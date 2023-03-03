Media.Monks Moves Into Sustainability-First Barangaroo Office

Media.Monks, the digital-first operating brand of S4Capital, has moved into a sustainable office complex in Barangaroo.

The Sir Martin-owned business now resides in the International Towers Barangaroo complex, part of the Barangaroo South development, owned by Lendlease.

The development was set up with sustainability in mind, with the owners on a mission to get the location to a carbon-neutral and water-positive status.

All three towers are 5 Star NABERS as well as 6 Star Green Star Office Design v3 as rated by the Green Building Council of Australia, the highest rating that has been reached for this building type in Australia.

Rich Lloyd, managing director, Content, Media.Monks AUNZ, says, “Integrated thinking is what our clients want, need and pay for. It’s easy to say, but harder to do. We’ve designed the new space around creating serendipitous opportunities for integration and what Ed Catmull at Pixar calls “arbitrary collisions of people”. This affected where we put the common necessities like water fountains and toilets, but also weird stuff like the shape of the tables and how we use the walls. It all feeds into the hybrid working model for our people, where there is a clear benefit to coming into the office vs only working from home.”

Kenny Griffiths, managing director, APAC at Media.Monks, says, “We want this space to be useful for everyone we work with, so we will be hosting clients, partners and the industry regularly for events, workshops and parties. We kick this off in March with our inaugural First Friday event, which welcomes clients, partners and staff to celebrate World Pride with us.”

“The focus on ESG for us as a business is, firstly, growing the world’s brightest talent to create a skilled, diverse workplace. Then, secondly, looking at the application of technology and our digital expertise for the greater good. This move represents a strategic shift in the direction of both of these goals in AUNZ,” added Griffiths.