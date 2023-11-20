Victoria Beckham Celebrates Working Class Roots With $210 ‘My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce’ T-Shirt

Clearly never one to miss a marketing opportunity, Victoria Beckham has just released a plain white cotton T-shirt for £110 ($A210) with ‘My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce’ emblazoned across the front.

This season’s must-have follows a scene in Netflix’s four-part Beckham documentary where the 49-year-old fashionista is outed for not having the working class background that she so often protests.

In a scene which has since gone viral, Victoria declares to the interviewer, “We’re very, very working class.”

Hubbie David then chimes in: “Be honest! What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

Victoria made several attempts to sidestep the question, uttering: “It’s not a simple answer, it depends!”

However, after David repeats the question multiple times, Posh replied: “OK, in the 80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

To which the football megastar said “thanks” before disappearing off set.

However, the social media reaction to the T-shirt has been mixed.

“Fair play to Beckham for keeping it 100,” said one entertained tweeter.

However, others have criticised Victoria’s claim to have been working class in her childhood, despite having access to a car typically associated with the Royals or very wealthy.

“A lot of Brits think that if you aren’t landed gentry you’re ‘working class’, very unserious,” one person wrote on Twitter/X.