Tim Tam Delivers AGAIN With Taylor Swift-Themed Biscuits

Whoever does the marketing for Tim Tams deserves a raise. The team behind Australia’s favourite biscuit has been hitting it out of the park recently with several on-trend campaigns such as giving Margot Robbie Barbie-themed biscuits.

And now they have delivered another home run ( B&T is unsure why we are using baseball terminology) with their Taylor Swift-inspired giveaway and biscuits.

When the Eras Tour kicked off on the same day as Tim Tam’s 60th birthday, they didn’t miss a trick in combining the two celebrations.

They celebrated by giving four VERY lucky people a chance to win a Tim Tam Eras Pack.

The pack included special edition TayTam biscuits and friendship bracelets, a Tim Tam mug and lots of Tim Tam biscuits!

To win fans needed to comment with their favourite Swift song and also tag their best friend (bad news if you have no mates).

As well as this, a very select few had a chance to get their hands on some special edition ‘Tay Tam’ biscuits distributed across Melbourne on the day of the tour.

Arnott’s also gave away Tim Tams at Melbourne airport to celebrate the onslaught of people arriving for the tour.

A spokesperson is quoted as saying: “As Tim Tam enters its 60th year, we continue to witness the power and social currency this incredibly indulgent chocolate biscuit has amongst locals and visitors.

“We are so grateful to each and every fan for making Tim Tam the icon it is today. We hope fans join us in kicking off our birthday celebrations today! We hope one in particular will join us in doing a Tim Tam Slam… maybe in front of over 100,000 fans at the MCG – what more could we wish for?!”