KFC BBL Cricket Audience Up 37% For Foxtel

Foxtel Media has reported a spike in streaming for the 2022-2023 Big Bash League, which has two matches remaining.

This season saw an average audience of 250,000 per game across Foxtel, Foxtel Now, Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

This was up 37 per cent year-on-year. Streaming viewership also grew by 55% YoY with more than 235 hours of live coverage made available to subscribers.

Top 3 BBL Games of the 2022/23 tournament:

Game Total (Average Audience) Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder 377,000 Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars 353,000 Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers 336,000

Additionally, more than 950,000 fans have flocked to BBL matches in person this season with a further 50,000 expected at Optus Stadium on Sunday to see the Perth Scorchers take on the winner of Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat.

Martin Medcraf, Foxtel media sport sales and partnerships director said, “The ratings from the latest BBL season reflect the growth we are seeing across all sport on our channels and platforms- and we haven’t even wrapped up the whole season yet! Even with no ad-breaks at the completion of overs, our team has been able to innovate and seamlessly weave our partner brands into solid viewing experiences that keep fans engaged and paying attention.

“The ratings confirm that Foxtel is the go-to service for passionate sports fans, and that Foxtel Media can deliver on scale, engagement, and results for brands. Couldn’t have asked for better momentum as we head into the winter sports season.”