“Whatever You Do, Do It With Passion”: 10 Of The Best With IMAA’s Sam Buchanan

For todays 10 of the best article, we have the CEO of IMAA Sam Buchanan…

Best piece of career advice?

Whatever you do, do it with passion. This will drive you, keep you curious and ensure you impact others. Most importantly you will love what you do.

Best agency in Australia now (that’s not yours) and why?

Well I have 146 favourite agencies to choose from and trying to choose one would be like trying to choose my favourite child! There is some amazing work being done by the independent media agency sector right across the board.

Best leader in diversity/inclusion and why?

Jacquie Alley, the COO at The Media Store, chairs our new IMAA Diversity Council. She is a fantastic leader who I respect enormously and whose mission is to demonstrate the value of embracing a diverse and inclusive workplace with the goal of taking D&I from ‘niche to normal’ within IMAA agencies.

She said: “Ideally, over time, there is no need for such a Council as our industry embraces its wonderful differences, bound together by common goals. Indies are often known for their great cultures, so we have a solid foundation to build upon.”

Best mistake you’ve ever made?

We all learn from our mistakes… and I have had many learnings. However, like most of us, I mistakenly fell into the media industry which makes it my best mistake.

Best song for inspiration and why?

“The Final Countdown” by Europe. If I can find a way to squeeze into a presentation, I will – David Brent style!

Best mentor in your life/career?

I have worked with many great people during my career and I have learnt from all of them. Plus I have got nine great mentors currently in the form of the IMAA board and Leadership Team including Ant Colreavy (Sandbox Media), Dominic Pearman (Pearman Media), Nick Behr (Kaimera), Darren McKenzie (McKenzie), Angela Smith (MediaSmiths), Jacquie Alley (The Media Store), Tom Frazer (Half Dome), Steve Fagan (Media Republic) and Phil McDonald (BCM Group),

Best place on your bucket list you want to travel?

I would really like to see the North Pole.

Best ad of the past decade?

I really enjoyed the ‘Boys Do Cry’ campaign by The Hallway.

Best guilty pleasure?

I do like boy bands….Extremely sad… I am aware.