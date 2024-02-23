Transport For NSW Unveils The Tay-Tay Express Ahead Of First Eras Tour Sydney Dates

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicks off in Sydney tonight, and Transport For New South Wales has made Sydney Trains the biggest swifties of all.

With hundreds of thousands of fans set to descend upon Olympic Park this weekend, Transport For New South Wales has found a creative way to make the public transport experience more fun for Swifties.

Trains running out to Olympic Park will feature Swift’s greatest hits through the speakers. The transport company has also renamed several stations in honour of the occasion.

Transport for NSW Coordinator General Howard Collins said The Tay-Tay Express was the best way to get to and from the events, with more than 1,200 additional trains and buses running across the four days. “We will have more than 550 additional high-frequency trains and 700 major event buses servicing the precinct across the four nights on top of regular services,” Collins said.

“Travel on all modes of public transport is included in your Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert ticket – just show your ticket to transport staff when boarding services”.

Central Station will also be awash in a ‘Lavender Haze’, with the clock tower and concourse lit up in pale purple across the four days. Hit songs by Taylor Swift will also be played at Central as fans wait to board the Tay-Tay Express to Olympic Park.

“We know Swifties love any chance to celebrate their popstar – we’re creating a fun atmosphere so the fans can get into the ‘Swift spirit’ on the way to her shows,” Collins said. “Plan ahead and arrive early so you don’t miss a second of the performance, and unless you have secured a pre-booked parking space, please leave the car at home”.

Additional express trains will run from Central and Western Line Stations to Olympic Park from mid-afternoon, while return services will run frequently after the show. Sydney Olympic Park’s major event buses will run every five to 20 minutes. On Friday and Monday, buses will leave between 2:42pm and 6:33pm, and on Saturday and Sunday, buses will leave between 3:05pm and 6:38pm approximately. After the show, buses will run frequently to get fans home, with the last services leaving by midnight each night.