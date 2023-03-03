Media.Monks Moves Into Sustainability-First Barangaroo Office

Media.Monks Moves Into Sustainability-First Barangaroo Office
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Media.Monks, the digital-first operating brand of S4Capital, has moved into a sustainable office complex in Barangaroo.

The Sir Martin-owned business now resides in the International Towers Barangaroo complex, part of the Barangaroo South development, owned by Lendlease. 

The development was set up with sustainability in mind, with the owners on a mission to get the location to a carbon-neutral and water-positive status.

All three towers are 5 Star NABERS as well as 6 Star Green Star Office Design v3 as rated by the Green Building Council of Australia, the highest rating that has been reached for this building type in Australia.

Rich Lloyd, managing director, Content, Media.Monks AUNZ, says, “Integrated thinking is what our clients want, need and pay for. It’s easy to say, but harder to do. We’ve designed the new space around creating serendipitous opportunities for integration and what Ed Catmull at Pixar calls “arbitrary collisions of people”. This affected where we put the common necessities like water fountains and toilets, but also weird stuff like the shape of the tables and how we use the walls. It all feeds into the hybrid working model for our people, where there is a clear benefit to coming into the office vs only working from home.”

Kenny Griffiths, managing director, APAC at Media.Monks, says, “We want this space to be useful for everyone we work with, so we will be hosting clients, partners and the industry regularly for events, workshops and parties. We kick this off in March with our inaugural First Friday event, which welcomes clients, partners and staff to celebrate World Pride with us.”

“The focus on ESG for us as a business is, firstly, growing the world’s brightest talent to create a skilled, diverse workplace. Then, secondly, looking at the application of technology and our digital expertise for the greater good. This move represents a strategic shift in the direction of both of these goals in AUNZ,” added Griffiths.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Media.Monks

Latest News

TEAM LEWIS Launches New Global Consultancy- VIVID
  • Marketing

TEAM LEWIS Launches New Global Consultancy- VIVID

TEAM LEWIS has today launched VIVID, a new global reputation and impact consultancy, designed to respond to the rapidly changing, fast-moving, digital-first world. VIVID will inject pace, emotion, creativity, and visual thinking into reputation management and purpose campaigns. Tapping into skills and knowledge from across TEAM LEWIS’ twenty four offices and six hundred staff, VIVID will assemble […]

“In The End, We’ll All Become Stories!” Two Gs & Penguin Books Australia
  • Advertising

“In The End, We’ll All Become Stories!” Two Gs & Penguin Books Australia

Independent creative agency Two Gs has launched a campaign for Penguin Books Australia following a competitive pitch. The campaign follows four different readers spreading the word about their latest favourite book, which is weaved cleverly together to form its own unique story. Co-founders of Two Gs, John Gault and Matt Geersen said: “Books are the […]

Triple M Unveils NRL Line Up
  • Media

Triple M Unveils NRL Line Up

The NRL is back and already B&T's Eels-loving editor has spent much of the morning sulking after last night's loss.

Houston strengthens strategy offering; appoints Daye Moffitt and promotes Cara Meade to leadership team
  • Advertising

Houston strengthens strategy offering; appoints Daye Moffitt and promotes Cara Meade to leadership team

Houston has appointed Daye Moffitt (left) as executive strategy director, Sydney and promoted Cara Meade (right) to executive strategy director, Melbourne. The pair will join the brand and design agency’s senior leadership team and report directly to founder and CEO, Stu O’Brien. “Our investment in top-tier strategic talent will pioneer a new era in the […]

Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO
  • Marketing

Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO

Linktree has added three executives to its global leadership roster: Monica Austin as chief marketing officer; Farnaz Azmoodeh as chief technology officer, and Sam Rogoway as chief product officer. Austin joins Linktree from Calm, the mindfulness app, where she was recently global head of marketing and communications. Prior to Calm, Monica spent four years at […]