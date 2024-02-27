The Taylor Swift Train Has Left The Station: B&T Wraps The Good, The Bad & The Just Plain Weird Of Taylor Swift Marketing
With Taylor Swift playing her final concert in Sydney last night, it’s safe to say that Swift-mania is on the decline as Australia returns to its regular programming.
For months, it’s been all Taylor Swift, all of the time; now, in the wake of all the chaos, love her or not, it’s been impossible to escape the chaos of Swift’s two-week run down under.
B&T has wrapped some of the most iconic and just plain weird Swift brand campaigns from the last few weeks.
Twisties
In a confusing brand endorsement, Twisties took their love for Taylor Swift to the sky and back – literally. The campaign by VaynerMedia emblazoned the word “Twifties” across the sky, a reference to Swift fans calling themselves Swifties – celebrating the fusion of Aussies’ adoration for Taylor Swift and the beloved Twisties chip brand.
NRMA
In what may be one of the best press releases ever to cross the desk of B&T journos, NRMA announced their roadside “a-swift-ance” patrol vans would be getting a revamp in honour of Swift being in Sydney. The release featured no less than 37 references to Taylor Swift songs and showcased the new look vans complete with the campaign slogan “Fixing your Getaway Car”.
Tim Tam
Did we expect anything more from Tim Tam, who recently gave Margot Robbie a packet of Barbie-inspired biscuits on the red carpet? When the Eras Tour kicked off on the same day as Tim Tam’s 60th birthday, they didn’t miss a trick in combining the two celebrations, unveiling a special packed of “Tay Tams”. They celebrated by giving four fortunate people a chance to win a Tim Tam Eras Pack. The pack included the special edition TayTam biscuits and friendship bracelets, a Tim Tam mug and lots of Tim Tam biscuits!
View this post on Instagram
In addition, a select few had a chance to get their hands on some special edition ‘Tay Tam’ biscuits distributed across Melbourne on the day the tour kicked off.
Vegemite
When Swift touched down in Melbourne, Vegemite rolled out the welcome mat with a massive billboard en route to the Melbourne CBD from Melbourne airport along the Tullamarine Freeway. The Vegemite billboard greeted the pop star with the message, “From one icon to another, welcome to Australia!”.
View this post on Instagram
The billboard featured a friendship bracelet with the letters TAYLOR on it, but Vegemite said they also have a jar ready with her name on it if she’s up for trying it.
Tooheys New
This one might have been unexpected, but it’s possible that made it even more iconic. When Super Bowl-winning Tight End Travis Kelce touched down in Sydney to support his girlfriend, Tooheys jumped on board the trend, welcoming Kelce with a tongue-in-cheek message that offered him a beer while joking that the “real footy” was about to start.
Jumping on board two bandwagons at the same time, Tooheys’ public message from Thinkerbell to Trav is a nod to the upcoming 2024 NRL season, as Aussie footy fans across the country are getting ready for the first match to kick off on Sunday, 3 March.
DULUX
OMD and Dulux partnered with NOVA Entertainment and oOh!media to bring a bespoke media solution to life, generating excitement and undeniable buzz for Swifties. The OMD-led partnership ran across the two-week period where Swift-fever was sky high, with key oOh!media sites across Melbourne and Sydney dynamically triggered by the curated music schedule of the Nova Network, Australia’s most listened-to metro network.
View this post on Instagram
Syncing with live time updated Nova radio programming schedules, the oOh!media creative technology team delivered a dynamic campaign that utilises day parting and scheduling conditions to trigger a relevant creative, pairing a Dulux paint colour swatch with an iconic Swift lyric.
MCoBeauty
Known for their popular dupe products and unable to secure Taylor herself, MCoBeauty secured a dupe of the superstar. The video of the Swift dupe walking around the city with security team in tow and a MCoBeauty bag on her arm went viral across social media.
View this post on Instagram
The Instagram video hit 6.6 million total views, making it the best-performing piece of content to date on the beauty brand’s account.
Transport For NSW
As hundreds of thousands of fans descended on Olympic Park over the weekend, Transport For New South Wales sought a fun way to ensure that fans were safely getting to and from the stadium. Re-branding trains from Central to Olympic Park the “Tay-Tay Express”, the trains played swift songs all the way through the trip.
Central Station was also decked out in a “Lavender Haze” to celebrate Swift’s arrival.
B&T sat down with a panel of experts to discuss all the Taylor hype and the lessons that can be learnt from this kind of huge cultural moment. Check out our breakdown here.
