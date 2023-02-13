News Corp Launches Research & Intelligence Offering The Growth D_Stillery

News Corp Australia today announced the launch of The Growth D_Stillery, a dedicated research and intelligence service offering consumer insights to help marketers navigate brand challenges, anticipate consumer trends and understand where best to invest.

News Corp Australia’s director, Growth Intelligence Centre Dan Krigstein said the new offering partners with the best and brightest market researchers from across the globe and also plugs into News Corp Australia’s proprietary data sets, some of the largest in the country.

“The Growth D_Stillery will provide marketers with in-depth, up-to-date insights into consumers; what motivates them and what keeps them up at night,” said Krigstein.

“Through The Growth D_Stillery, we will roll out commercial thought leadership content that taps into key insights and research. We will reveal the mind and mood of consumers and how they’re spending their money right now, and also showcase strategies for brands and marketers to harness this information to grow their business.”

Managing Director National Sales Lou Barrett said: “Marketers will need to work harder than ever to retain existing customers but there has never been a better time to grow, and create new value for our brands.

“In launching The Growth D_Stillery we have set up a centre of excellence for clients, to deliver best-in-class consumer insights and help them navigate their brand challenges. We recognise that we have a role to play in the brands we support, and our investment in this new offering for marketers is us walking the talk.”

Managing Director – Consumer Mark Reinke said that News Corp Australia has been actively developing a research intelligence and advisory services capability through the company’s Growth Intelligence Centre over the past two years.

“We’ve invested in talent, developed an advanced set of owned analytical tools and established a strategic partner network with global leaders across progressive research and intelligence specialisations,” said Reinke.

“The Growth D_Stillery curates all of this capability for marketers specifically to deliver their outcomes. It’s great to see it being brought to brands and partner organisations through Lou and her sales team.”

Launched today with the Essentials D_Stilled report, new research looking at how Australians are spending right now – and the key emotional triggers that will drive spend in 2023, The Growth D_Stillery will amplify key research insights on trade marketing platforms, and on News Corp Australia channels. This includes a downloadable report; and vodcasts hosted by Krigstein with some of the brightest marketers in the country including Jaimes Leggett, founding partner of Today the Brave, and Rikki Pearce, managing director of Verve Australia.