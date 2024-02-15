Chastity Belts & Taped Mouths: Peter V’Landys Jokes On Hughesy, Ed & Erin Over Vegas Fears

Chastity Belts & Taped Mouths: Peter V’Landys Jokes On Hughesy, Ed & Erin Over Vegas Fears
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission, Peter V’landys, has confirmed that all NRL players have secured visas and are ready to head to Vegas but expressed his fears for the band of players heading over to the United States.

Joking on Hughesy, Ed and Erin’s 2Day FM breakfast show this morning, V’landys said he would need to secure some tape for the player’s mouths to stop them from drinking when in Vegas. “It’s what they’re consuming that’s the problem,” he joked.

Host Erin Molan suggested that the NRL invest in chastity belts to help keep the players in line, to which V’landys was not as hesitant as you would expect, joking that he would “consider anything at this point”.

With upwards of 10,000 Aussies descending on Las Vegas for the kick-off of the NRL season, V’landys seemed hesitant about the decision he had made, joking that he would accept the glory when they were all back in the country.  “Let’s chat again when they’re back safely,” he said.

The Manly Sea Eagles are set to take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs, followed by the Roosters going head-to-head with the Broncos live in Vegas next month.




2DayFM NRL nrl in v Peter V'landys

