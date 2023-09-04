Initiative Wins Fantastic Furniture’s Media

After a competitive media review, Fantastic Furniture has appointed Initiative as its media agency of record for all offline media planning and buying, including BVOD and Youtube. Incubeta, Fantastic Furniture Digital agency was not part of the review.

Initiative is charged with all national and local broadcast media planning & buying, print, outdoor, radio, press, magazines, cinema, and (BVOD).

Jo McAlister, managing director, Initiative Sydney said her team are excited to work with Fantastic Furniture utilising the agency’s industry-leading tools to create efficient and effective trading on behalf of the business.

McAlister said: “We are confident our strategic approach and quest to hone our craft to create brave, but sustainable, campaigns will deliver exceptional results for Fantastic, and will ultimately enhance its brand presence, drive customer engagement and boost sales.

“Initiative works with clients who have similar cultures and ambitions. We are fearless in our approach to deliver best in class outcomes; we always put our people, clients and partners front and centre in everything we do. It was clear from the start that Fantastic shares the same philosophies, so there is no doubt we will make an undeniably formidable client/agency partnership.”

Laurie Lai, chief marketing officer of Fantastic Furniture said: “We are excited to work with a team who is uncompromising in its ambition to provide unbeatable value, smart thinking and pride in their craft, creating the highest quality client outcome possible.

“Initiative presented an excellent understanding of different ways to approach screens and demonstrated they have the right tools to deliver. Their team challenged our thinking from the start, developing a strategy which will ensure we get the best results from our media investment.

“We look forward to building a strong relationship with Initiative and feel confident our new partnership will deliver continued growth for Fantastic Furniture,” she concluded.

Initiative’s immediate remit is to undertake an in-depth analysis of the business to understand its unique brand identity, target audience and long-term business objectives, ensuring all media efforts are aligned with the company’s ambition and vision.

Work commences October 1, 2023, with the first campaign expected in market before year-end.

