Executive Officer, Visual Media Association

Kelly Noble – Owner, Founder and Editor-in-Chief/ Director & Co-Founder, Glam Adelaide, Showcase SA

Kelly Stambanis – Head of Consumer PR, SCA

Kerri Elstub – Digital Editorial Director, Nine Entertainment Co.

Kerry Field – Chief Growth Officer, Mindshare ANZ

Kim Feitelberg – Founder, HairShots

Kim Kevans – Commercial Director, Programming & Production, Nine Entertainment Co.

Kim Loasby – Head of Digital Ad Product & Operations, SCA

Kim Portrate – CEO, ThinkTV

Kim Xavier – Head of Strategic Insights, Zenith Media Australia

Kimberlee Wells – CEO, TBWA/Melbourne and Adelaide

Kirsty Muddle – Chief Executive Officer, dentsu Creative Australia & New Zealand

Kirsty Thomson – Executive Producer, 60 Minutes, Nine Entertainment Co.

Kristen Turner – Director, Consumer Subscriptions & Marketing, Nine Entertainment Co.

Kristie Atkins – Managing Partner, Wink

Kristie Thistlethwaite – Managing Partner, Howatson+Co

Kristine Marinkovic – Key Account Lead, Sparro

Krystyna Frassetto – Managing Director, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

Kylie Blucher – Managing Director, Nine Queensland & Nine Northern NSW, Nine Entertainment Co.

Kylie Rogers – Executive GM Customer & Commercial, AFL

Kylie Watson-Wheeler – Senior Vice President & Managing Director, The Walt Disney Company Australia & New Zealand

Lanai Wiadrowski – NSW Sales Director – Agency, oOh!media

Lara Brownlow – Head of Channel Sales & Partnerships APAC, LinkedIn

Laura Aldington – Board Member, Advertising Council Australia and Co-Founder, Supermassive

Laura Cremona – Head of Agency Development AU, X

Laura Hamod Barnes – Founder & CEO, Connected Digital

Laura Nice – Co-CEO, OMD Australia

Laura Wall – Head of Programmatic, QMS

Lauren Galloway – GM, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

Lauren Joyce – Chief Strategy & Connections Officer, ARN

Lauren Simpson – Brand Marketing Manager, The Trade Desk

Lauren Small – Senior Director Media, Operations & Performance, Optus

Lauren Swidenbank – Founder & CEO, Cali Social

Lauren Thornborough – Client Partner, UM and Co-Founder, The Village

Leanne Cartwright-Bradford – Head of APAC, Audible

Leanne Glamuzina – Marketing Lead, Boomtown

Lee Leggett – CEO, Chep Network

Lee-Ann Hyman – Senior Producer & Operations Manager, Jack Nimble

Leilani Abels – Founder & CEO, Thrive PR + Communications

Leisa Bacon – Director Audiences, ABC and Board Member, Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA)

Liana Dubois – Chief Marketing Officer, Nine Entertainment Co.

Lilian Sor – Chief Strategy Officer, CHEP Network

Linda Fagerlund – Chief Strategy Officer – ANZ, Mediahub Worldwide

Linda Wong – Director of People, MFA

Lindsey Evans – Partner – Special Australia, Special Group Australia

Lisa Davies – CEO, AAP

Lisa Day – Director, Powered

Lisa Lie – Founder, Learna

Lisa Poisel – Managing Director, Feature Communications

Lisa Squillace –Media Director, Media CoLAB

Lisa Sutton Gardner – Founder & Director, Enigma

Lisa Vitaris – Director, IAC Sydney 2025, Space Industry Association of Australia & Board Director, Engineers Australia

Liz Longhurst – Head of Strategy – Radio, Nine Entertainment Co.

Liz Wigmore – Managing Director, Foundation Australia

Lizzie Baker – Chief Investment Officer, Zenith Media

Lorraine Jokovic – CEO, LOUD Communications

Lottie Laws – Director of Partnerships, Pinterest; Sustainability Council, IAB Australia

Lou Wilson – Head of New Business AUNZ – Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn and Co-Founder, The Village

Louisa Mennell – Head of Platforms & Intelligence, KINESSO Australia

Louise Barrett – Managing Director – Client Partnerships, News Corp Australia; Director, Sony Foundation; Director, Snow Australia

Louise Butler-Green – Executive Manager, Marketing – Customer Segments, Commonwealth Bank

Louise Crompton – VP Marketing & Growth – Paramount+, Paramount ANZ

Louise McQuat – Group Creative Director, Akcelo

Lucie Jansen – Chief Investment Officer, Spark Foundry Australia

Lucinda Gemmell – Chief People & Culture Officer, Seven West Media and Company Director, Starlight Children’s Foundation Australia

Lucy Formosa Morgan – Managing Director, MAGNA Global

Lyndelle O’Keefe – CEO, Match & Wood

Lynne Scrivens – Director of Integrated Communications – PR & Media, Carnival Australia

Madel Guevarra – Head of People & Culture, Publicis Groupe

Madeleine Marsh – Client Partner – Financial Services, Meta

Mandi Wicks – Director – SBS News and Current Affairs, SBS

Mandie van der Merwe – Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi

Marcelle Gomez – Managing Director NSW, iProspect Australia

Maree McDonough – Executive Director, The Hummingbirds Company

Margie Reid – CEO, Thinkerbell; Director, Decade of Action; Member Board of Directors, Support The Girls Australia; Member of the Board of Advisors, Inclusively Made

Margot Sandow – Media & Growth Lead, Sparro

Maria Grivas – CEO, Mindshare Australia & New Zealand

Marie Joyce – Head of Agency Sales VIC, Mamamia

Marilla Akkermans – Managing Director, Equality Media

Mary Proulx – Co-Founder, Bread Agency

Maryna Fewster – Chief Executive Officer (WA), Seven West Media

Meg Montgomery – Business Marketing Lead, Australia & NZ, Pinterest

Megan Kay – Managing Director, Zenith Melbourne

Megan Oliver – Client Partner – Strategic Verticals, Uber

Megan Parkes – Head of Trade Marketing, SCA

Mehra Jehangir – Director, Member Engagement & Events, AANA

Mel Hopkins – Chief Marketing & Audience Officer, Seven West Media; Strategic Advisor, National Mental Health Commission; Advisory Board Member, ADMA

Melanie Silva – Managing Director ANZ, Google & Board Member, Business Council of Australia

Melanie Wiese – CSO, VML; Member, HER Board & Director; Board Member, Hockey WA; Board Member, Womens Health & Family Services

Melina Cruickshank – Chief Product & Audience Officer , REA Group & Non-Executive Director, Realtair

Melinda Petrunoff – Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, Pinterest

Melissa Fein – CEO, Initiative; Board Member, Swimming Australia & Media Federation of Australia

Melissa Hey – Chief Investment Officer, GroupM ANZ

Melissa Hopkins – Chief Marketing & Audience Officer, Seven West Media

Memo Hayek – Chief Information & Technology Officer, Nine Entertainment Co.

Meredith Ansoul – Client Partner, The SPEED Agency

Mia Freedman – Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Mamamia

Mia MacKinnon – Senior Manager – Brand & Awareness Marketing APAC, HubSpot

Mia Stern – Head of Nine Podcasts, Nine Entertainment Co.

Michele O’Neill – Director of Brand, Nine Entertainment Co.

Michelle Hampton – Managing Partner, WiredCo

Michelle Holland – Managing Director Sydney and Brisbane, Ogilvy Australia

Michelle Hutton – CEO, Edelman Australia and Brand Chair, Edelman Asia Pacific

Michelle Yin – Head of Product Streaming, Paramount Australia

Minsun Collier – APAC Client Lead – Adobe, Zenith

Miranda Ward – Senior Communications Manager, dentsu

Monique Farmer – National Managing Editor, The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times & WAToday

Monique Perry – Managing Director Media & Sports and Pacific Cluster Leader, Nielsen

Namita Sopal – Head of National Advertising Strategy, Paramount Australia

Naomi Gorringe – Head of Consumer Marketing, SCA

Naomi Shepherd – Group Industry Director, Meta and Head of Brand, Facebook

Nat Taylor – Founder/Executive Producer, Poppet

Natalie Dean Weymark – Co-Founder & Co-Director, Compass Studios

Natalie Harvey – CEO, Mamamia

Natalie Stanley – Senior Agency Partner, Pinterest

Natalie Warren-Smith – GM Brand & Channel, Stockland

Natasha Cormier – National Head of Trade Marketing, The Growth Distillery

Natasha Coxhead – VP Finance, Paramount Australia

Nathalie Brady – Business Transformation, Operations Leader, Consultant & Member of the ACA Sustainability Committee, Advertising Council Australia

Nicki Kenyon – Non-Executive Director, Australian Grand Prix Corporation; Non-Executive Director, Fenwick Software; Business Mentor, Global Mentorship

Nickie Scriven – Founder & CEO, Chief Meta Chicks; Director, Alchemy8 Media; Non Executive Director, Triathlon Australia

Nicky Briger – General Manager of Fashion and Beauty, ARE Media and Editor, Marie Claire, Pacific Magazines

Nicola Calder – Account Director, Sparro

Nicola Webster – National Events & Partnerships Manager, oOh! Media

Nicole Bence – Chief Commercial Officer, NOVA Entertainment and Chairperson, IAB Australia

Nicole Boyd – Head of Client Service, The Media Store

Nicole Byers – General Manager Lifestyle & Food, Are Media

Nicole Cadiz – Product Strategy & Operations Manager, Google

Nicole Flinton-Ferraro – Chief Experience Officer, Howatson+Co

Nicole Milward – Principal, culturebakers.

Nicole Prior – Head of Tech Sales JPAC, Microsoft and Advisory Board Member, Sony Foundation

Nicole Strahan – Executive Editor & Producer, 10 News First Melbourne, Paramount Australia

Nicolette Briscoe – Consultant, Strategic Marketer & On Demand Marketing Management, Moonshot Marketing

Nikki Clarkson – Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, SCA

Nikki Hills – Co-Founder & Strategic Director, WOM Network

Nikki Rooke – Director of Sydney Sales, Nine Entertainment Co.

Nina Funnell – Creator, #LetHerSpeak

Nola Hodgson – Investor Relations, Nine Entertainment Co.

Olivia Gotch – General Manager – City of Sydney, QMS

Paige Lewis – Head of Brand + Growth APAC, Amplify

Paige Prettyman – Managing Director: Creative, Brand & Advertising, Deloitte Digital

Paige Wheaton – Chief Investment Officer, Initiative

Pamela Klioufis – CEO ANZ, BCW Global

Pamela Magill – Executive Editor, 10 News First Perth, Paramount Australia

Paula Lopes – Digital Director, Avenue C

Paula Lucarelli – Head of Publicity, Paramount Australia

Pauly Grant – Chief Talent Officer ANZ & APAC (CHRO), Publicis Groupe

Penny Shell – Consultant: Strategy, Product, Brand, Media, Shell Media Pty Ltd and Chief Strategy & Product Officer, Zenith Media Australia

Peta Crum – Senior Director, Commercial & Marketing, Universal Networks and DTC, APAC, NBC

Philippa Noilea-Tani – Chief Investment Officer, Wavemaker

Pia Coyle – Managing Director, PHD Sydney

Pip Smart – Executive Producer & Partner, Revolver

Pippa Berlocher – CEO, EssenceMediacom ANZ

Pippa Leary – Managing Director Client Product, News Corp Australia and Non-Executive Director, Swift Media

Polly Blekenship – Global Head of Brand Media, Audible

Poorani Adewole – Chief Data Tech & Analytics Officer, EssenceMediacom

Poppy Reid – Editor In Chief, Variety Australia & The Brag Media

Priya Patel – Group Chief Executive Officer, DDB Aotearoa NZ

Prue Cox – Regional Sales Director, The Access Group

Rachael Powell – Head of Consumer & Market Insights AU/NZ, Google

Rachael Sneddon – Brand & Partnerships Director, AKQA

Rachel Gilkinson – Co-Founder & Brand Producer, Palomina and Co-Owner, Palopay

Rachel Launders – Senior Counsel, Nine Entertainment Co.

Rachel Page – National Sales Director – Digital, Seven Network

Rachel Tuffery – Director APAC Partnerships Operations, Twitch

Rachida Murray – Chief Digital Officer, Spark Foundry

Rashell Habib – Head of Digital News & Strategy, Paramount Australia

Rebecca Ackland – Chief People & Culture Officer, SCA

Rebecca Costello – Managing Director, Guardian Australia

Rebecca Coulson – Head of Operations, IMAA

Rebecca Heredia – Director Human Resources – APAC, NBC

Rebecca Lawrie – Sales Director – Nine Queensland, Nine Entertainment Co.

Rebecca McCloy – Commercial Director, Fox Sports

Rebecca Robertson – Managing Partner, Howatson+Co

Rebecca Stambanis – Chief Strategy Officer & Partner, Special Group Australia

Rebecca Tos – Founder & Principal Advisor, Rebecca Tos Advisory and Managing Partner, Havas Media Australia

Renee Hyde – Group Managing Director, Howatson+Co

Renee Stopps – Sales Director – ANZ Microsoft Advertising, Microsoft

Renee Sycamore – Executive General Manager Newsamp, News Corp Australia

Ricci Meldrum – MD, TBWA/Melbourne

Richenda Vermeulen – Founder & CEO, ntegrity agency

Riley O’Neill – Chief Operating Officer, Mamamia

Robi Stanton – Commercial Director, CNN International

Rochelle Burbury – Principal, Third Avenue Consulting

Rochelle Levy – Account Director, Leba Ethnic Media

Rose Bernauer – Lead Client Partner, Pinterest

Rose Herceg – President, WPP ANZ

Ruth Alexander – Head of Promotions & Content, Paramount Australia

Sally Kissane – CEO Ogilvy Network ANZ, Ogilvy Australia

Sam Cousins – CSO, The Media Store

Sam Turley – Invention Lead, Mindshare

Samantha Saunders – Head of Marketing, SXSW

Sammy Bolton – Head of Strategy, Mint Design New Zealand

Sandra Hogg – Communications Specialist & Business Operator, Mohr PR

Sara Lappage – Chief Operating Officer, QMS

Sara McDonald – Head of People & Culture, Spark Foundry

Sarah Adam-Gedge – Non-Executive Director, Cricket Australia, Kinetic IT, Codan Limited, and Austal

Sarah Fischer Letts – Head of Content Solutions, TotallyAwesome

Sarah Jacks – Senior Corporate Counsel, Paramount Australia

Sarah James – Managing Director Melbourne, Initiative

Sarah Keith – Group Managing Director Active International and Involved Media

Sarah McGregor – Executive Creative Director, dentsu and Certified Auntie, The Aunties

Sarah Norris – Head of Food, Publishing, Nine Entertainment Co.

Sarah O’Carroll – Editor-in-Chief, Forbes Australia

Sarah O’Leary – Managing Director, Rufus (powered by Initiative)

Sarah Raine – General Manager, cummins&partners

Sarah Thornton – Head of Non-Scripted, Paramount Australia

Sarah Tucker – Head of APAC Marketing – Marketing Solutions, Enterprise, LinkedIn

Sarah Young – Group Director – ESG, oOh!media

Sasha Firth – Managing Partner, DDB

Sasha Smith – Chief Media Officer at Howatson+Co

Serena Leith – Global Marketing – Director, Australia & New Zealand, TikTok

Sev Griffiths – General Manager, Bohemia Group

Shani Kugenthiran – Digital Advertising & Product Director, Paramount Australia

Sharna McKenzie-Seagg – EA MD Distribution, Universal Networks and DTC & Special Projects Manager, NBC

Sharon Zeev Poole – Founder & Director, Agent99 PR

Sharyn Smith – Founder/Executive Director, Social Soup; Co-founder/Executive Director, The Influence group; Guiding Council, Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO); Board Member, Audited Media Association of Australia (AMAA)

Sheryl Marjoram – CEO, DDB Sydney

Shivani Maharaj – Chief Content & Partnerships Officer, Wavemaker ANZ

Sian Cook – Managing Director AUNZ, M&C Saatchi

Sian Whitnall – Co-CEO, OMD Australia

Simone Gupta – Co-Founder, Supermassive

Simone Waugh – Managing Director, Publicis Groupe Queensland

Simran Kaur – CEO & Founder, Pounce Marketing

Sinead Canny – APAC Marketing Director, Integral Ad Science

Sive Buckley – Co-Founder & Head of Operations, The Aunties and Managing Director, Born Creators

Skye Lambley – CEO, Herd MSL

Sophia Mogford – Head of Scripted & Comedy, Paramount Australia

Sophie Beard – Creative, AMV BBDO

Sophie Hicks Lloyd – Head of Client Partnerships & Sales – BIG W, Cartology

Sophie Langton – Head of Planning & Connections, Spark Foundry

Sophie Madden – CEO, Media Federation of Australia

Sophie Price – Chief Strategy Officer, EssenceMediacom

Sorrel Osborne – Head of Media APAC, Playground xyz & GumGum

Stefanie DiGianvincenzo – Creative Lead, Meta

Stefanie Morrison – Ecommerce Lead, Initiative

Stephanie Hasouros – Head of Paid Media, G Squared

Stephanie Rudnick – Head of PR, MKTG

Stevie Douglas-Neal – Sydney Managing Director, EssenceMediacom

Sue Squillace – CEO, Mediahub ANZ

Sunita Gloster AM – Non-Executive Director, Diversity Council Australia and CEO/Senior Consultant/Advisor, Gloster Advisory/Accenture/UN Women Australia,

Susannah George – Founder & CEO, Urban List

Susie Cardwell – Chief Data Officer, Nine Entertainment Co.

Suzanne Steele – Vice President & Managing Director, Adobe ANZ

Suzie Shaw – CEO, We Are Social

Suzy Smiley – Managing Director, Apparent

Tamar Hovagimian – Partnership Director – Paramount Brand Studio, Paramount Australia

Tamara Simoneau – Head of Creative Production & Entertainment, Paramount Australia

Tanya Denning Orman – Director of Indigenous Content, SBS

Tanya Vragalis – MD, TBWA/Sydney

Tara Coverdale – Group Director – Data & Insights, oOh!media

Tara Ford – Chief Creative Officer, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Tara Mckenty – Chief Innovation Officer & Co-Executive Creative Director, BMF Australia

Tara O’Keefe – Sales Operations Director, QMS

Taryn Williams – Founder, #gifted & WINK models, Co-Founder, Influenced.VC

Tasha Smithies – Senior Litigation Counsel, Paramount Australia

Tennille Burt – Chief Marketing Officer, QMS

Teresa Waltermann – Client Partner, TikTok

Tereza Dodd – General Manager, Publicis Leon, Zenith Media Australia – Power of one solution for Haleon (GSK)

Terri Owens – General Manager – Business Solutions, Acceleration

Tess Murphy – Head of Strategy – Customer Marketing, Nova

Tiff Ng – Founder, The Social Story

Tiffany Damm – Commercial Director & GM Melbourne, UnLtd

Tina Diaz – Executive Producer, Nine Entertainment Co.

Tory Maguire – Managing Director, Publishing, Nine Entertainment Co.

Vanessa Jones – Head of Agency & Activations, Pinterest

Vanessa Mitchell – Change Communications Lead, nbn Australia

Vanessa Morley – Head of People & Culture, Nine Entertainment Co.

Vanya Mariani – Commercial Director- Media, Carsales, Deputy Chair, IAB Australia

Venessa Hunt – Director of Commercial Strategy & Growth, ARN; Board Director, UnLtd.

Vera Fernendes – Lead Partner Manager, Pinterest

Veronica Cremen – Founder & Managing Director, Vonnimedia

Victoria Buchan – Director of Communications, Nine Entertainment Co.

Victoria Curro – MD R/GA Australia

Victoria Young – Head of Radio Sales – Melbourne, SCA

Virginia Hyland – CEO, Havas Media Group Australia

Wendy Gower – Managing Director & Founder, WeGrow

Yeesum Lo – Head of Development & Content Business Analysis, Paramount Australia

Yvonne Quinn – Head of International Business Marketing, Reddit

Zeina Khodr – Founder & Chief Spark, Paper + Spark

Zunilka Whitnall – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Co-Chair, UNICEF

Did we miss someone? This is your chance to influence this exclusive list. If there is someone you think is deserving to appear on this list, throw a comment below or give us a shout at aimee@bandt.com.au.

Please note that while we have spent hours pouring over this list, a collective team effort that has seen countless days spent stalking LinkedIn profiles, there is no AI here. Please accept our greatest apologies if we have gotten anything wrong. Just shoot us a message, and we will update it straight away.

Enter B&T’s Women in Media Awards Now!