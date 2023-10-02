South Australia Shows The Nation How To Travel In Latest Tourism Campaign Via Fuller

Adelaide independent creative agency Fuller Brand Communication has partnered with the South Australian Tourism Commission to launch the state’s bold new campaign this weekend.

‘Travel. Our Way.’ poses both a challenge to tourists to reconsider their ‘usual holiday’ and take the trip down south where you will discover real, raw and rugged experiences you won’t forget.

Hollywood director, actor and American-born South Australian Mark Webber was engaged to direct the cinematic TVC, backed by renowned cinematographer Katie Milwright.

Set against the iconic chart-topping classic ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’ by Lenny Kravitz, the TVC will hit the airwaves right before the Grand Final this weekend.

From shark-cage diving, to swimming with sea lions, heli camping and so much more, Fuller Brand Communication managing director Will Fuller said the ad packs the punch it needed to.

“South Australia is a destination that has always offered experiences that are real, raw and rugged, but the success of recent major events has also given our people an energy that we wanted to capture and share with the rest of the world,” Will said.

“Travel Our Way is designed to feel like a movie trailer for our state, leaving the viewer wanting to make the trip to see the real thing.”

SATC executive director marketing, Erik de Roos said a big part of the campaign’s magic came from the passion and commitment to the project by its predominantly local crew, cast and team of creatives.

“We wanted to deliver a feel-good campaign that carries forward the positive energy and growing sense of self-confidence we’re feeling in our State currently. From day one, the team at Fuller embodied this feel-good energy and the campaign they’ve produced reflects this,” he said.

The team included several South Australian creatives across production, post-production, talent and more said executive creative director, Jordaine Chattaway.

“Lenny’s song is a big one, but it came secondary for us. The energy and the ‘up for anything’ attitude of South Australians is what drove us to create something that felt truly authentic to this state, and that made partnering with the best local creatives absolutely essential,” Chattaway said.

Director Mark Webber has spent a majority of the past decade or more living in the Adelaide Hills and said the opportunity to work on this campaign and “showcase the greatness” was an “honour”.

“We do things differently here, it’s felt as soon as you touch down, we do things our way, something you need to experience for yourself,” Webber said.

The campaign challenges the status quo of traditional tourism advertising featuring the ‘messy’ moments that usually wouldn’t make the cut. The same approach has been taken for Photography with Adelaide-local, Melbourne-based photographer John Laurie capturing the campaign to reflect the attitude and energy across OOH, digital and beyond.

This campaign follows other significant tourism projects by Fuller, including new branding for the Eyre Peninsula, the first national integrated marketing campaign for Kangaroo Island and the successful “Rise Up for Our River” campaign to encourage visitors to the River Murray region following the once-in-a-life time floods.

