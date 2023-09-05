Media Store’s Jacquie Alley: “Leadership’s A Long Game Full Of Joy, Pain, Success & Failure”
The Media Store’s Jacquie Alley (lead image) took home the Executive Leader category at the recent Women In Media Awards. In this guest post, Alley reflects on her distinguished career and the leadership learnings – good and bad – from it…
How does a homegrown indie agency owner win the coveted Women in Media Executive Leader award? Up against some phenomenal women with even more phenomenal careers, it was a humbling acknowledgement that’s for sure. I like to think it’s testament to the long game that leadership is. You can’t learn how to inspire, motivate, care for, and encourage a high performing team overnight. There is no one course you can attend. It is a rollercoaster filled with joy and pain, successes and failures.
For those who don’t know, my journey into media was sidetracked from my dream of becoming a journalist when my father started The Media Store in 1997 and needed a receptionist. I was soon replaced to shift into the Research team where I had the absolute privilege of sitting under the smarts of Peter Musgrove for many years, learning to interrogate data and uncover insights (and keep my questions punchy as he sure could talk!). I kept been drawn to the psychology of human behaviour, so it didn’t surprise anyone when I dropped down to part time to complete my counselling post grad and work with domestic violence survivors and youth for over 10 years.
My TMS family then saw me marry, do more study, and make four phone calls on the side of the road as I could no longer hide my vomit-inducing pregnancies. As my boys grew older, it felt right for me to lean into a career-stretching season, and this was when I embraced the formal role of people and culture which I absolutely loved.
When we opened our Melbourne office, I stepped into a greater leadership remit, eventually becoming the COO and enjoying the complementary leadership style of Stephen Leeds. When Dad decided to retire, it was an obvious choice to restructure The Media Store, setting up a new entity with Stephen. As I am not one to sit still, it wasn’t long after that I leant into the newly formed indie body, the IMAA. Here I found a community of SME agency owners who had shared experiences, longed to be given a shot on pitches and together could address some of the industry issues that we couldn’t do alone.
So, my backstory is not glamourous, it’s a 25-year commitment to my family’s agency all whilst learning and upskilling in human behaviour and contributing to the industry I love wherever I could. It is not wavering from my values – being ethical and people focused – firmly founded on my Christian faith.
Post the recent win, a kind comment was made that in my dress I looked like wonder woman. I have since reflected on this. Whilst I am proud of this leadership journey I’ve been on (and the generous birthday dress from my husband), I am definitely no wonder woman.
I do wear lots of hats as most women do. Being a mother of four boys, owner of an agency and Chair of an industry body means that I drop balls like you wouldn’t believe. I am that mother where I’ve had to befriend the admin staff, so they prompt me to complete permission notes. I am the one who spills coffee on the white shirt so must sweat all day in the blazer I don’t want to wear. I don’t always meet my team’s expectations, despite my best intent.
I have a habit of overusing my empathy strength and in doing so lose my own voice in conflicts. But as I grow older and wiser, some may say, I am becoming more and more comfortable with the uncomfortable, with not having to have it all together but to lead from my strengths but also my superpowers of vulnerability and genuineness. As a peri menopausal woman, I know no other way to be. Life is complex enough, it’s time to be ourselves. It’s actually what our team wants to see. It models to them that it’s okay to not always be buttoned up but to bring their funny stories, their learnings from mistakes, their ideas, their quirkiness to work and together have fun all whilst doing outstanding work for clients.
Please login with linkedin to commentJacquie Alley media store
Latest News
Did You Make The Cut? It’s The B&T CMO Looooong List, Presented By Are Media!!
It's your list of best CMOs. Alternatively, see it as a possible recruitment guide if yours is a bit of a slack arse.
Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform
Nine today announced the launch of Nine Ad Manager, a groundbreaking self-serve tech platform utilising Artificial Intelligence that will give Australian small to medium-sized businesses the ability to buy video advertising on 9Now, target to postcode level and build video creative using AI. Australia’s 2.5 million small to medium size businesses – that currently spend […]
Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands
Nine today announced plans to expand its e-commerce media solutions across its entire editorial portfolio of online news brands. Advertisers will be able to embed their products into “trusted environments” and “benefit from the online sales generated by referrals from Nine’s extensive multi-platform network”, it said. Nine says affiliate marketing is an effective performance channel […]
Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX
Nine has announced a retail media partnership program, RTLX. Its says RTLX will amplify and extend the omnichannel ecosystem of its retail media partners and help advertisers multiply the return on their retail media investment. In a press release for this year’s upfronts, Nine said that the emergence of retail media is creating unique opportunities […]
Nine, Seven And Network 10 Unite For BVOD Trading Platform
Nine today announces its participation in a groundbreaking alliance with Seven, Paramount and OzTAM that will enable advertisers to manage reach and frequency of their programmatic campaigns across 9Now, 7Plus and 10 Play incorporating co-viewing, and creating Total TV measurement with all of their FTA channels. Set to launch in 2024, VOZ Streaming will use […]
NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics
Nine has today revealed its brand offering for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Using a “world-first united media content ecosystem” brands will be able to reach 98 per cent of Australians in a campaign window stretching nearly 10 months, Nine said at today’s upfronts. With a sales proposition stretching from January’s Winter Youth Olympic Games […]
Meta Profiting Off Ads For Drugs, Counterfeit Money, Cloned Credit Cards & Even Live Animals
As Zuck can well attest, you don't become one of the world's richest people without a little shady shit on the side.
Danone Appoints Kathy Cavill As General Manager For ANZ
If anyone knows their lactobacillus from their acidophilus it has to be Danone's very own Kathy Cavill.
Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand
B&T would never dare weigh in on the Apple-Android debate, suffice to say Apple store staff tend to be more attractive.
Kellogg’s & Leos Reimagine Special K
B&T's editor has a bowl of Special K every morning with two laxatives and a Marlboro. And he's still fat.
Eleven Wins Who Gives A Crap’s PR
Proving EVERYTHING now needs to be PR-ed, comes this toilet paper PR news.
“How Do I Create A Culture I’m Happy With?” Zenith’s Next Generation Board On B&T TV
It's your latest instalment of B&T TV! It's like the Q+A of the advertising industry just without all the complaining.
Tuesday TV Ratings: A Win For Seven Despite MKR Launching With More Of A Sizzle Than A Bang
Do you wheel out Mariah Carey every Christmas to limited fanfare or enthusiasm? Seven's MKR feels very similar.
ACA & AANA Host The Effectiveness Masterclass In Melbourne
Like to win more industry trophies? Like to win A industry trophy? There could be merit in this masterclass.
Study: Half Of Agency Staff Suffer Burnout From The Pitch Process, 11% Quit Because Of The Stress
Study reveals the torture of the pitch process. Yet, the free pizza from working the late nights shamelessly overlooked.
A WHAT Box!? The Project NZ Host Suffers HILARIOUS X-Rated Slip-Up
B&T had a similar slip of the tongue today. Complimenting a colleague on an outfit, we said, "Slept in a charity bin?"
Indie Creative The Idea Shed Unveils New Work For Liquor Retailer The Liquor Marketing Group
Despite the addictiveness of their product range, it would appear bottle shops not immuned to advertising's charms.
The Brag Media To Represent Brands Such As Rotten Tomatoes In Representation Deal With Evolve Media
B&T'd never see a film without first perusing Rotten Tomatoes. Unless it said ghastly things about Jen Aniston's acting.
R U OK? Partners With Hogarth Australia For Latest Campaign
R U OK? is a top campaign that B&T's always happy to support. We're far less inclined to support World Sock Puppet Day.
Gerety Awards Announces Its 2023 Winners
The Gerety Awards – the only creative awards to be judged by an all-female panel – have revealed their 2023 winners. The 2023 Gerety Awards jury have awarded 4 Grand Prix, 27 Gold, 69 Silver, 65 Bronze, with 159 entries remaining on the shortlist. The campaigns taking home the Grand Prix represent creativity at its best […]
Paramount’s NCIS: Sydney Set To Launch November 10th
Paramount bringing the NCIS franchise to Sydney. Let's hope it's not a disaster like when the Baywatch franchise came.
Liked Bend It Like Beckham? You’ll LOVE Seven’s Most Creative Women’s World Cup Moments (Judged By The Industry’s Top Creatives!)
Women's World Cup continuing with the positive press. Unlike the negative press from the gropey guy at the trophy preso.
Tired Of Unconstructive Feedback? Innocean & Paper Moose Are Here To Help
Couldn't we all do with more positive feedback? Although some people's hair simply has to be publicly named & shamed.
Nielsen: Harvey Norman Was Australia’s Biggest Ad Spender To June; With Stan A Surprise Top 10 Entrant
It's the top 10 ad spenders every agency wants on their books. Even if it does mean having to deal with Gerry Harvey.
Luke Nguyen Returns To SBS For New Series, Luke Nguyen’s India
Hasn't everyone once harboured the dream of hosting their very own food-travel show? That and being Taylor Swift?
Murmur-Group Finds Pets Their Forever Homes
Three things that are now mandatory at any agency - office dog, a bar for the alcoholics & stand-up desks no one uses.
Guy Marks Named PHD’s Global CEO
Guy Marks named PHD's new global boss. Although B&T would've liked to have seen left-of-centre candidate Guy Fawkes.
Study: 66% Of Aussies Are Brand Agnostic When Buying A Car; With Sales Tipped To Hit $166B In 2023
New study finds Aussies are not loyal to their car brands. B&T thinking you could easily throw petrol stations in too.
Havas Acquires Public Affairs Agency Australian Public Affairs
Local Havas operations makes astute acquisition. Well, that is until someone finds the accursed missing cheque book.
Simon Wassef Rejoins Clems As Chief Strategy & Experience Officer From whiteGREY
No news of a fatted calf being slaughtered over at Clems today and that's despite Simon Wassef's return to the agency.
“Hey, Holding Companies, You Want To See ‘New Shit’? Then Look No Further Than The Indies”
Yet again, B&T stoking the old indies VS holding companies debate. Confirming our neutrality to pineapple on pizza.
Qantas Roasted On Social Media As CEO Alan Joyce Departs
Alan Joyce raiding Qantas' lost luggage for some spare suitcases today to help carry home his swags of retirement cash.
Agent99 Lands A Good Night’s Sleep With Emma’s PR
Agent99 "gets smart" with new client win. And if you didn't understand that, ask an older colleague for an explanation.
Live News Report Interrupted By Jubilant Arsenal Fan Celebrating In The Background
There's nothing like live sport for sheer exuberance and joy. That and possibly hearing of a racy office affair.
Monday TV Ratings: The Block Fans Divided Over Wild Fan Suggestion
Rumours are swirling about The Block today. Meanwhile, Q+A relieved someone else copping swirling rumours for a change.
Kungfu Pu’er Tea Gets A Sleek Rebrand From WPP
Who doesn't love to reinvigorate the mind & body with a hot tea? Although B&T still prefers a Nescafe with six sugars.