In Marketing We Trust Unveils Rebrand

Data-driven performance marketing agency In Marketing We Trust has rebranded to reflect its expanding market position and growth.

After experiencing significant global growth over the past two years and expanding their operations into new markets and countries, it was time for a refresh. Working closely with Nibble Digital, In Marketing We Trust now has a completely updated visual identity and communication strategy, including a brand new website that is a truer reflection of the brand.

In Marketing We Trust CEO, Paul Hewett said: “As a growing business, it’s crucial to have a brand that genuinely reflects our identity, our unique selling proposition, and our position in the market. We’ve been fortunate to win and retain some of the world’s most well-known and loved brands over the past few years. They appreciate our results-driven approach and trust us implicitly, which aligns with our brand name.”

As one of Australia’s leading technical performance agencies, In Marketing We Trust works with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Expedia, Coca-Cola, American Express and Isuzu. Closer to home, the agency provides expert data-driven marketing to Tourism Australia, University of Technology, Sydney, Mitre 10 and more.

With their clients viewing the agency as an extension of their team, trust was the core message. This insight has been turned into a powerful brand thought, with the new tagline: “Measurable results. Immeasurable trust.” This sentiment is carried forward through all marketing collaterals and is reflected both internally and externally.

“Our new tagline, ‘Measurable results. Immeasurable trust.’, perfectly encapsulates why our clients continue to expand their partnerships with us.”

The agency’s Data & Engineering division has successfully built and launched proprietary AI-powered software utilised by some of the world’s most advanced performance marketing teams in Europe, North America and Australia.

With a heavy focus on data, the new visual identity for the brand is fun and vibrant while still maintaining the brand’s deep maturity and expertise. Data elements are referenced by using geometric shapes and grids in the design and handwritten annotations allude to the team’s intervention in analysing and acting upon the data.

Now with a new visual identity that truly reflects the values of In Marketing We Trust, the agency is focused on further expanding their exponential growth across the core services of data & analytics, SEO and paid media, establishing their stronghold in APAC and broadening their position globally.