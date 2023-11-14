Ryvalmedia Rides Home Racing Victoria’s Media

Ryvalmedia Rides Home Racing Victoria’s Media
After a competitive pitch review, RyanCap’s Ryvalmedia, has won the full media remit for Racing Victoria. The new partnership commences immediately, and the first campaign will roll out in the new year. The scope of work includes holistic media strategy, planning, and buying across all channels, digital and non-digital.

Racing Victoria is a public company established in 2001 to independently govern the Victorian thoroughbred racing industry. Its objectives are to develop, encourage, promote, and manage thoroughbred racing by encouraging broad participation and sustainably growing the industry’s economic and social value. The membership of Racing Victoria includes Country Racing Victoria, Melbourne Racing Club, Moonee Valley Racing Club, and Victoria Racing Club.

Ryvalmedia managing director Joseph Pardillo said, “We are tremendously excited to join forces with Racing Victoria as they embark upon their ambitious plans across metropolitan and country Victoria off the back of its 30th anniversary of international competition in Australia. The Spring Racing Carnival was back in full force over the past week alone, and it was fantastic to see people having a great time, socialising with family and friends while being entertained by world-class racing and entertainment. We couldn’t be more honoured in helping to elevate this experience even further moving forward, in concert with their future business strategies and marketing efforts. It truly is part of the social fabric of Victoria and Australia.

Racing Victoria’s general manager – customer marketing, Rebecca Moffat, said, “Ryvalmedia not only showcased an excellent grasp of our industry’s dynamics and forthcoming challenges in captivating a younger audience for racing but also wielded the precise tools needed to ensure optimal results from our media investments. Their strategy is not just promising, it’s poised for excellence. Embarking on a collaboration with Ryvalmedia is not just about excitement; it’s a strategic alignment that promises to turn heads, capture hearts, and reshape our narrative in the spotlight. With confidence, we anticipate that our new partnership will not only bring continued growth for Racing Victoria but redefine the standards of success in our industry.”




