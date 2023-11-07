Dig Gets Some Pork On Its Fork After Winning Australian Pork’s Creative

Australian Pork Limited (APL) has appointed Dig as its creative agency after a competitive pitch for the Get Some Pork on Your Fork campaign.

Dig has been tasked with increasing awareness and saliency of pork as an everyday protein option by building meaning into the long-standing ‘Get Some Pork on Your Fork’ campaign. The line, which first went to market in the early 1990s, is still recognised today by over 90% of Australians.

“The team at APL are brave marketers, looking for distinctive and disruptive work that breathes life and emotion into the ‘Get Some Pork on Your Fork’ line. The pitch process was very collaborative, so we couldn’t be more excited to get some pork on our forks,” said Lisa Ramsey, managing director at Dig.

“We’re really thrilled to have Dig join us and help build on our already iconic marketing campaign to inspire even more Australians to discover the value and versatility of Aussie-grown pork,” said Margo Andrae, chief executive officer at Australian Pork.

The relationship kicks off immediately with the new campaign in development for launch early in 2024.