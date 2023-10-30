QMS Launches Four New Premium Assets In SA

QMS Launches Four New Premium Assets In SA
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



digital outdoor company QMS has expanded its digital large format network with four new premium assets in South Australia, affirming its premium presence and ability to deliver critical mass reach in the South Australian market.

The new premium billboards are strategically positioned on key Adelaide arterials that will help deliver advertisers more than 23 million impressions a week and will further contribute to QMS’ highly influential national network offering for brands.

The new digital large format locations are at Mile End at South Road, “The Don” on Sir Donald Bradman Drive, Goodwood Road at Cumberland Park, and Anzac Highway in Keswick.

“Over the past few years we’ve been committed to strategically expanding our digital footprint as we focus on the most premium products in the most sought-after locations,” QMS chief revenue officer, Alex Kerley, said.

“Our new digital large format assets in South Australia reflect the quality that QMS is known for, enhancing our network and delivering stronger audience reach in South Australia for our clients”.

“This latest expansion represents a major investment in the South Australian market and our ongoing commitment to providing advertisers with the ability to influence audiences through impact across our premium digital network,” Kerley said.

QMS’ strategic focus on expanding its digital footprint in South Australia follows strong growth in Queensland, with a substantial investment in digital locations throughout Brisbane and the Gold Coast areas including the state’s largest external full motion billboard in the heart of Brisbane’s Queen Street Mall.




Please login with linkedin to comment

QMS

Latest News

Bolder Than Ever: Sydney Festival Returns For 2024
  • Marketing

Bolder Than Ever: Sydney Festival Returns For 2024

The mainstay of Sydney’s high summer season, Sydney Festival, sails back this January with a first-class line-up of World Premieres, extraordinary immersive experiences, cutting-edge public art, Australian exclusives, free events, trailblazing First Nations programming and an epic live music offering. Once again, Sydneysiders and visitors are invited to rediscover their city differently – from parks […]

Public Affairs Agency Civic Acquires CPR From Enero Group
  • Media

Public Affairs Agency Civic Acquires CPR From Enero Group

Public affairs group The Civic Partnership (Civic) today announced its acquisition of CPR Communications & Public Relations (CPR) from the listed Enero Group Limited. This investment in 29-year-old public affairs agency CPR will see highly experienced and former long-term employees Brendan Rowswell and Rora Furman return to lead the firm. Clients will benefit from the […]

Yvonne Wallis Wins ADIA Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award
  • Marketing

Yvonne Wallis Wins ADIA Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award

The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) has announced that the Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award for 2023 has been awarded to Yvonne Wallis, former owner and founder of Wallis Consulting Group and Rob McLachlan, former chairman of Kantar Australia/NZ. The judging panel, which comprised the award’s inaugural winner Darren Pennay and 2021 […]

ARN’s iHeart Announces 7NEWS Partnership
  • Media

ARN’s iHeart Announces 7NEWS Partnership

ARN’s iHeart has announced a multi-year partnership with the Seven Network that sees the leading podcast publisher become the exclusive sales representative for 7NEWS’ diverse slate of top-rating news podcasts. Commencing this week, this strategic collaboration with 7NEWS significantly bolsters iHeart’s lineup of local news and public affairs content encompassing breaking news, interviews, entertainment and […]

The Australian Pulse Research: 72% Of Aussies Agree Australia Is Still The Lucky Country
  • Marketing

The Australian Pulse Research: 72% Of Aussies Agree Australia Is Still The Lucky Country

Australia still holds its standing as “the lucky country” among Australians, with 72 per cent agreeing that it is, 15 per cent unsure, and 13 per cent saying it isn’t. But while most think they are lucky, people are divided on what that actually means. The new The Australia Pulse study from strategic insights business […]

Study: One-Third Of New TV Buyers Don’t Bother Connecting It To An Antenna
  • Technology

Study: One-Third Of New TV Buyers Don’t Bother Connecting It To An Antenna

Samsung Ads has revealed its latest ‘Behind the Screens’ report looking into the changing nature of TV viewing. One of the most intriguing revelations in the report for agencies was that some 36 per cent of people who purchased Samsung Smart TVs in the last year chose not to connect it to an antenna — […]

54% Believe Things Are Getting Worse In Australia According To Pollinate Research
  • Marketing

54% Believe Things Are Getting Worse In Australia According To Pollinate Research

Pollinate has today revealed the latest findings from its bi-annual The Australia Pulse study, which shows that while almost half of respondents claim they are happy living in Australia, 54 per cent believe things are getting worse. Since 2007, The Australia Pulse has surveyed over 25,000 Australians to keep a running tab on their relationship […]

Meta Launches Verified For Business In Australia & Ad-Free Subscription In Europe
  • Technology

Meta Launches Verified For Business In Australia & Ad-Free Subscription In Europe

Meta has announced that it is launching a test of its Verified for Business notices in Australia. In exchange for a $45.99 per month fee, businesses will get a verified badge confirming that the business is validated and authentic, as well as “proactive impersonation monitoring” to stop scammers trying to spoof users. Plus, businesses will […]

Alliance Outdoor Extends Sydney Footprint
  • Media

Alliance Outdoor Extends Sydney Footprint

National large format billboard media provider, Alliance Outdoor Media Group, has announced it is significantly investing efforts into the Sydney market to enable it to provide a more complete eastern seaboard offering to the market. As part of the investment, the business – which comprises three of Australia’s leading independent billboard media providers – has […]

How To Open An Office In The NT (Without Getting Eaten By A Croc)
  • Opinion

How To Open An Office In The NT (Without Getting Eaten By A Croc)

Last spring, business development manager Drew Tweddle (lead image) traded Sydney’s skyline for the steamier temps of Darwin to launch the NT arm of independent advertising agency Common Ventures. One year on, he reflects on moving from one of Australia’s largest markets to its smallest, and shares insights for those thinking of opening a regional […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Helmet Hair No Longer An Excuse For Poor Safety Says Lime
  • Marketing

Helmet Hair No Longer An Excuse For Poor Safety Says Lime

In a pitch to promote road safety and encourage riders to wear a helmet when on the road, Lime launched Australia’s first helmet hair studio on Monday, 23rd October. The one-day pop-up saw Lime partner with hair agency Edwards and Co. to provide riders with a free hair styling education, giving them tips on how […]

Sam Kerr Leads Red Cross To Victory After Successful Ad Campaign
  • Marketing

Sam Kerr Leads Red Cross To Victory After Successful Ad Campaign

Australians’ wardrobes got a little lighter last weekend with more than 100,000kgs of preloved clothing making its way to new homes following the success of Uber and Red Cross’ latest Clothing Drive. The initiative, which took place on Saturday, 21 October, was designed to encourage Australians to donate their unused clothing from their doorstep with […]

Destination Queenstown Partners With The Beards Celebrating Local Values In Latest Campaign
  • Marketing

Destination Queenstown Partners With The Beards Celebrating Local Values In Latest Campaign

Destination Queenstown is connecting New Zealanders with Queenstown by celebrating members of the community who call Queenstown home. The latest series of “Our People, Our Home” created in partnership with The Beards, dives into the world of Queenstown locals who share their experience of Queenstown, what it means to them and the people they encounter. […]

Bigdatr: Marketers Insight To Consumer Trends & Competitors 
  • Opinion

Bigdatr: Marketers Insight To Consumer Trends & Competitors 

Why are your competitors outranking you? According to Bigdatr, the secret often lies in keywords. Effective messaging taps into consumer intent and market trends.  Mastering keywords allows you to craft advertising creatives that resonate with your target market, maximise ROI, and outperform your competitors.  Australia’s economic shifts, from post-COVID stimulus to current high inflation and […]

SBS Achieves Net Zero On Direct Emissions
  • Media

SBS Achieves Net Zero On Direct Emissions

SBS will use its 2024 Upfront event to showcase the steps it has taken to carve a clear leadership position within the Australian media on sustainability and an ambitious pathway towards Net Zero on all its emissions. The broadcaster today confirmed it had achieved Net Zero on its direct emissions (covering Scope 1 and 2) […]

The Incubator Wins Property Mate Account
  • Marketing

The Incubator Wins Property Mate Account

Property Mate has appointed The Incubator as its creative services agency following a competitive pitch. The decision to collaborate with The Incubator comes as PropertyMate prepares to significantly ramp up its national identity within the property app market.

A New Wave As tide.pr Turns Five
  • Marketing

A New Wave As tide.pr Turns Five

Approaching five years in business, PR agency tide.pr conducted a strategic review of the business and concluded that their branding and positioning no longer represented the true breadth and capabilities within the business – far more than a PR agency, Tide Communications was born.

RISER Levels Up Influencer Marketing
  • Marketing

RISER Levels Up Influencer Marketing

New Melbourne-based mass influencer sampling platform RISER has announced results from its first official year in the market, running successful user-generated content campaigns for some of the country’s biggest brands. RISER is the brainchild of sister agency Theory Crew, headed up by Felicity Grey. RISER has been quietly toiling away for the past 12 months, […]

Media Republic Nabs Kelly McIlwraith From Global Traffic Network
  • Marketing

Media Republic Nabs Kelly McIlwraith From Global Traffic Network

Media Republic has announced it has appointed Kelly McIlwraith in the newly created role of chief strategy officer. McIlwraith has more than 25 years of experience in the media industry, having worked both overseas and locally, most recently as the global marketing and strategy director for the Global Traffic Network. McIlwraith said the role will […]