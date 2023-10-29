Hatched Wipes Rivals To Snare Who Gives A Crap’s $2M Media

Hatched has been appointed by the toilet paper brand Who Gives A Crap to get more bums to switch to eco-friendly toilet paper by creating fame-driving ideas through media strategy, planning and buying.

In the past 11 years, Who Gives A Crap has grown from an ambitious crowd-funding campaign pledging to donate 50 per cent of its profits to help give everyone on the planet access to clean water and sanitation. To date, the business has raised $13,378,250 for this worthy cause. But there are many more bums to convert to reach the ambitious goal.

Hatched will be Who Gives A Crap’s only Australian media agency joining a roster of high-calibre agencies across Australia, the UK and US, helping the brand to create important change. The list includes Craft London, The Specialist Works (UK), Fanclub (UK) and Eleven PR to name just a few.

Executing strategies using media planning and buying across all channels excluding performance, Hatched and Who Gives A Crap will make it fun to do good kicking off the relationship with the continued rollout of a global brand campaign across connected TV, out-of-home, social and retail media.

“Hatched impressed us with a creative approach to media planning and buying from day dot. This, paired with a focus on impact-driving work, made them the perfect partner for us,” said Who Gives A Crap director of media & digital marketing, Amanda Parker.

“Hatched prides itself on being an agent of positive change. It’s a cracking day when we join forces with a brand that is all about making a difference. We love a values match! We couldn’t be more proud to bring our craft to the table, or rather the toilet, for Who Gives A Crap. We’re all in to help them uncrap the world,” said Catherine Edghill, Hatched managing partner.

This is the second major client win for Hatched’s Sydney office in as many months following the appointment by Booktopia.