Report: A Third Of Women Working In Media In Australia Planning On Quitting

The majority of women in Australian media remain concerned about gender equality and a lack of industry support, citing increased bias and discrimination as a reason for career dissatisfaction. For the second year in a row, research data highlights a demand for greater transparency about pay and more access to leaders and hands-on learning.

The Women in Media Industry Insight Report 2023 released today shows that the majority of women (54 per cent) continue to be either unsure or explicitly dissatisfied with the progress of their careers. Facing an industry pay gap above the national average, nearly one-third of women are thinking about leaving their job, with nearly half of those in mid-career considering staying for no longer than 12 months. Among senior women, more are considering changing than keeping their current role.

Three times more women in 2023 than 2022 cited limited access to training/development and mental health/stress as obstacles to career progress. Dealing with bias/discrimination was five times more commonly cited as a factor for career stagnation year on year.

Women in Media strategic advisor Petra Buchanan (lead image) says the survey puts a spotlight on employers and the media industry to act.

“We cannot ignore the consistent barriers faced by women in the media industry, as revealed by the Women in Media Industry Insight Report 2023. The findings highlight deep concerns about gender equality and a lack of industry support that continues to hinder women’s career progress,” said Buchanan.

“The statistics speak volumes – with an entrenched gender pay gap above the national average and increased bias and discrimination, nearly one-third of women are considering leaving their jobs in media. It’s a critical moment for employers and the media industry to step up; the departure of women from media is a loss society cannot afford.”

The Report’s key findings highlight:

● 85 per cent (▲ one per cent) of respondents call for gender pay audits to be introduced to address the media industry’s entrenched higher than average pay gap.

● 63 per cent (▲22 per cent) call for shadowing programs to provide access to leaders and hands-on learning.

● 36 per cent believe being engaged or challenged in a positive way is crucial to their career progress.

● 36 per cent (▼four per cent) flag micro-learning to build digital skills.

● 54 per cent (▼four per cent) continue to be unsure or explicitly dissatisfied with the progress of their careers.

● More than one in two women rate the media industry’s commitment to gender equality as ‘weak/very weak’.

As a founding member of Women in Media in Western Australia and acting co-chair, Victoria Laurie notes that Women in Media offers essential support to women and the media industry to ensure both thrive.