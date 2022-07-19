Pathmatics Data Reveals Top Aussie Advertising Spends In H1

New data from marketing intelligence platform, Pathmatics, has revealed the top ten ad spends amongst Aussie brands in the first half of 2022.

Menulog took out the top spot with an estimated ad spend of $23 million, with streaming platform Streamotion slotting into second at $21 million. The Victorian Government made a somewhat surprising appearance in sixth with $14 million, while Woolworths and Coles both slipped into the list in ninth and tenth with $12 million and $11 million respectively.

Commenting on the data trends, Eugene Du Plessis, regional director ANZ at Pathmatics & Sensor Tower said: “The first half of 2022 has flown by, bringing with it a flurry of cultural and economic changes. This has correlated in key peaks and troughs in digital ad spend as brands had to adapt to the ongoing changes in consumer behaviour relating to these societal events. Menulog was the top spender during this period as the food delivery service cleverly tapped into consumer demand as covid cases reached some of its highest peaks at the beginning of the year.

Pictured: Menulog spend in H1.

“Streaming platform, Streamotion (Binge & Kayo), took the second spot with digital ad spend peaking in May. This coincides with the news that Netflix was experiencing an increase in subscription cancellations, with Streamotion targeting the mass of customers looking for alternative streaming platforms. Sensor Tower data reinforces this trend, with Binge & Kayo featuring as the best performing streaming app in the entertainment category in terms of revenue in Australia over the past year.

Pictured: Streamotion spend in H1

“With economic pressures mounting and many Aussie consumers feeling the pinch on their purse strings, we saw the financial services category come out top for digital ad spend during the first half of the year. Spikes in ad spend can be seen in May and June as interest rate rises were announced. Ad messaging centred around financial support for consumers who may be struggling to navigate the aftershocks of these rake hikes. As we buckle in for the second half of the year, Pathmatics will continue to track key events and corresponding ad trends, lifting the lid on which industries and brands are spending big.”

Pictured: Financial Services spend in H1.

Shopify was the third highest spender throughout the period at a time when ‘the great resignation’ sentiment was high, with many Aussies looking to leave their jobs and pursue a side hustle or start their own business.

Pictured: Shopify spend in H1.

The Victorian government also saw considerable digital ad spend at the start of the year with just under $4M spent in January. This was predominantly focused on covid messaging. As covid messaging became less of a priority throughout the year, spend progressively dropped, with its lowest point in June.

Pictured: Victorian government spend in H1.