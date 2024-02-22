Thinkerbell Asks Travis Kelce If He Feels Like A Tooheys Or Two

NFL legend Travis Kelce has touched down in Sydney and has been welcomed to the team at Tooheys with a cheeky message via Thinkerbell.

The NFL player made global headlines this month as part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Many Aussies’ social feeds have since filled up with images of Travis enjoying a celebratory cheers (or two) with his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Chris Allan, spokesperson for Tooheys, said Aussies were excited to welcome the Super Bowl legend to the homeland of footy. “Just Like us at Tooheys, Travis is a solid team player. I’m sure he’s over here to catch a bit of Aussie NRL… and support his girlfriend too”.

Tooheys’ public message to Trav is a nod to the upcoming 2024 NRL season, as Aussie footy fans across the country are getting ready for the first match to kick off on Sunday, 3 March.

Travis arrived by private jet to watch Taylor Swift perform at her Sydney concert on Friday, as the last Aussie stop of her highly anticipated Eras Tour.