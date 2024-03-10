VB Launches Low-Carb Beer For When You Are “Watchin’ Your Rig”

The low-carb beer market is set for a big cold shake-up when VB Low Carb launches this week.

With low-carb beer increasingly popular, VB Low Carb is a full-flavoured, full-strength and thirst-quenching drop brewed for the harsh Australian climate. But, with 33% less carbs than regular VB, it’s for beer lovers with a hard-earned thirst and a desire to cut some carbs.

“For generations, Aussies have known the best cold beer is Vic. Now, the best low-carb beer is Vic, too,” said CUB’s head of classic brands, Sarah Wilcox. “With the full flavour and strength of regular VB at 4.9% ABV, we reckon it will appeal to even the most die-hard VB purists. Our brewers weren’t sure it was possible, but they did it, and it’s bloody good”.

First brewed in 1854, VB has enjoyed a resurgence with a different crowd over the past four years, as classic beer brands made a nostalgic comeback.

“In the past, some classic beer lovers thought low carb beer was not for them. But with 7 out of 10 VB drinkers telling us they’d seriously consider a lowcarb option, it is the right time for VB Low Carb. We are committed to innovations like this at CUB because it creates value for our customers and helps grow the entire beer category,” said Wilcox.

Former NRL star and Fox Footy host Brian Fletcher frothed about the new beer, saying that “VB Low Carb is a game changer as I can still enjoy my knockoff while worrying less about the carbs”.

“Victoria Bitter is changing with the times without comprising the taste and bitter finish that’s made it Australia’s most iconic beer!”

VB Low Carb will be available in 375ml cans and bottles at bottleshops across the country, with a RRP of around $55.