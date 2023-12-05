The Royals & Ryvalmedia Win Big In B&T’s Top-Performing Agencies For November

We’re edging inexorably closer to the end of the year but, one thing’s for certain, agencies are still picking up new clients.

This time, we’re taking a look over all the new business wins during November. Last month, indie agency SPEED took gold in the media category while TBWA and Bear Meets Eagle On Fire took gold in creative for their huge Telstra win.

November was a slightly slower month for new business wins, with several smaller accounts being won, reflective of the time of year, more than anything else. So, here are your top-performing agencies in November.

Media Agencies

Bronze — Havas Media Network

This one was less of a new business win and more of an exciting retainer deal. As Virginia Hyland, CEO of the Havas Media Network told B&T, the business pitched for Avis Budget Group’s media and PR accounts, stressing the newness and innovation of its Havas Village model. In fact, the media and PR teams will be working so closely together that they’ll be sitting with each other.

Silver — Assembled Media

Data-first media shop Assembled Media found the fairway with its pitch for Golf Australia’s media account, becoming the sporting code’s agency of record. The two will work together over the next three years and Golf Australia said it was “blown away” by Assembled Meida and that its “expertise, knowledge and passion stood out from day one”. Clearly, all those golf-based business meetings weren’t all in vain.

Gold — Ryvalmedia

Ryvalmedia gallops into gold this month after it won the media account for Racing Victoria. The agency will manage the sporting body’s “holistic” media strategy as well as planning and buying across all channels. “Ryvalmedia not only showcased an excellent grasp of our industry’s dynamics and forthcoming challenges [of which there are many, presumably] in captivating a younger audience for racing but also wielded the precise tools needed to ensure optimal results from our media investments”, said Racing Victoria’s general manager — customer marketing, Rebecca Moffat.

Creative Agencies

Bronze — M&C Saatchi

It has been a tough week for the team over at M&C Saatchi. But in November, the agency picked up the creative account for Dare Iced Coffee. At the time, B&T said the agency would be “full of beans” with the win and we stand by it. The trade coffee market seems suitably recession-proof to us.

Silver — Dig

Two tasty wins for Dig last month, picking up the accounts for Bulla Family Dairy and Australian Pork. Dig decided to get some pork on its fork at the start of November before washing it down with some tasty ice cream at the end. Lisa Ramsey, Dig’s managing director, said that the pitch for the Pork account was highly collaborative and Paul Rhodes, the agency’s CEO said that it was very excited about Bulla’s genuine commitment to its values. Following these two wins, however, the Dig team will need to be fully committed to their diet plans.

Gold — The Royals

Indie shop The Royals had a truly regal November, winning the creative account for the University of Melbourne following a competitive pitch. Being out incumbent Wunderman Thompson which held the account since 2021 and worked alongside fellow WPP agencies Mindshare, Hogarth and Ogilvy PR was no mean feat. Plus, with the new intake of students starting soon, it’s a very good time to pick up the account.