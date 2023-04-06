Francis Coady Departs As Havas Media Group CMO

Francis Coady (right) has stepped down as the Havas Media Group chief marketing and content officer after seven years with the company.

Having joined the business as general manager and executive producer, Coady was promoted to CMO and CCO in January 2021.

Coady said in a LinkedIn post that: “It’s a cliche to state that there are too many people to thank, but there are too many people to thank.”

He also added that he would have “some really exciting news to announce in the comings [sic] months on the next adventure but for now it is head down writing ✍️ and working as a board member, and board advisor, to some wonderful organisations.”

Virginia Hyland, CEO of Havas Australia (left in lead image) said: “Francis you are an industry icon and it’s time to follow your dream! Thank you for your wonderful support and your amazing journey at Havas. We will miss you!”

Quite what Coady’s dreams remain unclear.

Late last month, Havas Media Group promoted Kevin Fernandes to lead a newly created role as national head of partnerships and adtech as part of a broader restructure of its Partnerships team.