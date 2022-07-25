“Whatever You Do, Do It With Passion”: 10 Of The Best With IMAA’s Sam Buchanan
The hype for this awards series just keeps coming with another amazing article for our 10 of the best series.
Our 10 of the best series is of course in anticipation of B&T’s Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast. Get your tickets HERE.
Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast is one of the most unique awards nights in the industry. With most awards ceremonies focusing on an agency or a company as a whole, Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast focuses on the amazing individual talent within the world of adland.
Everyone across the industry will have their chance to shine at this year’s awards. From casting agents to content producers, finance to film directors and project managers to PRs, we want to showcase the brightest talents across the whole industry.
This year’s Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast will be celebrating those who love to make social change happen, with a brand new category called Diversity Champion.
The awards will be judged by an exclusive panel of the industry’s most esteemed execs, while also creating a space for new business opportunities and network expansion.
Perhaps most importantly, it is also a prime opportunity to learn from some of the movers and shakers revolutionising the industry.
For todays 10 of the best article, we have the CEO of IMAA Sam Buchanan…
Best piece of career advice?
Whatever you do, do it with passion. This will drive you, keep you curious and ensure you impact others. Most importantly you will love what you do.
Best agency in Australia now (that’s not yours) and why?
Well I have 146 favourite agencies to choose from and trying to choose one would be like trying to choose my favourite child! There is some amazing work being done by the independent media agency sector right across the board.
Best leader in diversity/inclusion and why?
Jacquie Alley, the COO at The Media Store, chairs our new IMAA Diversity Council. She is a fantastic leader who I respect enormously and whose mission is to demonstrate the value of embracing a diverse and inclusive workplace with the goal of taking D&I from ‘niche to normal’ within IMAA agencies.
She said: “Ideally, over time, there is no need for such a Council as our industry embraces its wonderful differences, bound together by common goals. Indies are often known for their great cultures, so we have a solid foundation to build upon.”
Best mistake you’ve ever made?
We all learn from our mistakes… and I have had many learnings. However, like most of us, I mistakenly fell into the media industry which makes it my best mistake.
Best song for inspiration and why?
“The Final Countdown” by Europe. If I can find a way to squeeze into a presentation, I will – David Brent style!
Best mentor in your life/career?
I have worked with many great people during my career and I have learnt from all of them. Plus I have got nine great mentors currently in the form of the IMAA board and Leadership Team including Ant Colreavy (Sandbox Media), Dominic Pearman (Pearman Media), Nick Behr (Kaimera), Darren McKenzie (McKenzie), Angela Smith (MediaSmiths), Jacquie Alley (The Media Store), Tom Frazer (Half Dome), Steve Fagan (Media Republic) and Phil McDonald (BCM Group),
Best place on your bucket list you want to travel?
I would really like to see the North Pole.
Best ad of the past decade?
I really enjoyed the ‘Boys Do Cry’ campaign by The Hallway.
Best guilty pleasure?
I do like boy bands….Extremely sad… I am aware.
