Abbie Chatfield On The One Question She HATES Being Asked By The Press

Abbie Chatfield has hit out at the press for the “misogynistic question” she keeps being asked about the reality show she is hosting – FBOY Island.

Posting on her Instagram yesterday, the radio and TV personality said “It’s pretty hard to offend me personally in an interview, but there’s a pretty cooked and misogynistic question I keep being asked about my role as host of #FboyIslandAu both privately and in press and I just want to address it once.”

“I can’t believe I even have to do this, but it keeps coming up.”

That question is “Were you keen on/did you want to f*ck any of the contestants?” “Were you tempted?” “Did you use the show as your own way to meet guys?”

Chatfield said the answer to the question was a loud and clear “no”.

“As the host of a reality TV format, I would presume that is obvious. It is my job to host the show. No part of me enters that arena expecting a romantic connection”.

She went on to say that, even though she speaks openly about topics such as s*x, this is no reflection of her professionalism.

“I am there to work, to control what is happening on set, and to gain the trust of the contestants and make them comfortable, as I have been a contestant myself. Potential love interests isn’t even a thought that crosses my mind for a moment”.

She went on to say that, given the “power imbalance” between her and the contestants” not only is the suggestion “highly inappropriate” but its “offensive” to he level of professionalism and commitment to the role.

“I work hard in every facet of my career. Hosting a reality format is no different. I’m a young woman who speaks openly about s*x”.

A number of celebrities and non-celebrities stepped in to applaud Chatfield.

MasterChef’s Melissa Leong said “It’s ridiculous that you have to spell it out like that. Being open and articulate about sexuality and being a professional are two separate concepts, end of conversation”.

Married At First Sight’s star Lyndall Grace sent three ‘clapping’ emojis, as did fellow MAFs star Sandy Jawanda.

Chatfield was recently a guest at B&T’s Cairns in Cannes conference, where she appeared in a panel alongside Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little.