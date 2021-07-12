Triggerfish Wins New Clients & Bolsters Leadership Team

CX and Martech agency Triggerfish has been appointed as the agency of record for real estate services company, DiJones, as well as New Zealand based utilities company, Trustpower.

Triggerfish aims to Engage, build and modernise next-generation digital experiences for both clients across Growth-Driven Design (GDD) retainer and project activities, the appointments cement the continued growth of the business both locally and globally.

To support this growth, the business has also announced a suite of new hires that bolster its leadership team, including the appointment of Mirko Roettgers to the newly created role of general manager.

Previously a Triggerfish client at BUSSQ Superannuation, Roettgers will now take over the day-to-day running of the business, with a primary focus to enable client’s executives and senior leaders to drive holistic and sustainable business growth through MarTech.

Roettgers said: “Having worked with the Triggerfish team for the past two years client side, I’ve long known that they’re the best in the business with respect to aligning MarTech assets to desired business outcomes.

“I’m looking forward to building on the success we experienced with BUSSQ, and helping clients generate holistic business values by maximising usage and outcomes of marketing technologies.”

Supporting the new leadership structure, Marc Rousseau has been appointed as operations director, where he’ll lead the Triggerfish delivery engine. Marc joins Triggerfish from creative technology company, Entwined and was previously director at Deloitte Digital.

Bringing an extensive background in digital, SEO, campaign management and CX/DXPs, John King has also been appointed as director of digital strategy. In this role, he’ll work alongside the consultancy’s creative, tech and BA teams to devise, recommend and implement digital strategies to help clients achieve their business goals.

Anthony Hook, co-founder and director of Triggerfish, said: “We’re looking forward to working closely with DiJones and Trustpower to drive their digital transformations and to support their business growth plans.

“On the team front, it’s humbling to have the opportunity to bring such amazing talent into our business and build our capabilities in enterprise development, change management, digital strategy and SEO.

“It’s all part of the business’s commitment to building strong, outcome-driven, product-focused teams with worldwide reach, right here from our base in Brisbane.”