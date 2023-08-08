“Best Tim Tam Ad Ever!” – Fans Go WILD As Matildas Posts Video Of Players Enjoying Post-Match Tim Tam (Despite Arnott’s Not Being Sponsors)

Fans of the Matildas have gone wild, after the official CommBank Matildas TikTok page has put up a video of the players enjoying their very-Australian post-match snack – a Tim Tam!

The clip shows the Matildas walking out of the tunnel onto the pitch and being offered a Tim Tam by an unknown hand.

Players including Aivi Luik and Alanna Kennedy are delighted to be offered the chocolate biscuit, with Kennedy so excited she even snatches the Tim Tam from fellow player Mackenzie Arnold.

The caption reads: “Yeah, can’t pass up a cheeky Tim Tam 🍫 🎥 @TSN #Matildas #FIFAWWC #TilitsDone”.

The TSN – The Sports Network – is a Canadian English television network. The Matildas beat reigning Olympic champions Canada eight days ago in a stunning 4-0 victory.

The clip has gone viral with more than 722,000 fans watching – making it one of the most popular videos on the CommBank Matildas’ TikTok page.

One person commented “Best Tim Tam ad ever!” with more than 1164 people liking the comment.

Another said “This could be a TimTam advert, I’ve never tried it but after watching this I’m sold😭🤣”.

“Everyone loves a Tim Tam,” another viewer said.

TSN, who is tagged in the video, shared the video on their own Instagram page with has more than 1.2 million followers. A total of 99,600 viewers watched the clip.

Despite the popularity of the ad, it is not clear if Arnott’s sponsored the clip. The confectionary brand is not listed as a sponsor of partner on the CommsBank Matildas website.

CommsBank is the primary partner of the Matildas, whilst Nike, Qantas, Cupra, Rebel, Seven Consulting, Priceline, Cadbury, Subway, Lego and Beare Park are listed as official partners.

The video does not feature on Tim Tam’s TikTok page.