The 2024 season was one of the toughest in the agency’s history, platform dynamics shifted mid-play, client behaviours kept it on the back foot and economic headwinds made every move count.
But In Marketing We Trust held its formation. The independent agency proved it had the bench strength, strategic playbook and clear vision to not just stay in the game, but adapt with confidence.
Its game-changing move came in the form of Search Everywhere, a new strategic play designed to tackle disruption from large language models (LLMs).
Reading the field, it recognised that people were no longer sticking to traditional search engines, and moved fast to meet them where they were.
There were a few expected client transfers during the season, including the in-housing of a long-term account. But the agency held its titles, retaining Google Premier Partner and Google Marketing Platform Partner status.
Off the field, it scaled its AI Knowledge Hub, refined attribution models using causal inference and embedded marginal return modelling to improve budget efficiency for clients.
One of the year’s standout wins was being named in the AFR Boss Top 10 Best Places to Work in Marketing & Media, a nod to a strong internal culture.
While its leadership team remains majority male (five men and one woman), the agency continues to invest in building a more balanced squad.
All in all, 2024 was a tough game, but the agency responded with clarity, capability and conviction.
Cosmos Tours Australia, ‘Adventure is served in the USA’
The ‘Adventure is served in the USA’ effectively promoted Cosmos Tours’ affordable coach tours of the USA and the USA’s Southern States to an AU market, generating an ROAS of 8.44 with an engagement rate of 7.84 per cent.
Stage and screen (Flight Centre Group)
This initiative restructured Stage & Screen’s account to mirror the website architecture, allowing greater control of audiences and ad messaging to drive relevancy. This helped the account grow an average of 10 leads per month,and a 14 per cent reduction in cost per lead.
Avalon Waters
Promoting Avalon’s Danube River Cruises through a two week period this campaign drove revenue targets within the AU market, in which it generated an 8x ROAS and an engagement rate of 6.45 per cent.
“Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, In Marketing We Trust delivered strong strategic performance in 2024. We secured 16 new clients across ANZ and Southeast Asia, maintained our Premier Google Partner and GMP Partner certifications, and expanded key service lines in analytics and AI content at scale.
We were proud finalists in the AFR Boss category: Best Places to Work – validating our investment in culture and performance-led innovation.
Operationally, we preserved our structure and talent despite a major client in-housing, and offset this with significant wins across analytics, SEO, and paid media, including Open Universities, PetCircle, and OCBC Singapore.
Campaign-wise, we delivered ROAS above 8x across multiple performance accounts, reflecting both tactical execution and deep platform expertise.
We enter 2025 with positive momentum, a resilient team, and a renewed focus on scalable, measurable search performance across APAC”.
Selina Gough matured in her role, drove major wins, elevated team performance, and consistently challenged us to think bigger and act smarter.
2024 was a defining season for In Marketing We Trust. Navigating some wet conditions (LLM’s) the agency managed to hold onto the ball and scrape through with some solid wins!