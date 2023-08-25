The WINNERS Of B&T’s Women In Media Awards Are HERE!

Stop everything because the winners of the B&T Women In Media Awards have been announced and you can check them all out HERE.

Tonight, hundreds of people from across the industry have come together to celebrate the immense female-identifying talent that really is the backbone of the media, marketing, and advertising industry.

The competition this year was fiercer than ever, so a HUGE congratulations to everyone who won an award tonight.

You can find everything out about the winners HERE.

2023 Winners

Agency Sales/Account Management

Belinda Drew, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Best Ad Campaign – Championing the Equality Cause

UN Women Australia | Equality: Our Final Frontier

Business Support

Amanda Curr, Seven Network

Casting Agent

Kylie Green, The Lime Agency

Champion of Change

Poppy Reid, The Brag Media

Client Services

Karyn Smith, Publicis Groupe

Creative

Elle Bullen, Bullfrog

Creative Producer

Di Nash, Thinkerbell

Employer

GroupM

Entrepreneur

Zeina Khodr, Paper + Spark

Executive Leader

Jacquie Alley, The Media Store

Glass Ceiling Award

Elle Bullen, Bullfrog

Journalist / Producer

Nina Funnell, News.com.au

Marketing

Sarah Gallon, Tourism Australia

Media Buyer / Planner

Lucie Jansen, Spark Foundry

Media Sales / Account Management

Ashleah Harding, Cartology

Mentor

Sarah Scott Paul, Enero Group

People and Culture

Hannah Jones, Sparro

Project Manager

Claire Riding, Wavemaker

Public Relations

Genevieve Brammall, News Corp Australia

Rising Star

Charlotte Berry, Innocean

Social Change Maker

Nina Funnell, News.com.au

Social Media

Shivani Maharaj, Wavemaker

Strategy

Fran Clayton, DDB Group Sydney

Tech

Azadeh Khojandi, The Trade Desk

Lifetime Achievement

Jane Caro

Woman of The Year

Elle Bullen, Bullfrog

People’s Choice

Anjuli Patel, Seven Network

Finally a HUGE thanks to our sponsors for making this happen.

