Can We Get A Round Of Applause? The Women In Media Power List Long List Is Here!!!
It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for! The B&T Women In Media Power List, Long List is here!
This list represents the cream of the crop, the very best of a huge number of exemplary women working in advertising, marketing, and media in Australia and New Zealand.
Over the next few months, our judges will narrow the list down even further to the final 2024 Women In Media Power List, which will be announced at the exclusive B&T Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media.
So… without further ado, here they are, a huge, long list of exceptional women who have achieved success in their professional arenas and have provided invaluable contributions to their industry through their leadership, innovation, and courage:
- Abby Bacon – Head of Agency Sales NSW, Mamamia
- Adele Burke – General Manager, EssenceMediaCom Sydney
- Adele Wieser – Regional Managing Director, APAC, Index Exchange
- Aimee Buchanan – CEO GroupM Australia & New Zealand
- Aimee Coleman – Director – AlphaLab & Principal, Principals
- Ainslee O’Brien – GM Commercial Networks, News Corp Australia
- Aleisha McCall – Founder & CEO, Ultimate Edge Communications
- Alex Sloane – Senior Director, Marketing – Enterprise and Business, Optus
- Alice Moore – Director & Founder, Élysée Collective
- Alicia Ng – Director, Social & Editorial, Paramount+
- Alicia Olson-Keating – Managing Director, Nielsen
- Alison Briers – Director, People Development, Paramount Australia
- Alison Hurbert-Burns – Executive Director, BINGE
- Alison Tilling – CSO, VML
- Aliya Hasan – Director – Head of Strategy, Nature
- Alyce Wilson – Head of AX & Personalisation, SCA
- Amanda Laing – Chief Commercial & Content Officer, Foxtel
- Amanda Paterson – News Director, 9News Brisbane
- Amanda Poulos – Head of TV Publicity, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Amanda Unwin – Head of Sales – Perth, SCA
- Amelia Ward – Head of Buyer Development, Index Exchange
- Amy Mills – Director of Marketing Solutions, Head of Enterprise ANZ, LinkedIn
- Anastasia Panoutsopoulos – Events & Projects Coordinator, Komo Technologies
- Anathea Ruys – CEO, UM
- Andrea Martens – CEO, ADMA
- Andrea Rule – Head of Enterprise, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions
- Andrea Salmon – Sales Director – Melbourne, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Andreana Walton – Head of Marketing – Broadcast & Digital, Paramount ANZ
- Angela Hampton – Founder & Managing Director, WiredCo.
- Angela Morris – National Chief Strategy Officer, Bastion Creative
- Anna Bohler – Head of Digital Experience, Big Red Group
- Anna Boucat – Head of Digital Programs, Howatson+Co
- Anna Cherry – Chief Media Officer, CHEP Network
- Annalise Dry – Business Director/Audience Lead, OMD Australia
- Anne Ngo – Customer Strategy & Martech Director, Akcelo
- Anny Havercroft – Head of Global Business Marketing, South East Asia, Global Marketing Solutions APAC TikTok and Non-Executive Board Director, The Startup Network
- Ash Humby – Global Leader – Employer Branding, Atlassian
- Ash Smithies – Account Director, Silver Lining Agency
- Ashleigh Grier – Marketing Director Asia Pacific, NBC
- Aurelia Harjono – Data & Strategy Director, Sparro
- Azadeh Williams – Managing Director, AZK Media
- Azar Marashian – Interim Senior Director, Content PlutoTV and Head of Acquisition, Paramount Australia
- Barbara Humphries – Executive Creative Director, The Monkeys
- Bec Brideson – Executive Director, BB.CO
- Bec Brown – Founder & Managing Director, The Comms Department
- Bec Haagsma – Chief Product Officer, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Bel Cook – Head of Audio Sales, Mamamia
- Bel Harper – Executive Group Director – Product Strategy, oOh!media
- Belinda Drew – Chief Client Officer, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
- Belinda Jennings – Founder & Managing Editor, Mum Central
- Belinda Murray – Founder & Director, Formless
- Belinda Rowe – Non-Executive Director, ARN Media & Sky New Zealand
- Bettina Brown – Director – Consumer Marketing, News Corp Australia
- Beverley McGarvey – President, Network 10 and Head of Streaming, Paramount Australia & New Zealand
- Bobbi Mahlab – Jurror, Mahlab, Mentor Walks, Women NSW, Cartier Women’s Initiative and Fellow, Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University
- Brigette Slattery – Director, Marketing Samsung Ads & Samsung TV Plus APAC, Samsung Ads
- Brodee Myers-Cooke – Editorial Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mass Food/taste.com.au, News Corp Australia
- Bronwyn Fardon – Head of Corporate Communications, Paramount Australia
- Bronwyn Heys – CEO, AMI
- Brooke Aniseko – Head of Digital and Data – ANZ, PMX
- Camilla Calvert – Business Marketing Lead – International, Reddit
- Carla Dawson – Marketing Director, Universal Networks and DTC, APAC, NBC
- Carly O’Grady – National Paid Media Director, Reprise Australia
- Carmela Soares – Creative Strategist, Meta
- Caroline Cleland – Senior Director, Programming and Acquisitions Universal Networks and DTC, APAC, NBC
- Carolyn Bollaci – Head of Media ANZ, Facebook
- Carrie Barker – CEO, the projects and Director, Machine Hall Precinct
- Cass Gilbert – Agency Lead, Pinterest
- Cassandra Cameron – Group Director – Strategy, oOh!media
- Cassie Day – Head of Marketing, QMS
- Cate Hefele – Executive Director, Kayo Sports
- Cate Stuart-Robertson – Chief Client Officer, dentsu Creative
- Catherine Donovan – VP Publicity & Communications, Paramount Australia
- Catherine Krantz – Executive Director Solutions: Strategy & Operations, dentsu International
- Catherine Rushton – Chief Strategy Officer & Partner, This Is Flow
- Cathy O’Connor – CEO & Managing Director, Ooh!Media
- Celia Wright – Chief Operating Officer, EssenceMediacom Australia
- Chiquita King – Founder & MD, Cocogun
- Chloe Leamon – Marketing Director, Half Dome
- Christina Aventi – Chief Strategy Officer, BMF Australia
- Christine Lester – Head of Direct Sales, SCA
- Claire Bisset – Executive Director – Digital, Clemenger BBDO
- Claire Butterworth – National Head of Investment, GroupM
- Claire Fenner – CEO & Partner, Atomic 212°
- Claire Harvey – Editorial Director, The Australian Editorial
- Claire Patterson – Senior Manager PMO SVOD, Paramount+
- Claire Waring – Co-Founder, Gether
- Claire Woods – Head of Marketing Communications, oOh!media
- Clare Nash – Senior Manager – Marketing, Snapchat
- Clare Stewart-Hunter – Director/Head of Client & Creative Services, Gemba
- Claudia Alvarado – Solutions Director, JustEggs Digital
- Claudine Hall – Head of Commercial Marketing, Brand Partnerships & PR, Are Media
- Cosima Marriner – Managing Editor, The Australian Financial Review
- Dayna Aspite – Branded Content Associate, Man Of Many
- Deb O’Sullivan – Enterprise Sales Director, Databricks
- Dee Madigan – Executive Creative Director, Campaign Edge
- Dena Vassallo – CEO & Founder, SOCIETY Marketing Communications Pty Ltd
- Denise Barnes – Client Project Director, The Brag Media
- Diana Kay – General Manager Events & Experiences, News Corp Australia
- Diane Ho – National Digital Sales Director, Paramount ANZ
- Dina Bailey – Head of Agency Development, Snap Inc.
- Dom Hickey – CSO, Howatson+Co
- Edwina McCann – Editorial Director- News Prestige, Vogue, Vogue Living, GQ, News Corp Australia
- EJ Granleese – Founder & CEO, History Will Be Kind
- Elaine Li – Creative Director, Howatson+Co
- Elise Taylor – National Commercial Director – Fly and Group Director – Enterprise (Airports, Office Towers, Universities), oOh!media
- Eliza Mackenzie – Founder & Chief Storyteller – EM Strategic Consulting
- Eliza Sorman-Nilsson – Editor in Chief, Mamamia
- Elizabeth Fox – Director of Small Business Ad Sales, APAC; Disability & Inclusion Executive Sponsor, APAC, Google
- Elizabeth McIntyre – CEO, OMA
- Elle Bullen – Executive Creative Director, Bullfrog
- Ellen Roel – Senior Marketing Manager- MX, Rest
- Ellena Mills – Head of Craft, Howatson+Co
- Emily Bolton – EA to CEO ANZ, Spark Foundry
- Emily Cook – General Manager, Dentsu QLD
- Emily Foat – Head of Agency & Sales ANZ, Twitter
- Emily Mays – Film Director & Creative, Chisel
- Emily Murren – Director of Brand Marketing, Carma
- Emily Qureshi – Client Solutions Manager ANZ, Meta
- Emily Smith – Head of Commercial Transformation, Paramount Australia
- Emily Terracini – Sr Legal Counsel (Programming), Paramount Australia
- Emily White – Head of Content, 6PR
- Emily Yri – Vice President – International Marketing, PubMatic
- Emma Beaumont – Program Director APAC, The Marketing Academy
- Emma Hegg – Group Director – Platforms, oOh!media
- Emma Lo Russo – Co-Founder & CEO, Digivizer
- Emma Montgomery – Chief Executive Officer, DDB
- Emma Robbins – ECD, M&C Saatchi Melbourne
- Emma Tommasini – Partner, Nature
- Erin Edwards – Executive Editor, 10 News Queensland, Paramount Australia
- Erin Holt – Director of Advertising, Gumtree, Carsguide & Auto Trader GCA Media
- Erin Hunter – Managing Partner, VML COMMERCE AUNZ
- Esther Carlsen – Digital Commercial Director, NOVA Entertainment
- Esther Clerehan – Founder & CEO, CLEREHAN
- Evelyn Bishop – Marketing Lead ANZ, Meta
- Fiona Buffini – Editor, The Australian Financial Review
- Fiona Johnston – Chief Client Officer ANZ, Dentsu
- Fiona Lang – General Manager, BBC Studios ANZ / NED / INSEAD
- Fiona Nilsson – Managing Director – Food, Health and Travel, News Corp Australia
- Fiona Pie – Executive Producer – A Current Affair, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Fiona Roberts – Managing Director, MiQ
- Fiorella Di Santo – COO, Medium Rare Content Agency
- Fran Clayton – CSO, DDB Sydney
- Gabriela Stewart – Client Managing Partner, Wavemaker ANZ
- Gai Le Roy – CEO, IAB Australia
- Gayle While – CEO Havas Host
- Geena Valos – Branded Content Manager, Man of Many
- Gemma Dawkins – National Head of Digital, PHD
- Genevieve Clay-Smith – Non-Executive Director, Co-Owner, Co-Founder, Taste Creative & Bus Stop Films
- Genevieve Jacobs – Chief Executive Officer, Hands Across Canberra
- Georgi Oates – Head of Media, SCA
- Georgie Nichols – Sales Director NSW, Seven West Media
- Georgie Pownall – Managing Partner, By All Means
- Georgina Evans – Product Manager SEO, eBay Australia
- Gerda Jezuchowski – Executive Editor & Producer, 10 News First Adelaide, Paramount Australia
- Hannah Cooper – Global Agency Director, APAC, MiQ
- Hannah Jones- Group General Manager, Sparro
- Hannah Mansur – Head of Commercial Projects, Mamamia
- Hannah Moreno – Founder & CEO, Third Hemisphere
- Harrie Jack – Creative Director, Mamamia
- Hayley Olsson – Head of Production, Jack Nimble
- Heather Edell – Asia Pacific Digital Media & ANZ Communications Lead, Adobe
- Heidi Davidson – Chief People Officer, OMG Australia
- Helen Trinca – Editor & Associate Editor, The Australian, News Corp Australia
- Helena O’Dowd – Director of Growth & Retention, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Helena Snowdon – Head of New Business, Media Brands, Publicis Groupe
- Hilary Wensor – Senior Marketing Manager, oOh! Media
- Holly Alexander – Head of Production, Howatson+Co
- Holly Yates – Head of Independent & Direct Agency Sales, Mamamia
- Ilda Jamison – Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand, Ebiquity
- Imogen Hewitt – CEO ANZ, Spark Foundry and Chief Media Officer, Publicis Groupe ANZ
- Iona MacGregor – Chief Strategy Officer, whiteGREY
- Isabelle Seeto – General Manager, CHISEL
- Jacqueline Witts – Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Neighbourhood Strategy
- Jacquie Alley – Chief Operating Officer, The Media Store
- Jamie Francis – Head of People and Culture, Howatson+Co
- Jane Chan – Senior Marketing Manager – ANZ, Magnite
- Jane Huxley – CEO, Are Media
- Jane McLaren – Head of PR / Communications, Universal Networks and DTC, APAC and NBC
- Jane Palfreyman – Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer, SBS
- Jane Stanley – CEO AUNZ, Hearts & Science
- Jane Sullivan – Managing Director, Wavemaker
- Janette Higginson – Vice President, Buyer Development, JAPAC, Index Exchange
- Jasmin Bedir – CEO, Innocean and Creator, Fck the Cupcakes
- Jemma Hawksford – Marketing Manager – ANZ, ESPN
- Jen Sharpe – Founder & Managing Director, Think HQ
- Jennifer Lloyd – Finance & Commercial Director, Spark Foundry
- Jenny Parkes – Managing Director, Audience360
- Jessica Steele – Group Business Director, Sparro and Head of Client Services, Jack Nimble
- Jessica White – CEO & Partner, Cassette
- Jessie-Lee Klass – Content Director, Podcasts, Mamamia
- Jo Clasby – Director of Sales Total Publishing, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Jo de Fina – Executive Producer & Founder, The OTTO Empire
- Jo McAlister – Managing Director, Initiative, Sydney
- Jo Scard – Founder & CEO, Fifty Acres
- Joan Warner – Principal, Gillooly Warner & Associates
- Joanna Barnes – National Head of Investment, PHD
- Joanne Gray – Executive Director, Pollination
- Joanne Painter – Co-founder & Managing Director, Icon Agency
- Jodi Rosenthal – Head of People & Culture, QMS
- Jodie Koning – GM Marketing & Insights, Cartology
- Jody Elston – Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), 303 MullenLowe
- Jonelle Lawrence – Managing Consultant – PR & Production, Clear Hayes ConsultingJudy Sahay –
- Founder & Managing Director, Crowd Media Group
- Julia Lefort – Director Communications, National Intermodal
- Julia Naughton – Head of Life – Publishing, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Julie Dormand – Managing Director, The Works
- Kandiese Villella – Head of Performance (National), Mindshare Australia & New Zealand
- Karen Clements – Sales Director VIC/SA, QMS
- Karen Dewey – CEO, Lumi.Media
- Karen Halligan – Chief Executive Officer, OzTAM Pty Ltd
- Karen Song – Head of Network Design, Paramount Australia
- Karina Pike – General Manager, Resolution Digital
- Karly Leach – Senior Performance Consultant, Performance By Design
- Kat Droulers – Acting Sales Director Brisbane, Paramount Australia
- Kate Cullen – Senior Account Director, Jack Nimble
- Kate Duffield – Head of SEO & Content, G Squared
- Kate Merrin – Co-Founder & Production Producer, Palomina and Co-Owner, Palopay
- Kate O’Ryan Roeder – Managing Director Sydney, Mindshare
- Kate Solomon – Group Chief Financial Officer, QMS
- Kath Blackham – Founder & CEO, VERSA
- Kathy Schokman – General Manager of Brand Advertising & Content, Sportsbet
- Katie Barclay – Founder and CEO, Hopeful Monsters
- Katie Finney – Director – 7RED, Seven Network
- Katie Firth – Managing Director, Dentsu Creative ANZ
- Katie Rigg-Smith – Chief Strategy Officer, WPP ANZ
- Katie-Jane Michael – Client PartnerClient Partner, Carat
- Katrina Alvarez-Jarrett – ECD, TBWA/Sydney
- Katrina McCarter – Founder, CEO & Marketing Strategist, Marketing to Mums & Partnership Mastery
- Katrina Strickland – Editor – Good Weekend Magazine, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Katrina Troughton – VP & MD, Adobe
- Katy Denis – Founder & CEO, Extollo
- Kellie Dawson – Managing Director, MediaCom Brisbane
- Kellie Northwood – Chief Executive Officer, Visual Media Association
- Kelly Noble – Owner, Founder and Editor-in-Chief/ Director & Co-Founder, Glam Adelaide, Showcase SA
- Kelly Stambanis – Head of Consumer PR, SCA
- Kerri Elstub – Digital Editorial Director, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Kerry Field – Chief Growth Officer, Mindshare ANZ
- Kim Feitelberg – Founder, HairShots
- Kim Kevans – Commercial Director, Programming & Production, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Kim Loasby – Head of Digital Ad Product & Operations, SCA
- Kim Portrate – CEO, ThinkTV
- Kim Xavier – Head of Strategic Insights, Zenith Media Australia
- Kimberlee Wells – CEO, TBWA/Melbourne and Adelaide
- Kirsty Muddle – Chief Executive Officer, dentsu Creative Australia & New Zealand
- Kirsty Thomson – Executive Producer, 60 Minutes, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Kristen Turner – Director, Consumer Subscriptions & Marketing, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Kristie Atkins – Managing Partner, Wink
- Kristie Thistlethwaite – Managing Partner, Howatson+Co
- Kristine Marinkovic – Key Account Lead, Sparro
- Krystyna Frassetto – Managing Director, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
- Kylie Blucher – Managing Director, Nine Queensland & Nine Northern NSW, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Kylie Rogers – Executive GM Customer & Commercial, AFL
- Kylie Watson-Wheeler – Senior Vice President & Managing Director, The Walt Disney Company Australia & New Zealand
- Lanai Wiadrowski – NSW Sales Director – Agency, oOh!media
- Lara Brownlow – Head of Channel Sales & Partnerships APAC, LinkedIn
- Laura Aldington – Board Member, Advertising Council Australia and Co-Founder, Supermassive
- Laura Cremona – Head of Agency Development AU, X
- Laura Hamod Barnes – Founder & CEO, Connected Digital
- Laura Nice – Co-CEO, OMD Australia
- Laura Wall – Head of Programmatic, QMS
- Lauren Galloway – GM, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
- Lauren Joyce – Chief Strategy & Connections Officer, ARN
- Lauren Simpson – Brand Marketing Manager, The Trade Desk
- Lauren Small – Senior Director Media, Operations & Performance, Optus
- Lauren Swidenbank – Founder & CEO, Cali Social
- Lauren Thornborough – Client Partner, UM and Co-Founder, The Village
- Leanne Cartwright-Bradford – Head of APAC, Audible
- Leanne Glamuzina – Marketing Lead, Boomtown
- Lee Leggett – CEO, Chep Network
- Lee-Ann Hyman – Senior Producer & Operations Manager, Jack Nimble
- Leilani Abels – Founder & CEO, Thrive PR + Communications
- Leisa Bacon – Director Audiences, ABC and Board Member, Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA)
- Liana Dubois – Chief Marketing Officer, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Lilian Sor – Chief Strategy Officer, CHEP Network
- Linda Fagerlund – Chief Strategy Officer – ANZ, Mediahub Worldwide
- Linda Wong – Director of People, MFA
- Lindsey Evans – Partner – Special Australia, Special Group Australia
- Lisa Davies – CEO, AAP
- Lisa Day – Director, Powered
- Lisa Lie – Founder, Learna
- Lisa Poisel – Managing Director, Feature Communications
- Lisa Squillace –Media Director, Media CoLAB
- Lisa Sutton Gardner – Founder & Director, Enigma
- Lisa Vitaris – Director, IAC Sydney 2025, Space Industry Association of Australia & Board Director, Engineers Australia
- Liz Longhurst – Head of Strategy – Radio, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Liz Wigmore – Managing Director, Foundation Australia
- Lizzie Baker – Chief Investment Officer, Zenith Media
- Lorraine Jokovic – CEO, LOUD Communications
- Lottie Laws – Director of Partnerships, Pinterest; Sustainability Council, IAB Australia
- Lou Wilson – Head of New Business AUNZ – Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn and Co-Founder, The Village
- Louisa Mennell – Head of Platforms & Intelligence, KINESSO Australia
- Louise Barrett – Managing Director – Client Partnerships, News Corp Australia; Director, Sony Foundation; Director, Snow Australia
- Louise Butler-Green – Executive Manager, Marketing – Customer Segments, Commonwealth Bank
- Louise Crompton – VP Marketing & Growth – Paramount+, Paramount ANZ
- Louise McQuat – Group Creative Director, Akcelo
- Lucie Jansen – Chief Investment Officer, Spark Foundry Australia
- Lucinda Gemmell – Chief People & Culture Officer, Seven West Media and Company Director, Starlight Children’s Foundation Australia
- Lucy Formosa Morgan – Managing Director, MAGNA Global
- Lyndelle O’Keefe – CEO, Match & Wood
- Lynne Scrivens – Director of Integrated Communications – PR & Media, Carnival Australia
- Madel Guevarra – Head of People & Culture, Publicis Groupe
- Madeleine Marsh – Client Partner – Financial Services, Meta
- Mandi Wicks – Director – SBS News and Current Affairs, SBS
- Mandie van der Merwe – Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi
- Marcelle Gomez – Managing Director NSW, iProspect Australia
- Maree McDonough – Executive Director, The Hummingbirds Company
- Margie Reid – CEO, Thinkerbell; Director, Decade of Action; Member Board of Directors, Support The Girls Australia; Member of the Board of Advisors, Inclusively Made
- Margot Sandow – Media & Growth Lead, Sparro
- Maria Grivas – CEO, Mindshare Australia & New Zealand
- Marie Joyce – Head of Agency Sales VIC, Mamamia
- Marilla Akkermans – Managing Director, Equality Media
- Mary Proulx – Co-Founder, Bread Agency
- Maryna Fewster – Chief Executive Officer (WA), Seven West Media
- Meg Montgomery – Business Marketing Lead, Australia & NZ, Pinterest
- Megan Kay – Managing Director, Zenith Melbourne
- Megan Oliver – Client Partner – Strategic Verticals, Uber
- Megan Parkes – Head of Trade Marketing, SCA
- Mehra Jehangir – Director, Member Engagement & Events, AANA
- Mel Hopkins – Chief Marketing & Audience Officer, Seven West Media; Strategic Advisor, National Mental Health Commission; Advisory Board Member, ADMA
- Melanie Silva – Managing Director ANZ, Google & Board Member, Business Council of Australia
- Melanie Wiese – CSO, VML; Member, HER Board & Director; Board Member, Hockey WA; Board Member, Womens Health & Family Services
- Melina Cruickshank – Chief Product & Audience Officer , REA Group & Non-Executive Director, Realtair
- Melinda Petrunoff – Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, Pinterest
- Melissa Fein – CEO, Initiative; Board Member, Swimming Australia & Media Federation of Australia
- Melissa Hey – Chief Investment Officer, GroupM ANZ
- Melissa Hopkins – Chief Marketing & Audience Officer, Seven West Media
- Memo Hayek – Chief Information & Technology Officer, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Meredith Ansoul – Client Partner, The SPEED Agency
- Mia Freedman – Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Mamamia
- Mia MacKinnon – Senior Manager – Brand & Awareness Marketing APAC, HubSpot
- Mia Stern – Head of Nine Podcasts, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Michele O’Neill – Director of Brand, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Michelle Hampton – Managing Partner, WiredCo
- Michelle Holland – Managing Director Sydney and Brisbane, Ogilvy Australia
- Michelle Hutton – CEO, Edelman Australia and Brand Chair, Edelman Asia Pacific
- Michelle Yin – Head of Product Streaming, Paramount Australia
- Minsun Collier – APAC Client Lead – Adobe, Zenith
- Miranda Ward – Senior Communications Manager, dentsu
- Monique Farmer – National Managing Editor, The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times & WAToday
- Monique Perry – Managing Director Media & Sports and Pacific Cluster Leader, Nielsen
- Namita Sopal – Head of National Advertising Strategy, Paramount Australia
- Naomi Gorringe – Head of Consumer Marketing, SCA
- Naomi Shepherd – Group Industry Director, Meta and Head of Brand, Facebook
- Nat Taylor – Founder/Executive Producer, Poppet
- Natalie Dean Weymark – Co-Founder & Co-Director, Compass Studios
- Natalie Harvey – CEO, Mamamia
- Natalie Stanley – Senior Agency Partner, Pinterest
- Natalie Warren-Smith – GM Brand & Channel, Stockland
- Natasha Cormier – National Head of Trade Marketing, The Growth Distillery
- Natasha Coxhead – VP Finance, Paramount Australia
- Nathalie Brady – Business Transformation, Operations Leader, Consultant & Member of the ACA Sustainability Committee, Advertising Council Australia
- Nicki Kenyon – Non-Executive Director, Australian Grand Prix Corporation; Non-Executive Director, Fenwick Software; Business Mentor, Global Mentorship
- Nickie Scriven – Founder & CEO, Chief Meta Chicks; Director, Alchemy8 Media; Non Executive Director, Triathlon Australia
- Nicky Briger – General Manager of Fashion and Beauty, ARE Media and Editor, Marie Claire, Pacific Magazines
- Nicola Calder – Account Director, Sparro
- Nicola Webster – National Events & Partnerships Manager, oOh! Media
- Nicole Bence – Chief Commercial Officer, NOVA Entertainment and Chairperson, IAB Australia
- Nicole Boyd – Head of Client Service, The Media Store
- Nicole Byers – General Manager Lifestyle & Food, Are Media
- Nicole Cadiz – Product Strategy & Operations Manager, Google
- Nicole Flinton-Ferraro – Chief Experience Officer, Howatson+Co
- Nicole Milward – Principal, culturebakers.
- Nicole Prior – Head of Tech Sales JPAC, Microsoft and Advisory Board Member, Sony Foundation
- Nicole Strahan – Executive Editor & Producer, 10 News First Melbourne, Paramount Australia
- Nicolette Briscoe – Consultant, Strategic Marketer & On Demand Marketing Management, Moonshot Marketing
- Nikki Clarkson – Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, SCA
- Nikki Hills – Co-Founder & Strategic Director, WOM Network
- Nikki Rooke – Director of Sydney Sales, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Nina Funnell – Creator, #LetHerSpeak
- Nola Hodgson – Investor Relations, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Olivia Gotch – General Manager – City of Sydney, QMS
- Paige Lewis – Head of Brand + Growth APAC, Amplify
- Paige Prettyman – Managing Director: Creative, Brand & Advertising, Deloitte Digital
- Paige Wheaton – Chief Investment Officer, Initiative
- Pamela Klioufis – CEO ANZ, BCW Global
- Pamela Magill – Executive Editor, 10 News First Perth, Paramount Australia
- Paula Lopes – Digital Director, Avenue C
- Paula Lucarelli – Head of Publicity, Paramount Australia
- Pauly Grant – Chief Talent Officer ANZ & APAC (CHRO), Publicis Groupe
- Penny Shell – Consultant: Strategy, Product, Brand, Media, Shell Media Pty Ltd and Chief Strategy & Product Officer, Zenith Media Australia
- Peta Crum – Senior Director, Commercial & Marketing, Universal Networks and DTC, APAC, NBC
- Philippa Noilea-Tani – Chief Investment Officer, Wavemaker
- Pia Coyle – Managing Director, PHD Sydney
- Pip Smart – Executive Producer & Partner, Revolver
- Pippa Berlocher – CEO, EssenceMediacom ANZ
- Pippa Leary – Managing Director Client Product, News Corp Australia and Non-Executive Director, Swift Media
- Polly Blekenship – Global Head of Brand Media, Audible
- Poorani Adewole – Chief Data Tech & Analytics Officer, EssenceMediacom
- Poppy Reid – Editor In Chief, Variety Australia & The Brag Media
- Priya Patel – Group Chief Executive Officer, DDB Aotearoa NZ
- Prue Cox – Regional Sales Director, The Access Group
- Rachael Powell – Head of Consumer & Market Insights AU/NZ, Google
- Rachael Sneddon – Brand & Partnerships Director, AKQA
- Rachel Gilkinson – Co-Founder & Brand Producer, Palomina and Co-Owner, Palopay
- Rachel Launders – Senior Counsel, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Rachel Page – National Sales Director – Digital, Seven Network
- Rachel Tuffery – Director APAC Partnerships Operations, Twitch
- Rachida Murray – Chief Digital Officer, Spark Foundry
- Rashell Habib – Head of Digital News & Strategy, Paramount Australia
- Rebecca Ackland – Chief People & Culture Officer, SCA
- Rebecca Costello – Managing Director, Guardian Australia
- Rebecca Coulson – Head of Operations, IMAA
- Rebecca Heredia – Director Human Resources – APAC, NBC
- Rebecca Lawrie – Sales Director – Nine Queensland, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Rebecca McCloy – Commercial Director, Fox Sports
- Rebecca Robertson – Managing Partner, Howatson+Co
- Rebecca Stambanis – Chief Strategy Officer & Partner, Special Group Australia
- Rebecca Tos – Founder & Principal Advisor, Rebecca Tos Advisory and Managing Partner, Havas Media Australia
- Renee Hyde – Group Managing Director, Howatson+Co
- Renee Stopps – Sales Director – ANZ Microsoft Advertising, Microsoft
- Renee Sycamore – Executive General Manager Newsamp, News Corp Australia
- Ricci Meldrum – MD, TBWA/Melbourne
- Richenda Vermeulen – Founder & CEO, ntegrity agency
- Riley O’Neill – Chief Operating Officer, Mamamia
- Robi Stanton – Commercial Director, CNN International
- Rochelle Burbury – Principal, Third Avenue Consulting
- Rochelle Levy – Account Director, Leba Ethnic Media
- Rose Bernauer – Lead Client Partner, Pinterest
- Rose Herceg – President, WPP ANZ
- Ruth Alexander – Head of Promotions & Content, Paramount Australia
- Sally Kissane – CEO Ogilvy Network ANZ, Ogilvy Australia
- Sam Cousins – CSO, The Media Store
- Sam Turley – Invention Lead, Mindshare
- Samantha Saunders – Head of Marketing, SXSW
- Sammy Bolton – Head of Strategy, Mint Design New Zealand
- Sandra Hogg – Communications Specialist & Business Operator, Mohr PR
- Sara Lappage – Chief Operating Officer, QMS
- Sara McDonald – Head of People & Culture, Spark Foundry
- Sarah Adam-Gedge – Non-Executive Director, Cricket Australia, Kinetic IT, Codan Limited, and Austal
- Sarah Fischer Letts – Head of Content Solutions, TotallyAwesome
- Sarah Jacks – Senior Corporate Counsel, Paramount Australia
- Sarah James – Managing Director Melbourne, Initiative
- Sarah Keith – Group Managing Director Active International and Involved Media
- Sarah McGregor – Executive Creative Director, dentsu and Certified Auntie, The Aunties
- Sarah Norris – Head of Food, Publishing, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Sarah O’Carroll – Editor-in-Chief, Forbes Australia
- Sarah O’Leary – Managing Director, Rufus (powered by Initiative)
- Sarah Raine – General Manager, cummins&partners
- Sarah Thornton – Head of Non-Scripted, Paramount Australia
- Sarah Tucker – Head of APAC Marketing – Marketing Solutions, Enterprise, LinkedIn
- Sarah Young – Group Director – ESG, oOh!media
- Sasha Firth – Managing Partner, DDB
- Sasha Smith – Chief Media Officer at Howatson+Co
- Serena Leith – Global Marketing – Director, Australia & New Zealand, TikTok
- Sev Griffiths – General Manager, Bohemia Group
- Shani Kugenthiran – Digital Advertising & Product Director, Paramount Australia
- Sharna McKenzie-Seagg – EA MD Distribution, Universal Networks and DTC & Special Projects Manager, NBC
- Sharon Zeev Poole – Founder & Director, Agent99 PR
- Sharyn Smith – Founder/Executive Director, Social Soup; Co-founder/Executive Director, The Influence group; Guiding Council, Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO); Board Member, Audited Media Association of Australia (AMAA)
- Sheryl Marjoram – CEO, DDB Sydney
- Shivani Maharaj – Chief Content & Partnerships Officer, Wavemaker ANZ
- Sian Cook – Managing Director AUNZ, M&C Saatchi
- Sian Whitnall – Co-CEO, OMD Australia
- Simone Gupta – Co-Founder, Supermassive
- Simone Waugh – Managing Director, Publicis Groupe Queensland
- Simran Kaur – CEO & Founder, Pounce Marketing
- Sinead Canny – APAC Marketing Director, Integral Ad Science
- Sive Buckley – Co-Founder & Head of Operations, The Aunties and Managing Director, Born Creators
- Skye Lambley – CEO, Herd MSL
- Sophia Mogford – Head of Scripted & Comedy, Paramount Australia
- Sophie Beard – Creative, AMV BBDO
- Sophie Hicks Lloyd – Head of Client Partnerships & Sales – BIG W, Cartology
- Sophie Langton – Head of Planning & Connections, Spark Foundry
- Sophie Madden – CEO, Media Federation of Australia
- Sophie Price – Chief Strategy Officer, EssenceMediacom
- Sorrel Osborne – Head of Media APAC, Playground xyz & GumGum
- Stefanie DiGianvincenzo – Creative Lead, Meta
- Stefanie Morrison – Ecommerce Lead, Initiative
- Stephanie Hasouros – Head of Paid Media, G Squared
- Stephanie Rudnick – Head of PR, MKTG
- Stevie Douglas-Neal – Sydney Managing Director, EssenceMediacom
- Sue Squillace – CEO, Mediahub ANZ
- Sunita Gloster AM – Non-Executive Director, Diversity Council Australia and CEO/Senior Consultant/Advisor, Gloster Advisory/Accenture/UN Women Australia,
- Susannah George – Founder & CEO, Urban List
- Susie Cardwell – Chief Data Officer, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Suzanne Steele – Vice President & Managing Director, Adobe ANZ
- Suzie Shaw – CEO, We Are Social
- Suzy Smiley – Managing Director, Apparent
- Tamar Hovagimian – Partnership Director – Paramount Brand Studio, Paramount Australia
- Tamara Simoneau – Head of Creative Production & Entertainment, Paramount Australia
- Tanya Denning Orman – Director of Indigenous Content, SBS
- Tanya Vragalis – MD, TBWA/Sydney
- Tara Coverdale – Group Director – Data & Insights, oOh!media
- Tara Ford – Chief Creative Officer, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
- Tara Mckenty – Chief Innovation Officer & Co-Executive Creative Director, BMF Australia
- Tara O’Keefe – Sales Operations Director, QMS
- Taryn Williams – Founder, #gifted & WINK models, Co-Founder, Influenced.VC
- Tasha Smithies – Senior Litigation Counsel, Paramount Australia
- Tennille Burt – Chief Marketing Officer, QMS
- Teresa Waltermann – Client Partner, TikTok
- Tereza Dodd – General Manager, Publicis Leon, Zenith Media Australia – Power of one solution for Haleon (GSK)
- Terri Owens – General Manager – Business Solutions, Acceleration
- Tess Murphy – Head of Strategy – Customer Marketing, Nova
- Tiff Ng – Founder, The Social Story
- Tiffany Damm – Commercial Director & GM Melbourne, UnLtd
- Tina Diaz – Executive Producer, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Tory Maguire – Managing Director, Publishing, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Vanessa Jones – Head of Agency & Activations, Pinterest
- Vanessa Mitchell – Change Communications Lead, nbn Australia
- Vanessa Morley – Head of People & Culture, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Vanya Mariani – Commercial Director- Media, Carsales, Deputy Chair, IAB Australia
- Venessa Hunt – Director of Commercial Strategy & Growth, ARN; Board Director, UnLtd.
- Vera Fernendes – Lead Partner Manager, Pinterest
- Veronica Cremen – Founder & Managing Director, Vonnimedia
- Victoria Buchan – Director of Communications, Nine Entertainment Co.
- Victoria Curro – MD R/GA Australia
- Victoria Young – Head of Radio Sales – Melbourne, SCA
- Virginia Hyland – CEO, Havas Media Group Australia
- Wendy Gower – Managing Director & Founder, WeGrow
- Yeesum Lo – Head of Development & Content Business Analysis, Paramount Australia
- Yvonne Quinn – Head of International Business Marketing, Reddit
- Zeina Khodr – Founder & Chief Spark, Paper + Spark
- Zunilka Whitnall – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Co-Chair, UNICEF
Did we miss someone? This is your chance to influence this exclusive list. If there is someone you think is deserving to appear on this list, throw a comment below or give us a shout at aimee@bandt.com.au.
Please note that while we have spent hours pouring over this list, a collective team effort that has seen countless days spent stalking LinkedIn profiles, there is no AI here. Please accept our greatest apologies if we have gotten anything wrong. Just shoot us a message, and we will update it straight away.
