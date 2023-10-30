QMS Launches Four New Premium Assets In SA

digital outdoor company QMS has expanded its digital large format network with four new premium assets in South Australia, affirming its premium presence and ability to deliver critical mass reach in the South Australian market.

The new premium billboards are strategically positioned on key Adelaide arterials that will help deliver advertisers more than 23 million impressions a week and will further contribute to QMS’ highly influential national network offering for brands.

The new digital large format locations are at Mile End at South Road, “The Don” on Sir Donald Bradman Drive, Goodwood Road at Cumberland Park, and Anzac Highway in Keswick.

“Over the past few years we’ve been committed to strategically expanding our digital footprint as we focus on the most premium products in the most sought-after locations,” QMS chief revenue officer, Alex Kerley, said.

“Our new digital large format assets in South Australia reflect the quality that QMS is known for, enhancing our network and delivering stronger audience reach in South Australia for our clients”.

“This latest expansion represents a major investment in the South Australian market and our ongoing commitment to providing advertisers with the ability to influence audiences through impact across our premium digital network,” Kerley said.

QMS’ strategic focus on expanding its digital footprint in South Australia follows strong growth in Queensland, with a substantial investment in digital locations throughout Brisbane and the Gold Coast areas including the state’s largest external full motion billboard in the heart of Brisbane’s Queen Street Mall.