Study: 80% Of ANZ Customers Will Switch Businesses After Poor Experiences

Cropped shot of a handsome young man working in a call center with a female colleague in the background
Nehir Hatipoglu
By Nehir Hatipoglu
SHARE
THIS



Poor customer experiences are threatening brand loyalty, with nearly one-third (31 per cent) of consumers in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) opting to take their business elsewhere after a dissatisfactory interaction last year.

The highest CX expectations are among Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) consumers with 80 per cent switching brands after receiving between two and five frustrating customer service interactions. Also, 52 per cent become enraged by a dropped call compared to just 25 per cent of respondents in Japan and 21 per cent in China, for example. New research today from Genesys, a global cloud leader in experience orchestration, also reveals the No. 1 challenge for APAC organisations is keeping up with rising consumer expectations — putting their bottom line at risk as they struggle to deliver relationship-building experiences.

In the third edition of this Genesys global benchmarking study, ‘The State of Customer Experience Asia Pacific” edition examines how consumer preferences for personalised, empathetic experiences, rapidly increasing digital channel use, and declining satisfaction with automated interactions create mounting pressure for organisations worldwide.

Bad Experiences Kill Customer Loyalty

Expectations about what makes a great customer experience (CX) are rising faster than most organisations can keep up with — and consumers aren’t afraid to walk away when their needs aren’t met.

  • A quarter of APAC consumers have lost their temper during a business interaction; some (13 per cent) had experiences so bad that they were driven to tears. Less than half (41 per cent) of APAC consumers have felt highly valued after a call, and this figure is even less in ANZ at 35 per cent.
  • ANZ consumers are nearly three times more likely to be upset by a dead-end chatbot than consumers in either Japan or South Korea.
  • Across the APAC region as a whole, nearly two-thirds of consumers (63 per cent) say they would only buy or prefer to buy from companies aligned with their values and willingly pay more in the process. The exception is ANZ, where just 37 per cent of consumers would be prepared to pay such a premium.

“​​It’s clear from the State of CX report that customers are willing to take their business elsewhere if their interactions with businesses are not handled quickly, professionally and with an empathetic approach. Business and CX leaders must therefore shift their focus from business-centric, ‘inside out’ to people-centric, ‘outside in’ decision-making. In practice, this involves adopting technology to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper-personalised experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel,” said Mark Buckley, vice president, Australia & New Zealand, Genesys.

CX Excellence Requires Seamless Experiences and an Investment in Employees

As organisations invest, consumer preferences and attitudes should play a key role in determining which technologies and tools to use:

  • Better chatbot and employee connections start with knowledge: While chatbot use for customer service is on the rise, so is consumer frustration. In fact, while 47 per cent of the surveyed CX leaders across APAC say they currently use proactive chatbots to engage website customers — a higher percentage than any other region in the world — only 18 per cent of consumers find chatbot engagement an extremely satisfying experience. Consumers cite not being able to reach a live agent from a chatbot and having to repeat a conversation they had with a bot to an agent as their top frustrations. For organisations to reap the potential of bots, they’ll need to focus on creating a more seamless flow of the right information across channels and interactions, making it easier and faster for customers to accomplish their goals.
  • Connected customer experiences are key: According to CX Leaders, the biggest challenge to delivering seamless experiences is the lack of carryover of customer context from one channel to another. To resolve this, most organisations recognise they need stronger capabilities to coordinate every consumer touchpoint. Some 74 per cent of CX leaders in APAC say that implementing a customer experience platform that integrates systems is their top technology priority for 2023. The key focus is better visibility, from the enterprise level down to individual interaction data to drive omnichannel CX and coordinate each step of the customer experience.
  • Voice is no longer the leading channel:  With digital channel use accelerating, on a global level, email has overtaken voice for the first time as the most common method to reach customer service (72 per cent using email vs. 68 per cent using voice). However, just 12 per cent of APAC respondents overall selected email as their top-ranked channel for CX interactions, since it typically does not result in a first-contact resolution — consumers’ most important criterion. When given a choice, APAC consumers still prefer a call, with voice interactions as the primary choice of communication overall. However, preference for this channel falls quickly based on customer age (Almost half per cent of baby boomers prefer voice vs. just 20 per cent of Gen Z), requiring organisations to evolve their customer engagement model for this digital generation.

 

The State of Customer Experience report from Genesys reinforces that for organisations to succeed today, they must take a people-centric, unified approach to customer and employee experiences. Organisations that leverage digital and AI technology to deliver the power of personalisation and empathy in every experience will stay ahead of competitors by building loyalty while managing business costs.

To learn more about the insights, download the study here.

Research methodology: In November 2022, Genesys worked with an independent research firm to survey 5,517 consumers and 646 CX decision-makers (“CX Leaders”) in 18 countries worldwide. Among the business respondents, industries represented were banking, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology and telecommunications. The Asia-Pacific report focuses its analysis on the responses of 1,017 consumers and 166 business leaders gathered from Australia, New Zealand, China, India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
  • Media

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content

Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
  • Marketing

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse

Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]

Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
  • Marketing

Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions

Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]

B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast
  • Partner Content

B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast

B&T disclaimer: the image here is purely for illustrative purposes & no way reflects probable breakfast served at event.

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office
  • Marketing

Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office

Australia’s leading customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has gone global. Opening an office in New York, Komo has taken its platform to the US as marketers increasingly seek to win and retain customer attention, through gamified and interactive campaigns, promotions, and reward programs to drive long-lasting loyalty. The US move follows a year of significant […]

Everyday people walking about in a world described by streams of data.
  • Marketing

Dynata Earns Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification

Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification, which recognises companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata’s policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data […]

Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic
  • Marketing

Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic

Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board. As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial […]

Paris. France - October 3, 2017: Street fashion photo of details womens clothes and shoes. French women are one of the most stylish women in the world. shot in the street in paris
  • Marketing

Ari Foo Talks About Skye Suites’s Partnership With Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (aafw) is back for its 27th year, flooding Sydney’s Carriageworks with impeccably dressed editors, designers and models from across the globe. B&T spoke to Ari Foo, area director of Sales and Marketing for SKYE Suites about the brand’s sponsorship of the iconic event. B&T:  SKYE Suites has been supporting AAFW for […]

Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners
  • Technology

Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners

Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks. The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and […]

Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers
  • Technology

Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers

Two-thirds of Australian consumers want to see more discounting at retailers they shop with and almost half say that they want businesses to remember their preferences and shopping experiences to better tailor future browsing, according to a new study (lead image: Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager ANZ). However, 44 per cent of retailers have said […]

Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign
  • Marketing

Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign

Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range. The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the […]

TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations
  • Advertising

TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations

Transit media specialist, TorchMedia, has expanded its digital out of home offering, today announcing a new state of the art digital advertising network across all Sydney Metro Northwest stations between North Ryde and Tallawong. These new, premium digital displays will be available to advertisers later this month, consisting of high-impact portraits and large-format landscapes designed […]