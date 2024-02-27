Avenue C Mixes It Up With KitchenAid Media Account Win

Avenue C has won the media account for kitchen appliance brand KitchenAid, B&T can reveal.

The North Sydney-based agency snared the media planning and buying work away from Havas. M&C Saatchi-owned Bohemia and fellow indie agency This Is Flow are understood to have been involved in the pitch, too.

KitchenAid had awarded its media planning and buying responsibilities, as well as creative and digital, to Virginia’s Hyland’s eponymous agency back in 2019 prior to its acquisition by Havas a year later. Havas Play will continue to manage the brand’s creative.

“We are thrilled to be working with such an iconic brand. Who doesn’t want one of those beautiful mixers on their countertop?! The KitchenAid team have already achieved amazing things and we cannot wait to grow the business even further,” said Mel Mullins, managing partner, Avenue C.

Bec Edwards, marketing and e-commerce director ANZ, KitchenAid, shared Mullins’ delight.

“We are so excited to be working with the team at Avenue C,” she said.

“It is clear that they have a deep level of knowledge and passion for media and we are looking forward to working with them as we bring KitchenAid to even more kitchens across Australia and NZ.”

B&T has contacted Bohemia and This Is Flow for comment.

Lead image credit: KitchenAid/ Instagram.