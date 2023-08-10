ACMA Rules Kyle Sandilands’ Monkeypox Comments Breached Decency Rules And Were Offensive To Gay Men

ACMA Rules Kyle Sandilands’ Monkeypox Comments Breached Decency Rules And Were Offensive To Gay Men
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



The communications watchdog, the ACMA, has ruled that comments made during a broadcast of KIIS’ Kyle & Jackie O program last year breached decency rules.

Today, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) ruled that the comments made by Sandilands on a segment of the show were offensive to gay men and not in line with the Commercial Radio Code of Practice.

“The ACMA found that the overall sentiment of the segment stereotyped gay men as irresponsible in regard to their sexual health, this made them the prime carriers of a virus that presented a danger to the community and, as a result, they were not deserving of sympathy or compassion,” the authority said.

In a conversation broadcast on the 23 August lat year, Sandilands described the virus as “the big gay disease”, saying “it’s only the gays getting it”.

He also asked a gay listener who called into the show if he was fearful of getting the disease.

It is not the first time Sandilands’ has had a run-in with the ACMA.  In March the ACMA  released a report stating that KIIS1065 twice breached the commercial radio code’s “decency provision” by airing remarks  Sandilands made about the Paralympics.

As reported by The Australian, the first breach occurred on September 1, 2021, when Sandilands said: “Have you been watching the Special Olympics? It’s horrific some of the things. Some poor bloke ran for the high jump and then veered right ‘cause he was blind and landed on his arse on the ground”.

“Then, when they were playing soccer, the blind people, I was, I was thinking are you joking, they’re throwing themselves on the ground like sausages to block the ball.”

“And I think good on you, I love the spirit of the contest … but I feel … Jesus Christ … that’s a big effort.”

In its report, ACMA said: “While Mr Sandilands and Ms Henderson expressed some admiration for the ‘spirit of the contest’, it would have been clear to the audience that the Paralympians in question were being mocked by Mr Sandilands, and that they were mocked for the techniques used to participate and compete in their particular sport.

“The ACMA considers a regular listener of the program, while tolerant of irreverent presentation styles, would still be able to identify what was generally ‘acceptable’ content, and who was likely considered a ‘fair target’ for humour or mocking in contemporary Australia.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

ACMA Kyle and Jackie O

Latest News

X Adds Brand Safety Tools In Bid To Bring Back Ad Dollars
  • Technology

X Adds Brand Safety Tools In Bid To Bring Back Ad Dollars

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has launched new “pre-bid Adjacency Controls” in collaboration with Integral Ad Science (IAS) to help ensure advertisers’ posts don’t end up next to dodgy content. X said that more than 1,900 global advertisers use the solution to avoid adjacency to undesired keywords and handles and it […]

IMAA Members Predict Growth In BVOD/CTV, Digital Video And Podcasts
  • Media

IMAA Members Predict Growth In BVOD/CTV, Digital Video And Podcasts

IMAA members have anticipated that BVOD/CTV, digital video, and podcasts will record the greatest growth in advertiser spending in this financial year, part two of the new IMAA Indie Census for June 2023 has revealed. Highlights IMAA agencies expect BVOD/CTV, digital video, and POOH to have the biggest growth in the next FY 60% of […]

Prestige Brands Targets Gen Z With Racy Billie Eilish Perfume Ad Via Spark Foundry
  • Media

Prestige Brands Targets Gen Z With Racy Billie Eilish Perfume Ad Via Spark Foundry

Prestige Brands Australia has launched an attention-grabbing awareness campaign to unveil the latest fragrance by global superstar Billie Eilish –illuminating a multi-storey mural with a lightshow simulating a storm. With the lightshow idea together with media planning and buying by Spark Foundry, the campaign aims to create desirability and brand credibility among the target audience […]

Connecting Plots Delivers Latest Iteration Of “The Experts In Air” For Mitsubishi Air-Conditioners
  • Campaigns

Connecting Plots Delivers Latest Iteration Of “The Experts In Air” For Mitsubishi Air-Conditioners

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia (MHIAA) has launched its latest campaign via Connecting Plots drawing subtle similarities to the world of wine sommeliers. In a highly competitive category that’s hard to navigate, the new campaign by Connecting Plots seeks to unlock the assurance of an expert opinion, with the MHIAA Air Experts behaving like wine […]