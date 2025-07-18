B&T's season report

The 2024 season was one of the toughest in the agency’s history, platform dynamics shifted mid-play, client behaviours kept it on the back foot and economic headwinds made every move count.

But In Marketing We Trust held its formation. The independent agency proved it had the bench strength, strategic playbook and clear vision to not just stay in the game, but adapt with confidence.

Its game-changing move came in the form of Search Everywhere, a new strategic play designed to tackle disruption from large language models (LLMs).

Reading the field, it recognised that people were no longer sticking to traditional search engines, and moved fast to meet them where they were.

There were a few expected client transfers during the season, including the in-housing of a long-term account. But the agency held its titles, retaining Google Premier Partner and Google Marketing Platform Partner status.

Off the field, it scaled its AI Knowledge Hub, refined attribution models using causal inference and embedded marginal return modelling to improve budget efficiency for clients.

One of the year’s standout wins was being named in the AFR Boss Top 10 Best Places to Work in Marketing & Media, a nod to a strong internal culture.

While its leadership team remains majority male (five men and one woman), the agency continues to invest in building a more balanced squad.

All in all, 2024 was a tough game, but the agency responded with clarity, capability and conviction.