KFC BBL Cricket Audience Up 37% For Foxtel

KFC BBL Cricket Audience Up 37% For Foxtel
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Foxtel Media has reported a spike in streaming for the 2022-2023 Big Bash League, which has two matches remaining.

This season saw an average audience of 250,000 per game across Foxtel, Foxtel Now, Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports. 

This was up 37 per cent year-on-year. Streaming viewership also grew by 55% YoY with more than 235 hours of live coverage made available to subscribers.

Top 3 BBL Games of the 2022/23 tournament:

Game Total (Average Audience)
Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder 377,000
Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars 353,000
Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers 336,000

 

Additionally, more than 950,000 fans have flocked to BBL matches in person this season with a further 50,000 expected at Optus Stadium on Sunday to see the Perth Scorchers take on the winner of Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat.

Martin Medcraf, Foxtel media sport sales and partnerships director said, “The ratings from the latest BBL season reflect the growth we are seeing across all sport on our channels and platforms- and we haven’t even wrapped up the whole season yet! Even with no ad-breaks at the completion of overs, our team has been able to innovate and seamlessly weave our partner brands into solid viewing experiences that keep fans engaged and paying attention.

“The ratings confirm that Foxtel is the go-to service for passionate sports fans, and that Foxtel Media can deliver on scale, engagement, and results for brands. Couldn’t have asked for better momentum as we head into the winter sports season.”

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

BBL

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]