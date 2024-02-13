Tim Tam Conquers Influencer Marketing By Giving Margot Robbie BARBIE-THEMED Biscuits

TimTam has shown the world how influencer marketing is done after they gave THE Margot Robbie (is she not titled yet!? Why is she not titled!?) her very own packet of pink TimTams.

The Barbie star and producer was visibly thrilled by her packet of personalised biscuits, exclaiming “This is wild, I’m gonna keep this for ever.”

The biscuit-giving took place at the 13th annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Awards (AACTAs) which took place on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Whoever came up with the idea should be given a raise because it was an undeniable success. The clip garnered nearly 2 million views on TikTok, making it one of TimTam’s most-watched videos.

Robbie, who as wearing a Vivienne Westwood gown, later won the Trailblazer Award.

Robbie was not the only star to pick up some TimTams at the awards, although no one else got a personalised batch…

Stars such as Abbie Chatfield were also visible excited to pick up the chocolate biscuit.

It isn’t the first time that TimTam has used timely influencer-based marketing to sell its wares.

Last year they put up a video of the Matildas enjoying their very Australian post-match snack.

The clip went viral with more than 722,000 fans watching.One person commented “Best Tim Tam ad ever!” with more than 1164 people liking the comment.

The clip was later removed. No reason was given, however TimTam was not an official sponsor of the Matildas.

It was an official sponsor of the AACTAs however, so we can enjoy this delightful video without fear.