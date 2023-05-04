Nightjar Wins National Dental Care, Unveils Three New Recruits

Sydney independent experience design company, Nightjar, has been appointed to handle the National Dental Care (NDC) account following a six-way competitive pitch process, and has expanded its team with three new hires.

Founded in 2013, NDC is a national organisation of dental practices. With over 70 practices throughout Australia, they are now one of the largest providers of dental services in the country. Their focus is a strong culture of ongoing training and clinical improvement, ensuring they set the benchmark in providing a superior offering.

Bek Ryan, Ting He & Alyce Biggs

Nightjar will be responsible for re-platforming NDC’s digital experience into one cohesive and flexible platform, developing a brand and customer experience (CX) strategy, refreshing the brand, and creating campaign work. The new platform will launch in December 2023.

Chloe Harding, chief marketing officer at NDC said: “Throughout a collaborative pitch process, we were impressed by Nightjar’s clear tech edge. They are passionate about delivering innovative solutions and we’re confident they’ll help us hit our conversion goals while also building a secure and robust platform for our next phase of growth.”

Nightjar team

Ahmed Meer, head of innovation at Nightjar added: “We’re always excited when clients come to us wanting to break the mould. NDC have an ambition to not just be the best digital experience within the dental industry, but are looking to re-imagine how we think of healthcare – and that’s just the kind of challenge we love.”

Off the back of this latest win Nightjar has added three new hires to its growing team – Alyce Biggs as senior CX strategist, Bek Ryan as program director and Ting He as designer.

Biggs joins Nightjar from ING where she was Strategic Innovation Lead for three + years. Prior to this she was UX/Optimisation Lead with Vodafone for three years. She will work closely with the team on leading the customer experience across Nightjar’s clients.

Ryan comes to Nightjar after spending four years with Digitas working across the Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland offices. She has also worked with AnalogFolk – two years in London and one year in Sydney. Bek’s new role will include overseeing Nightjar’s overall delivery excellence, improving project performance and uncovering growth opportunities with existing clients.

He was with MAUD for four years where she led a full refresh of the brand imagery approach for Telstra and worked on multiple campaigns for David Jones.

After MAUD she joined DesignStudio for two years before being nabbed by Nightjar.

Christine Sultana, Nightjar managing firector said of the appointments: “We’re thrilled to have these three talented women as part of our team and look forward to working alongside them. Their unique perspectives and skills will add immense value to our company, and we strongly believe that they will bring a fresh take on our work.”