‘Methamphetamine Rules’ No More: Kirsten Drysdale Renames Baby Boy

Four months after the controversial reveal, ABC journalist Kirsten Drysdale has revealed that she has successfully given her son a “normal name”.

Drysdale and her husband Chris gave their son the outrageous name “Methamphetamine Rules” while she was working on a segment for ABC’s WTFAQ program. The show aimed to answer the commonly asked question, ‘What can I legally name my baby?’ – so Drysdale pushed it to the limit and was astounded when her son’s birth certificate arrived legally naming him “Methamphetamine Rules Drysdale”.

The name sparked backlash, with many social media users accusing her of exploiting her newborn son for the television program. Drysdale, however, denied ever expecting the name to be accepted. “We thought we would submit the most outrageous name we could think of, assuming it would be rejected,” she said. “But it didn’t turn out that way – unfortunately, Methamphetamine Rules slipped through the cracks”.

At the time, a spokesperson for Births, Deaths and Marriages said the “unusual name” had “unfortunately slipped through”. They confirmed that they had strengthened the registry’s process in response to this “highly unusual event” and would work with the family to change the name.

Speaking to Network 10‘s The Project last night, Drysdale confirmed that the issue has since been resolved. “That name has been removed. It no longer is on his birth certificate,” Drysdale said. “He has a new birth certificate with his real name”.

Drysdale chose not to reveal her son’s new name but joked with host Sarah Harris that she would not be bringing methamphetamines to any parties this Christmas.