Study: 72% of Aussie Consumers Say They Trust Content Created By Generative AI

Australians’ trust in generative AI is through the roof and is influencing decisions and actions ranging from medical and health advice to purchasing decisions, according to new research released by Capgemini Research Institute’s latest report, ‘Why consumers love generative AI’. You can read the report in full HERE.

Some of the key Australian research insights from the report include:

• 67 per cent of Australian consumers think medical opinions or suggestions from generative AI would be helpful

• 68 per cent of Australian Baby Boomers are most likely to seek advice from generative AI tools on personal relationships or life/career plans

• 64 per cent in all age groups of Australians are open to purchasing new products recommended by generative AI

• The majority of Australians (52 per cent) are aware of the latest trends in the generative AI space and have explored tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E. Only one in seven (14 per cent) is neither aware of nor exploring such tools.

• Half of the Australian respondents (50 per cent) use generative AI tools for generating content, such as emails, essays, stories, and poems. Three in 10 (30 per cent) use it for creative brainstorming, and two in seven (28 per cent) use it to stay updated with AI advancements.

• The satisfaction level of consumers using Chatbots is the highest among generative AI use cases. Almost all Australian respondents (88 per cent) said they use Chatbots for automating customer service and more. This is followed by search with 80 per cent and gaming with 77 per cent.

Consumer awareness around the ethical concerns and misuse of generative AI is low

Despite the potential for cyberattacks and deepfakes, consumer awareness of the risks is low. As a result, almost half (49 per cent) of consumers remain unconcerned by the prospect of generative AI being used to create fake news stories, and just 34 per cent of respondents are concerned about phishing attacks. Consumer awareness around the ethical concerns of generative AI is also low, as just 33 per cent are worried about copyright issues and even fewer (27 per cent) are worried about the use of generative AI algorithms to copy competitors’ product designs or formulas.

Niraj Parihar, CEO of the insights and data global business line at Capgemini, said: “The awareness of generative AI amongst consumers globally is remarkable, and the rate of adoption has been massive, yet the understanding of how this technology works and the associated risks is still very low.

“Whilst regulation is critical, business and technology partners also have an important role to play in providing education and enforcing the safeguards that address concerns around the ethics and misuse of generative AI. For example, our role at Capgemini is to help clients cut through the hype and leverage the most relevant use cases for their specific business needs, within an ethical framework. Generative AI is not “intelligent” in itself; the intelligence stems from the human experts who these tools will assist and support. The key to success therefore, as with any AI, is the safeguards that humans build around them to guarantee the quality of its output,” Parihars aid.

70 per cent of consumers seek recommendations for new products and services

Almost half of consumers (43 per cent) are keen for organisations to implement generative AI throughout customer interactions, and half of consumers are excited by the highly immersive and interactive experiences that this technology can enable.

There is good opportunity for businesses as generative AI tools are already a go-to for 70 per cent of consumers when seeking recommendations for new products and services, and the majority (64 per cent) of consumers are open to making purchases based on these recommendations. There is no significant variation across age groups and 67 per cent of consumers are positively anticipating generative AI’s ability to offer customised fashion and home décor recommendations specifically.