B&T's season report

The 2024 season saw Bastion play a blinder.

The independent agency kept a clean sheet on major accounts while notching up some headline wins, including Kellogg’s and Salesforce – big plays that shifted the scoreboard in its favour.

It wasn’t just about new signings. Bastion held its defensive line, successfully defending key accounts like Medibank, Mars, the Federal Department of Health, Cancer Institute NSW, Good Friday Appeal, and Transurban through some fiercely contested pitch battles.

But the real game-changer came in April with the high-profile recruitment of Cheuk Chiang, a marquee signing that instantly boosted the agency’s on-field leadership. With Chiang steering the team, Bastion launched a brand-new media division, kicking things off with Kellanova (Kellogg’s parent company) as its foundation client across Australia and New Zealand.

Off the field, Bastion embraced new tech tactics, rolling out its AI initiative FortifAI to streamline workflows, spark creative playbooks and explore uncharted territory in ideation. It also partnered with Google to co-captain an AI pilot for Australian newsrooms, showing it’s not just playing the current game, but reshaping the league.

Shifting its recruitment strategy, Bastion partnered with bold, forward-charging clients ready to go the distance. That offensive mindset brought in over $10 million in fresh revenue.

All in all, 2024 was a breakout season, a year where Bastion didn’t just hold its ground, but charged down the field with purpose. With momentum on its side, the team’s setting its sights on an even bigger second half in 2025.