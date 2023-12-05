The Royals & Ryvalmedia Win Big In B&T’s Top-Performing Agencies For November
We’re edging inexorably closer to the end of the year but, one thing’s for certain, agencies are still picking up new clients.
This time, we’re taking a look over all the new business wins during November. Last month, indie agency SPEED took gold in the media category while TBWA and Bear Meets Eagle On Fire took gold in creative for their huge Telstra win.
November was a slightly slower month for new business wins, with several smaller accounts being won, reflective of the time of year, more than anything else. So, here are your top-performing agencies in November.
Media Agencies
Bronze — Havas Media Network
This one was less of a new business win and more of an exciting retainer deal. As Virginia Hyland, CEO of the Havas Media Network told B&T, the business pitched for Avis Budget Group’s media and PR accounts, stressing the newness and innovation of its Havas Village model. In fact, the media and PR teams will be working so closely together that they’ll be sitting with each other.
Silver — Assembled Media
Data-first media shop Assembled Media found the fairway with its pitch for Golf Australia’s media account, becoming the sporting code’s agency of record. The two will work together over the next three years and Golf Australia said it was “blown away” by Assembled Meida and that its “expertise, knowledge and passion stood out from day one”. Clearly, all those golf-based business meetings weren’t all in vain.
Gold — Ryvalmedia
Ryvalmedia gallops into gold this month after it won the media account for Racing Victoria. The agency will manage the sporting body’s “holistic” media strategy as well as planning and buying across all channels. “Ryvalmedia not only showcased an excellent grasp of our industry’s dynamics and forthcoming challenges [of which there are many, presumably] in captivating a younger audience for racing but also wielded the precise tools needed to ensure optimal results from our media investments”, said Racing Victoria’s general manager — customer marketing, Rebecca Moffat.
Creative Agencies
Bronze — M&C Saatchi
It has been a tough week for the team over at M&C Saatchi. But in November, the agency picked up the creative account for Dare Iced Coffee. At the time, B&T said the agency would be “full of beans” with the win and we stand by it. The trade coffee market seems suitably recession-proof to us.
Silver — Dig
Two tasty wins for Dig last month, picking up the accounts for Bulla Family Dairy and Australian Pork. Dig decided to get some pork on its fork at the start of November before washing it down with some tasty ice cream at the end. Lisa Ramsey, Dig’s managing director, said that the pitch for the Pork account was highly collaborative and Paul Rhodes, the agency’s CEO said that it was very excited about Bulla’s genuine commitment to its values. Following these two wins, however, the Dig team will need to be fully committed to their diet plans.
Gold — The Royals
Indie shop The Royals had a truly regal November, winning the creative account for the University of Melbourne following a competitive pitch. Being out incumbent Wunderman Thompson which held the account since 2021 and worked alongside fellow WPP agencies Mindshare, Hogarth and Ogilvy PR was no mean feat. Plus, with the new intake of students starting soon, it’s a very good time to pick up the account.
Latest News
REVEALED: Australia’s Greatest-Ever Ad!!!
You voted and now B&T can reveal Australia's greatest EVER ad! Yes, Ali Baba Kebabs can feel rightly aggrieved.
George P. Johnson Announces Leadership Changes
Changes at the top at George P. Johnson today. The middle and the bottom given the order to stand down.
Monday TV Ratings: The 1% Club Scores Seven A Win
Game shows continuing to rate well with TV viewers. Yet, that's not to say we need Andrew O'Keefe back anytime soon.
Free TV Comes Out Swinging Over Sports Rights After Amazon Snares The Cricket
Industry body says free TV sports rights are under threat. Meanwhile Wallabies declare they've all but given up.
Westpac Shows Optus How To Apologise
Westpac delivers on its crisis communication. Also see Westpac board trying to save their collective arses.
Triple J Announces Hottest 100 2023 Dates
This year's Hottest 100 deets announced. With B&T predicting big things for Nollsy's KFC ad.
A Professional Cheese Sculptor Stars For Wacky Ads For US University
Hating the job right now? These uni ads could (A) inspire you to new things or (B) give you a laugh, albeit a brief one.
Don’t Be THAT Perfectionist….Enter B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo, Now!
Work with people who endlessly say "things were better in my day"? Sounds like you're a real contender for 30 Under 30.
We Are Warriors & R/GA To Produce City Of Sydney’s Calling Country & New Year’s Eve Fireworks
Social Indigenous Enterprise We Are Warriors (WAW), supported by creative innovation studio R/GA Australia, has been selected to produce the City of Sydney’s New Year’s Eve Calling Country live performance as part of the 9pm firework show. Lead image L-R: WAW co-founders Ben Miles & Nooky. The performance will feature a special Welcome to Country […]
Data Is King. So How Can Marketers Survive Privacy Reforms?
There's a fine line between proper use of customer data and a $50K fine from the ACCC. Save your cash with this read.
Chery Launches New Tiggo 7 Pro In Australian Market With Creative Campaign Via Chello
Chinese EVs continuing to flood into the Aussie market. Clearly no reciprocal agreement with our wine and barley.
Isuzu UTE Extends A-Leagues Partnership Through To 2026
Isuzu UTE extends its A-Leagues partnership. Also desperately hoping the fans don't behave like dickheads.
Seven Network Unveils New Advanced Advertising Division
Seven unveils its new advanced advertising division. No sign of official scarlet red team tracksuits, however.
“Give An F About the Flags”: Surf Life Saving Australia Launches Summer Campaign Via Banter
Every Australian should know to swim between the flags. That and Bradman's average and most of the words to Khe Sanh.
Toyota & HCLTech To Appear On Aussie Cricketers’ Shirts This Summer
You can almost hear leather on willow with this news. Unless someone's being attacked with a cricket bat in your office.
G Squared Bolsters Paid Media & Search With Key Hires
G Squared announces key hires in its paid search team. Although we appreciate not everyone's a fan of paid search.
“Extinction Greenwashing”: Supermarkets Target Of ACCC Complaint Over Misleading Salmon Claims
Yet again claims about Tasmanian salmon catch watchdog's ire, as chickens declare we're ridgy-didge.
Droga5 London Launches First Campaign For ADV New Motorcycle
Unsure if you're in the throes of a possible midlife crisis? Watch this motorbike ad and learn the horrible truth.
Mediahub Expands Into New Zealand Market
Mediahub unveils its New Zealand plans. And it only took the locals four minutes to mention the rugby.
It Takes A Village: Havas Drives Off With Avis Budget Group’s Media & Earned PR
There are few greater joys in life than flogging the shit out of a rental car, is there?
Amazon Prime Secures Rights To Next Cricket World Cup
Judging by the acrimony, sledging & hatred of last month's Cricket World Cup, the next one's shaping up to be a ripper.
Limited Tickets Still Available For First Ever Industry Pantomime
With just over 24 hours to go until the world premiere of Addy Lala and the Mood Tea Thieves, limited tickets are still available for the pantomime, which will run for one night only at the Everest Theatre in Sydney’s Seymour Centre on December 5th. All in the industry are encouraged to come along to […]
Palin Communications joins GlobalCom PR Network
Specialist Australian health PR agency, Palin Communications, has joined GlobalCom PR Network with a view to delivering meaningful, consistent, impactful, global health campaigns across a range of countries and regions.
Axe-Wielding Eric Andre Stars In Opera GX Campaign, Via Waste Creatives
Irreverent campaign for Opera GX, the browser for gamers, sees actor and comedian Eric Andre confronting people using “boring” browsers
Make it your way at Highpoint Via Cyclone Creative Agency
Highpoint is inviting Melbournians to embrace what makes them different, through their ‘Make it Your Way’ campaign via Cyclone Creative agency.
2045: A New Melbourne-Based Creative Agency Founded by Tim Evans and Nick Auditore
2045, a Melbourne-based creative agency founded by Tim Evans and Nick Auditore has just launched. The agency takes its name from the year futurist Ray Kurzweil predicted organic and artificial intelligence would converge. Lead Image: 2045 Team Evans was formerly a Partner and Executive Strategy Director at DT (now AKQA), before co-founding B.B.E in 2015. […]
Pengu Dances Their Way Through New Film by electriclime°
Production house electriclime° have linked up with Riot Games to create a new film to celebrate the launch of Teamfight Tactics Mobile (“TFT”) in Asia Pacific.
National Breast Cancer Foundation Announced as Charity Partner For NYE Sydney
The National Breast Cancer Foundation has been announced as the Charity Partner for Sydney New Year’s Eve. The Australian not-for-profit organisation is represented by the pink ribbon and raises money to fund world-class research towards its vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. Research that saves lives through a better understanding of how to prevent […]
Sunday TV Ratings: Brits Dominate With Annika, Joanna Lumley And David Attenborough Making Top 10
Sunday night strangely dominated by UK-made content. That said, Piers not getting a heap of love over at Sky.
Emporium Unveils Unique Christmas Campaign: “Every Tradition Starts Somewhere”
This holiday season, Emporium Melbourne has announced its festive creative campaign that celebrates and encourages the Melbourne community to embrace their personal ‘untraditional traditions’ – the unique traditions that make Christmas truly special for them, and their family. The campaign’s tagline, “Every tradition starts somewhere”, reflects Emporium’s commitment to embracing, inspiring and applauding diverse traditions […]
Stop Being A Water Waster! Sydney Schoolboy Urges Everyone To Save Water, Via It’s Friday
Planning a staff dunking booth this Christmas? Not too late to switch to 10-pin bowling with this water save campaign.
Reddit Updates Conversation Placement Ads Formats
Reddit has announced updates to its new ads placement with Carousel Ads and Product Ads. These new units, placed in the heart of Reddit discussions, provide an even more dynamic and compelling way for advertisers to scale to relevant audiences, deliver deeper value to users, and drive stronger, full-funnel performance among the hundreds of thousands […]
Full Throttle Into 2024: Drive.com.au Announces 12 New Products In 2024 Upfronts
Automotive Network Drive has announced its 2024 upfronts, its biggest in more than a decade, with a suite of more than 12 new products that underpin its vision to be the number one automotive network in Australia. Now in its 27th year and with a monthly audience of 2.45 million, Drive is leveraging its reputation […]
Journalist Tegan George Suing Network 10 After Being Left With “Trauma” From Bushfire Reporting
It's been a rocky road for many people & agencies in 2023; however, it's been all sunshine & rainbows for 10's lawyers.
As Big Spenders Flee, X Pivots To SMBs To Fill Ad Dollar Deficit
Elon's halo continues to slip. Joining Albo's, Harry's, Meghan's and Optus' similar downward trajectory.
Foxtel Group Extends Partnership With Mindshare For A Further Three Years
Mindshare Christmas bash upgraded from "house" to "spirits included" after Foxtel re-signs.