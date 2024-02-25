“Twifties” Take To The Sky As Twisties Honour Taylor Swift

Twisties, soaring high above Crown Sydney, painted the skies with a special tribute to Taylor Swift last week.

As Taylor geared up for her highly anticipated Sydney leg of the Australian Eras Tours, Twisties was proud to show its unwavering support in a truly iconic fashion.

Emblazoned across the sky, the word “Twifties” celebrated the fusion of Aussies’ adoration for Taylor Swift and the beloved Twisties chip brand – uniting two cultural icons under the Australian sky.

“Combining two icons together in the sky, Twisties is showing love for a fellow icon as Taylor prepares to launch her highly anticipated Sydney shows across the next four nights,” said Vandita Pandey, chief marketing officer ANZ at PepsiCo.

In celebrating the spirit of creativity, talent, and stardom, Twisties extends its warmest wishes to Taylor Swift for an unforgettable series of performances in Sydney.

CREDIT LIST:

Brand: Doritos

Creative Agency: VaynerMedia