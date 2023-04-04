Twitch’s Lewis Mitchell: Authenticity Is Key To Reaching An Audience That Doesn’t Engage With Traditional Media
With linear TV numbers dwindling, advertisers and brands are falling over themselves to reach audiences that don’t engage with traditional forms of media.
One such platform that attracts this demographic is Twitch. In APAC, the majority of Twitch’s audience – 54 per cent – doesn’t watch more than one hour of traditional TV a day. If they do, its usually on a second device.
With the influence of platforms such as Twitch increasing – hours watched in APAC was up 16 per cent year-on-year – it’s becoming more important than ever for brands to understand how to engage with users on these types of platforms.
For Lewis Mitchell, Twitch’s APAC Content Director, it all comes down to being authentic.
“It’s authenticity and partnering with people that understand the concept and the language,” he told B&T.
He likens it to advertising to sports fans.
“One of the best examples I can think of in Australia, is the KFC bucket, where you’ve got a bunch of people sitting at the cricket with the KFC buckets on their head. That’s a really authentic way of entering into that space”.
“It’s no different in gaming,” he goes on.
“You need to match the community at that level because then what you’re doing is you’re actually supporting their space, rather than coming in and telling them this is how it’s been done for years.”
The power of engaging with this demographic in their own language was evident during the US election, when Twitch was the number one traffic driver at the time to get younger viewers to vote.
US democrat politician and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became one of Twitch’s most-watched streamers, playing well-known games with established creators.
With a wider demographic of people using the platform, Twitch is under increasing pressure to show how it keeps all of its users safe. In recent years the shocking harassment that female gamers face on online platforms has gained more attention.
According to research quoted by Campaign, 77 per cent of women gamers experience gender-specific discrimination including inappropriate sexual messages and gatekeeping.
With so many gamers using Twitch, I ask Mitchell what the platform is doing to keep all gamers safe.
“We take this incredibly seriously. We have, I would say, the best moderation team in the world. I think one of the things that we’re very clear about is that we are not a free speech platform, we have our policies, if you break those policies, then we have no problems with administering suspensions.”
“We build tools, things like AutoMod, which essentially allows people to have different settings to allow them what they see and what they perceive is okay for them.”
“We’ve implemented more tooling, things like two factor authentication before you’re allowed to speak in a chat. And just making it harder and harder for trolls to interact with our creators”.
Mitchell adds that, whilst Twitch has traditionally been associated with gamers, this is something rapidly changing due to the platform’s “just chatting” category.
We’ve really seen just a huge, huge increase of non gaming content”.
Categories that creators talk about include everything from art, to makeup to wood carving.
“You can tag anything you want in there,” Mitchell says.
Whatever the category, authenticity remains key.
“Something that you need to understand is that because people spend so much time with their streamers, they know when they’re being inauthentic or authentic, right? So if you spend an hour a day with somebody, you know, when something’s not quite right, like you can just pick up on those social cues.”
“Because it’s not edited, it’s all live you cannot hide behind edits to make things look authentic when they’re actually not. So on that side of things, it really is about getting to know the personality.”
Latest News
Three Reasons Why Your Innovation Efforts Are Failing
Zoe Aitken (lead image) is the head of consulting at behavioural science and innovation consultancy Inventium and has over 20 years’ experience helping organisations develop customer-centric growth strategies and innovation. Here’s Aitken’s top tips for when your innovation ideas turn from fab to flop… Innovation programs are often unsuccessful. Even though the intent is there, […]
Supercars Appoints Tribal DDB To Drive Next-Gen Fan Experience
Supercars has appointed DDB Group’s Tribal to deliver a martech and digital transformation that will turbo-charge Supercars fans’ experience both in Australia and globally. As part of a competitive pitch process, Tribal DDB proposed a transformation which will see the brand deliver a data-rich experience for fans, bringing them closer than ever to their favourite […]
Sportsbet CEO: Balance Needed For Gambling Ads On Free-To-Air TV
Sportsbet’s CEO, Barni Evans (pictured), said that a balance needed to be struck when it came to regulations on gambling adverts on free-to-air TV. “We acknowledge there is community sentiment on the volume of advertising,” Evans told the Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs’ inquiry into gambling advertising. A recent study from the […]
Youth Audiences Dominate Q1 Box Office As John Wick Delivers
Research finds youth audiences dominating the Aussie box office. People still prepared to pay 20 bucks for popcorn.
Tabcorp CEO: Gambling Ad Proliferation Has Gone Too Far
Tabcorp boss declares there are too many gambling ads. Well, too many gambling ads cutting Tabcorp's grass anyway.
Economy Set To Crash And Burn According To New ARN Research
B&T does warn this could make for difficult reading. So why not gather some colleagues and do it acappella instead.
The Mammoth Meatball Is Here To Save The Planet! Via Wunderman Thompson Benelux
Cultured meat back in the spotlight with latest campaign, as frankfurts declare "you don't get more cultured than us!"
Musk Changes Twitter Logo To Dog Meme Despite Facing $380bn Dogecoin Lawsuit
If anyone deserved a Stilnox, a Horlicks and a Blackmores Sleep Sound before bed, it's definitely Elon.
Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director
Anthem announced the acquisition of creative agency, Studio Jack, alongside managing creative director, Jarrod Carland joining Anthem as a partner. Carland (featured image) set up Studio Jack in 2009 and quickly established a reputation within the arts and culture sector for ideas and spectacular work that resonated with audiences for a range of top-tier clients […]
Mamamia’s New Podcast ‘But Are You Happy?’ Asks High-Profile Aussies The Questions You’re Not Supposed To
Is Vegemite, McDonald's kids meal or that Pharrell Williams' song failing to make you happy? Try this podcast instead.
Wunderman Thompson Says AI Is Just Another Excuse For A KitKat
When taking a break on this KitKat pitch, apparently Wunderman Thompson staffers went to the pub.
Ben Affleck Gets Confused For Matt Damon In Latest Witty Foray For Dunkin’ Donuts
J.Lo not tolerating shirkers around the mansion, as husband Ben ordered to get his unemployed actor's arse back to work.
Orchard & Clems Launch “Discover Tasmania” App For Tourism Tasmania
Tourism Tasmania unveils latest app that declares, "It could be worse, it could be Adelaide."
Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Finale Tops 1 Million Viewers But Is Down Year-On-year
MAFS is run and done for yet another year. Daily Mail journalists already fretting about the lack of content.
PubMatic Pinches Magnite’s James Young For Regional Director ANZ Role
Magnite's James Young jumps ship to PubMatic. Happy he no longer has to explain he doesn't work for a torch company.
Taylors Encourages Wine Drinkers to Stay Original In New Work From EDGE
Is your ceiling on a bottle of plonk a non-budgeable 20 bucks? Taylors is well worth a look at.
Ogilvy Melbourne Unveils LaunchVic Campaign Encouraging Startups In The State
Who hasn't dreamt of their own startup? Unless you dream of naked alien abduction or being attacked by a vanilla slice.
UFC & WWE To Merge, Forming $30bn+ Entertainment Company
In what could best be described as an uppercut & roundhouse kick to its competitors, UFC and WWE announce merger.
Underwear Brand Nala Floats Massive Boob Down The Yarra In ‘Free The Nipple’ Ad Protest
Underwear brand floats huge boob down the Yarra in apparent ad protest. Let's hope Tradies Y-fronts don't get any ideas.
BWX Crumbles And Falls Into Voluntary Administration & Zoe Foster Blake’s Go-To Goes On Sale
It would appear the Teflon coated Foster Blakes are going to take some very nasty scratching in this collapse.
Bestselling Mindset Author Turia Pitt Returns With Regular LiSTNR Podcast
Turia Pitt is undoubtedly one of the bravest women we know. And the woman who just got engaged to Rupert.
Red Havas Australia Announces Shane Russell As New CEO
Queenslander Shane Russell returns to Australia to head Red Havas. In better news, his Broncos jersey still fits.
Paramount Updates Digital Ad And Streaming Team
Paramount unveils its new digital advertising leadership team. Matching team leader tracksuits also being debated.
Albo Signs Off TikTok Ban On Federal Government Devices
Federal government bans TikTok on government devices. Says the spring rolls at parliament's cafeteria could be next.
SMI Data: Ad Market Down YOY As Government Spends Wane, But Demand Still High
Reported storm clouds fail to hit Australia's media industry, as agencies warned not to put the galoshes away just yet.
28% Of Australians Will Spend Less On Easter, According To Emarsys 2023 Research
According to Emarsys’ 2023 research that surveyed 1,000 Australians, 28 per cent of Australians expect to spend less on Easter this year, and of these shoppers – 52 per cent cite cost of living crisis to be the main reason for tightening belts. Last year, research indicated 73 per cent of Australians planned to buy easter food, […]
Zoe Foster Blake’s Go-To Distances Itself From Crumbling BWX
Zoe Foster Blake’s skincare brand Go-To has distanced itself from shareholder BWX, the house of natural brands on the brink of collapse today. After suffering a staggering statutory loss of $335 million in FY22, BWX has been attempting to refinance its loans with Commonwealth Bank since November. Commonwealth’s agreement to not act on loan breaches […]
Stormy Daniels Pulls Out Of Piers Morgan Interview
News today that Stormy Daniels has pulled out of her Piers Morgan interview. Sadly, Melania Trump hasn't stepped in.
Guide Dogs Australia Launches First TikTok Challenge
Guide Dogs launches its first TikTok challenge. Well, obviously not the dogs themselves, but you know what we mean.
The BBC’s Deb Tod Is Promoted To Director Of Content Partnerships and Sales
The BBC’s Deb Tod has been promoted to the newly-created role of director of content partnerships and sales for BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand. Here she adds affiliate deals to her existing responsibilities for the strategic and team leadership of BBC Studios content sales and co-productions in the region. Tod’s role ensures maximum impact […]
Carsales Acquires Aussie Adtech Firm Publift
Carsales puts the foot to the floor and drives off with adtech firm Publift, as B&T exhausts its naff car gags.
Chris Taylor: How To Fix ABC Radio
Chris Taylor gives bona fide advice for ABC Radio's woes. As a heads up if you were expecting a laugh over bona fide.
Michael Miller: AI Companies Crave Credibility But It Doesn’t Come For Free
B&T presents an exclusive opinion piece with News CEO Michael Miller that we exclusively stole off The Oz this morning.
AnalogFolk Appoints Kim Le Gras As Managing Partner
AnalogFolk appoints Kim Le Gras as managing partner and foie le gras at Friday's staff drinks.
Even Tiger Woods Doesn’t Understand Golf’s Rulebook In Witty Work For Bridgestone Golf
It's good to see Tiger back out on the course. Although it's funnier seeing him attacked by his supermodel girlfriends.
Finecast, Wavemaker Bring Total TV Measurement To Addressable TV
Yells of "eureka" out of GroupM's 19th floor window today as Finecast & Wavemaker crack addressable TV measurement.