Nine Responds To Shock Claims That Scott Cam Is Leaving The Block

Channel Nine has responded to reports that The Block presenter Scott Cam will be leaving the restoration show after 13 years at its helm.

The Daily Mail claimed that the “builder-turned-reality TV host, 60, is apparently nearing the end of his contract at Nine and is planning to pack up his toolkit for good after the 19th season goes to air later this year”.

“Scotty Cam’s contract is up and it is believed he isn’t signing for anymore after this one,” an insider is reported to have said.

The same insider claimed that a former contestant of The Block would be taking over the role.

“Audiences don’t like change especially when it comes to replacing the host – so relying on familiar-faced contestants to make up for the absence makes sense.”

Given Cam’s popularity, the move would no doubt be a blow for Nine.

The presenter has been nominated for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter at this year’s TV Week Logie Awards taking place on Sunday, he has also won the Silver Logie for Most Popular Presenter and the coveted Gold Logie for Most Popular Australian TV Personality in 2014.

As a show, The Block has also been nominated for Most Popular Reality TV Program and Most Outstanding Reality Program.

Media reports emerged that producers were “scrambling” to organise a way to mark the presenter’s time on the show, which could take the form of a ‘big reunion special’ before the 20th season of the show.

Yahoo! Lifestyle alleged phone calls to stars had already been made.

“We are looking at the contestants that made the most amount of noise and those who are still remembered all these years later,” the insider added.

A publicist from the show has flat-out denied the claims, however, saying “The report is not true”.